Gold Prices Rise as Trump Signs Stimulus Package, USD Weakens

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2020-12-28 04:30:00
EUR/USD 1Q Forecast: US Dollar May Rebound vs. Euro as Fed, ECB Policies Diverge
2020-12-27 04:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil, Gold Prices Rally to Resistance With Brexit Deal Around Corner
2020-12-24 06:00:00
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Oil - US Crude for the first time since Dec 09, 2020 when Oil - US Crude traded near 4,590.60.
2020-12-23 03:23:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2020-12-24 18:30:00
ASX 200, Hang Seng May Ride the Brexit Tailwind as Dow Drifts Higher
2020-12-24 01:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Rise as Trump Signs Stimulus Package, USD Weakens
2020-12-28 06:00:00
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2020-12-28 04:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling Q1 2021 Forecast: Starting to Look a Better Prospect
2020-12-24 15:30:00
GBP/USD Technical Outlook: Key Breakout Level Converging with Brexit
2020-12-24 13:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
JPY 1Q Forecast: 2021 Could be the Year JPY Wakes Up
2020-12-27 14:00:00
JPY 1Q Forecasts: Range USD/JPY 7-Year Wedge, Bullish GBP/JPY Post-Brexit Break
2020-12-27 02:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Gold prices and the DXY US Dollar Index historically exhibit a negative relationship, with a correlation coefficient of -0.78 over the past 12 months (chart below). Read more in my gold article today: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2020/12/28/Gold-Prices-Soar-As-Trump-Signs-the-US-Stimulus-Package-USD-Weakens.html https://t.co/y1Xg4AgmED
  • Trading Forex is not a shortcut to instant wealth, excessive leverage can magnify losses, and sentiment is a powerful indicator. Learn about these principles in depth here: https://t.co/lZFM8youtX https://t.co/WMKp9oVnQ6
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 93.60%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 74.32%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/IZZagmpswy
  • RT @FxWestwater: $AUDUSD, Iron Ore and #Copper Prices May Rise on Chinese Industrial Profits w/@BrendanFaganFx Link: https://t.co/6RoanG…
  • Forex Update: As of 05:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.38% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.25% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.23% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.16% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.14% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.01% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/UO77CVOkSE
  • Indices Update: As of 05:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.64% FTSE 100: 0.59% Wall Street: 0.46% France 40: 0.39% Germany 30: 0.31% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/t3ydcvFVtm
  • The anti-risk Japanese Yen is vulnerable heading into the first quarter as global stimulus continues to cool market volatility, boosting stocks. What are risks that may end up boosting JPY? Get your JPY 1Q forecast from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/xD0Jigfuxh https://t.co/7L9wmL1MXT
  • Commodities Update: As of 03:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 3.07% Gold: 0.84% Oil - US Crude: -0.05% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/LI0j0X1NjN
  • Forex Update: As of 03:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.43% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.30% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.24% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.15% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.12% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.00% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/wDDY8gYkgn
  • Sterling’s technical analysis has played second fiddle to overarching fundamentals in the past year, but that may change in the first quarter of 2021. Get your Q1 GBP outlook from @JMcQueenFX here: https://t.co/1ZsrNm6xHw https://t.co/2fzshKTLa6
Gold Prices Rise as Trump Signs Stimulus Package, USD Weakens

Gold Prices Rise as Trump Signs Stimulus Package, USD Weakens

2020-12-28 06:00:00
Margaret Yang, CFA, Strategist
Share:

GOLD PRICE OUTLOOK:

  • The signing of the $2.3 trillion package by President Trump gave bullion prices a boost
  • Prices broke above the 100-Day Simple Moving Average (SMA) line for the first time in 6 weeks
  • Broad risk-on sentiment weighed on the US Dollar, buoying precious metal prices
Advertisement

Gold prices rallied as much as 1% on Monday after President Trump signed a $2.3 trillion bill that contains $900 billion in pandemic relief aid and $1.4 trillion in government spending to fund federal agencies. This removes immediate uncertainty and allows the distribution of checks and loans to individuals and small businesses, as well as funds to assist the vaccine rollout to counter the pandemic’s impact.

Gold prices soared 1% to hit the US$ 1,900 mark before giving back some gains, and risk assets rallied broadly following the news. Although the US Congress passed the stimulus package as early as on December 21st, President Trump’s refusal to sign the bill had created much uncertainty over the last week.

As sentiment improved, the US Dollar fell to a one-week low of 90.10 and looked set to continue its downward trajectory. Gold prices and the DXY US Dollar Index historically exhibit a negative relationship, with a correlation coefficient of -0.78 over the past 12 months (chart below).

The macro environment tends to favor precious metals as central banks and governments remain committed to monetary easing and fiscal support as the Covid-19 pandemic continues to evolve around the globe. New types of Covid-19 virus strains found recently hint at more time needed for an economic recovery if vaccine development fails to catch up the pace of viral mutation and spread.

Gold Prices vs. DXY US Dollar Index – 12 Months

Gold Prices Rise as Trump Signs Stimulus Package, USD Weakens

Source: Bloomberg, DailyFX

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Margaret Yang, CFA
How can central banks impact markets?
Get My Guide

Technically, gold prices have likely broken above a “Descending Channel” that formed since early August (chart below). Prices have since formed higher highs and lows – an encouraging pattern that points to a potential medium-term trend reversal. Prices are attempting to breach the 100-Day Simple Moving Average (SMA) line at US$ 1,886, breaking above which may open the door for further upside potential.

An immediate resistance level can be found at US$ 1,910 – the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement. An immediate support level can be found at US$ 1,870 – the 76.4% Fibonacci retracement.

Gold PriceDaily Chart

Gold Prices Rise as Trump Signs Stimulus Package, USD Weakens
Gold BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -1% -1% -1%
Weekly -4% -12% -5%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

IG Client Sentiment indicates that retail gold traders are leaning heavily towards the long side, with 82% of positions net long, while 18% are net short. Traders have trimmed both long (-1%) and short (-2%) positions overnight. Compared to a week ago, traders have slashed short (-14%) bets and reduced long (-1%) exposure slightly.

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Margaret Yang, CFA
Don’t give into despair, make a game plan
Get My Guide

--- Written by Margaret Yang, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Margaret, use the Comments section below or @margaretyjy on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

AUD/USD, Iron Ore and Copper Prices May Rise on Chinese Industrial Profits
AUD/USD, Iron Ore and Copper Prices May Rise on Chinese Industrial Profits
2020-12-28 03:00:00
S&P 500, Hang Seng Weekly Open: Alibaba Probe Weighs on Sentiment
S&P 500, Hang Seng Weekly Open: Alibaba Probe Weighs on Sentiment
2020-12-28 01:30:00
Copper 1Q Forecast: May Rise Further as Post-Covid Economic Outlook Clears
Copper 1Q Forecast: May Rise Further as Post-Covid Economic Outlook Clears
2020-12-27 22:00:00
CNH 1Q Forecast: Vaccines and Biden’s Presidency May Threaten Yuan’s “One Way” Trajectory
CNH 1Q Forecast: Vaccines and Biden’s Presidency May Threaten Yuan’s “One Way” Trajectory
2020-12-27 20:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bearish