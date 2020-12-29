Market Sentiment Positive, AUD/USD, NZD/USD, EUR/USD all Firm | Webinar

Market sentiment analysis:

Trader confidence is high o n the US stimulus package, the EU-UK trade deal and the coronavirus vaccine rollout.

NZD/USD, That is benefiting currencies like AUD/USD EUR/USD and GBP/USD , as well as global stocks and oil prices.

Once the current period of consolidation is over, further gains seem likely in the new year.

Traders positive on risk-on assets

Traders are positive on the outlook for riskier currency pairs like AUD/USD, NZD/USD, EUR/USD and GBP/USD, as well as stocks and oil, as confidence is lifted by the passage of the US stimulus package through Congress, the agreement on a post-Brexit trade deal between the EU and the UK, and the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines.

For now, a period of consolidation looks to be in place but the generally optimistic mood looks likely to lift asset prices further once trading volumes pick up in the new year – especially if the vaccines are shown to work well against the new coronavirus strains.

AUD/USD Price Chart, Daily Timeframe (August 17 – December 29, 2020)

Chart by IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

In this webinar, I looked at the trends in the major currency, commodity and stock markets, at the forward-looking data on the economic calendar this week, at the IG Client Sentiment page on the DailyFX website, and at the IG Client Sentiment reports that accompany it.

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst and Editor

Feel free to contact me on Twitter @MartinSEssex