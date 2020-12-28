News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: Sell the Rumor, Buy the News? Levels for DXY Index
2020-12-28 12:40:00
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2020-12-28 04:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil, Gold Prices Rally to Resistance With Brexit Deal Around Corner
2020-12-24 06:00:00
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Oil - US Crude for the first time since Dec 09, 2020 when Oil - US Crude traded near 4,590.60.
2020-12-23 03:23:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2020-12-28 21:00:00
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2020-12-28 12:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Flirting with Potential Breakout Above $1,900
2020-12-28 19:00:00
Implied Volatility: What is it & Why Should Traders Care?
2020-12-28 07:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Brexit Latest: Deal Fails to Inspire GBP/JPY, GBP/USD Breakouts
2020-12-28 18:45:00
US Dollar Forecast: Sell the Rumor, Buy the News? Levels for DXY Index
2020-12-28 12:40:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: Sell the Rumor, Buy the News? Levels for DXY Index
2020-12-28 12:40:00
JPY 1Q Forecast: 2021 Could be the Year JPY Wakes Up
2020-12-27 14:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • RT @philbak1: This is performance art. https://t.co/RO7brwZQIX
  • The US Dollar may rise against #ASEAN currencies like the Singapore Dollar and Thai Baht as US fiscal stimulus woes, a coronavirus mutation and ‘no-deal’ Brexit threaten market volatility. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/FlAoeDteTK https://t.co/B8lfdd3xGL
  • The Sterling index $BXY took a hit Monday, as markets came to terms with last week's Brexit agreement $BXY $GBP https://t.co/Pvt2QYv5pP
  • Forex Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇭CHF: 0.29% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.25% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.15% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.08% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.11% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.77% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/xxHWEhRIvm
  • Commodities Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 1.71% Oil - US Crude: 0.13% Gold: -0.32% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/sJuqyHG1U6
  • It’s the first full trading day since the Brexit deal was announced and the British Pound is trading lower? Both GBP/JPY and GBP/USD rates have endured losses on the session. Get your $GBP market update from @CVecchioFX here:https://t.co/Kln41cEjwg https://t.co/PVNadbnUEk
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 94.04%, while traders in AUD/JPY are at opposite extremes with 74.89%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/PyYV4dFbIx
  • 🇰🇷 Consumer Confidence (DEC) Actual: 89.8 Previous: 97.9 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-28
  • Indices Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.01% Wall Street: 0.01% FTSE 100: -0.12% Germany 30: -0.13% France 40: -0.26% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/wO6RM5Xlq7
  • Gold price action challenges technical resistance posed by the $1,900-level. Get your $XAUUSD market update from @RichDvorakFX here:https://t.co/nm1WDLl1D6 https://t.co/1DAI1bGoYv
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Forecasts for the Week Ahead

Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Forecasts for the Week Ahead

2020-12-28 21:00:00
Peter Hanks, Analyst
Share:

Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Forecast:

Advertisement

Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Forecasts for the Week Ahead

US equities pushed higher during the quiet holiday period with each of the Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 clocking new all-time highs to start the week. In a return to form, the Nasdaq 100 continues to outpace the Dow Jones which has effectively put an end to the industrial rotation trade that the market witnessed in November. Suffice it to say, the technology sector has returned to its perch atop the list of high-flying sectors in the US stock market as the Nasdaq 100 looks to close out the year with a gain of more than 40%.

us stock market performance

Source: Bloomberg

That being said, there are some themes still unfolding in the market. Reports of strong spending during the holiday season have helped to bolster retail stocks – further aided by the prospect of a $2,000 stimulus check offered to many Americans. Together, retail giants like Amazon, Walmart and Target could be shorter-term beneficiaries of the activity, and expected activity, in the retail world.

Dow Jones Price Chart: 1 - Hour Time Frame (November 2020 - December 2020)

dow jones price chart

In the shorter term, the Dow Jones and Nasdaq 100 will look to continue their push higher amid the ongoing holiday season. Lower volume and tighter liquidity could give rise to increased volatility until the market fully reawakens in the New Year. Until then, there are few scheduled events that might erode the fundamental backdrop. As a result, there is little to suggest the indices will suddenly reverse lower, particularly without major resistance overhead.

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Peter Hanks
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

Nasdaq 100 Price Chart: 1 - Hour Time Frame (September 2020 - December 2020)

nasdaq 100 price chart

Should shorter-term pullbacks occur, nearby support is readily available for both the Industrial Average and the tech-heavy Nasdaq derived from prior swing-highs. Further still, client sentiment data reveals retail traders remain net-short the US indices which suggests they could continue to climb since we typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment.

Wall Street MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 22% 14% 16%
Weekly 3% 7% 6%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

--Written by Peter Hanks, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Peter on Twitter @PeterHanksFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Flirting with Potential Breakout Above $1,900
Gold Price Flirting with Potential Breakout Above $1,900
2020-12-28 19:00:00
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD Soars to New Heights. Where to Next?
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD Soars to New Heights. Where to Next?
2020-12-28 17:00:00
Gold Prices Rise as Trump Signs Stimulus Package, USD Weakens
Gold Prices Rise as Trump Signs Stimulus Package, USD Weakens
2020-12-28 06:00:00
AUD/USD, Iron Ore and Copper Prices May Rise on Chinese Industrial Profits
AUD/USD, Iron Ore and Copper Prices May Rise on Chinese Industrial Profits
2020-12-28 03:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

US Tech 100
Wall Street
Mixed