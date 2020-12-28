News & Analysis at your fingertips.

News
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2020-12-28 04:30:00
EUR/USD 1Q Forecast: US Dollar May Rebound vs. Euro as Fed, ECB Policies Diverge
2020-12-27 04:00:00
News
Crude Oil, Gold Prices Rally to Resistance With Brexit Deal Around Corner
2020-12-24 06:00:00
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Oil - US Crude for the first time since Dec 09, 2020 when Oil - US Crude traded near 4,590.60.
2020-12-23 03:23:00
News
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2020-12-24 18:30:00
ASX 200, Hang Seng May Ride the Brexit Tailwind as Dow Drifts Higher
2020-12-24 01:30:00
News
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2020-12-28 04:30:00
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2020-12-24 07:30:00
News
Sterling Q1 2021 Forecast: Starting to Look a Better Prospect
2020-12-24 15:30:00
GBP/USD Technical Outlook: Key Breakout Level Converging with Brexit
2020-12-24 13:30:00
News
JPY 1Q Forecast: 2021 Could be the Year JPY Wakes Up
2020-12-27 14:00:00
JPY 1Q Forecasts: Range USD/JPY 7-Year Wedge, Bullish GBP/JPY Post-Brexit Break
2020-12-27 02:00:00
AUD/USD, Iron Ore and Copper Prices May Rise on Chinese Industrial Profits

AUD/USD, Iron Ore and Copper Prices May Rise on Chinese Industrial Profits

2020-12-28 03:00:00
Thomas Westwater, Contributor
Share:

Chinese Industrial Profits, AUD/USD, Iron Ore, Copper – Talking Points

  • Copper, iron prices may rise as Chinese industrial profits record seventh month of gains
  • AUD/USD prices climb above trendline resistance as rising iron prices boost sentiment
  • Copper nears 8,000 as Chinese economy outlook forecast strong continued demand
Iron ore and copper prices are trading higher this week following China’s National Bureau of Statistics reporting a seventh consecutive month of growth in industrial profits. Industrial firms continued to see increased profits in November, with the DailyFX Economic Calendar showing a 2.4% increase on a YoY year-to-date basis, up from 0.7% in October. Meanwhile, AUD/USD is trading above the 0.76 handle as prices climb above resistance.

AUD/USD, Iron Ore, Copper – Daily Chart

AUD/USD, Copper, Iron ore price chart

Chart created with TradingView

China’s strong rebound from the coronavirus pandemic has pushed iron and copper prices to fresh multi-year highs this year. According to the latest economic projections from the IMF, China is slated to be the only major economy to avoid contracting in 2020. The Australian Dollar has been a primary beneficiary of the recovery, with iron ore’s rising prices driven largely by Chinese demand helping to boost confidence in Australia’s economy.

Chinese GDP Chart

China GDP Chart

Chart prepared by Brendan Fagan

Top Trading Opportunities in 2021
Recommended by Thomas Westwater
Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast
Despite being the original epicenter for the pandemic, the Chinese economy rebounded swiftly, growing by 3.2% in Q2 and 4.9% in Q3, respectively. Moreover, Fitch ratings upped its 2021 Chinese GDP forecast from 7.7% to 8.0% earlier this month, further strengthening the upbeat global outlook on future Chinese growth. Traders will key in on PMI data this Thursday with analysts’ expectations at 52.2 for NBS Manufacturing PMI. Better than expected Chinese economic data is likely to spur growth in the industrial metals space, particularly iron ore and copper prices.

China Economic Calendar – Events To Watch In The Week Ahead

DFX Economic Calendar

Source: The DailyFX Economic Calendar

AUD/USD is now trading within 0.50% of its 2020 high after prices rose above trendline resistance to start the week. The move higher may be subject to a pullback, however, if broader market sentiment breaks down. The RSI oscillator is looking to break above the 70 overbought level, and the MACD recently crossed below its signal line, a bearish momentum signal. The path higher may persist, but the overall technical structure remains fragile, and a pullback is certainly not off the table.

AUD/USD Daily Chart

AUD/USD Chart

Chart created with TradingView

AUD/USD TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst and Brendan Fagan, Contributor for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwateron Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

S&P 500, Hang Seng Weekly Open: Alibaba Probe Weighs on Sentiment
