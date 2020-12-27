USD/CAD 1Q Forecast: Short USD/CAD Amid a Recovering Global Economy and Dovish Fed

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Outlook: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP Levels to Watch
2020-12-24 12:00:00
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2020-12-24 07:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil, Gold Prices Rally to Resistance With Brexit Deal Around Corner
2020-12-24 06:00:00
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Oil - US Crude for the first time since Dec 09, 2020 when Oil - US Crude traded near 4,590.60.
2020-12-23 03:23:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2020-12-24 18:30:00
ASX 200, Hang Seng May Ride the Brexit Tailwind as Dow Drifts Higher
2020-12-24 01:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2020-12-24 07:30:00
Crude Oil, Gold Prices Rally to Resistance With Brexit Deal Around Corner
2020-12-24 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling Q1 2021 Forecast: Starting to Look a Better Prospect
2020-12-24 15:30:00
GBP/USD Technical Outlook: Key Breakout Level Converging with Brexit
2020-12-24 13:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY 1Q Forecast: Can the BoJ Keep Up With the Breakneck Pace of the FOMC?
2020-12-26 08:00:00
US Dollar Price Action into 2021: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2020-12-23 18:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • As prices dance around on charts, traders are often looking for reasons to explain price movements; however, the underlying source of price movement boils down to the relationship between supply and demand. Learn more about the forces of S&D on forex here: https://t.co/8LfkLXbj2W https://t.co/ZsoKHXu0BY
  • Ever wonder if there are other chart types that can be sued for technical analysis? HLOC charts are discussed in the following article as well as their pros and cons. Learn more here: https://t.co/qV3c7a4YR3 https://t.co/d7DpGZFhX4
  • The inside bar pattern occurs regularly within financial markets. Incorporating the inside bar strategy can enhance a trader's market analysis. Find out how you can use it from @WVenketas here: https://t.co/E3EWOYTYNw https://t.co/y1zylsGCBw
  • As a trader gets started in forex trading, one of the first advantages they’re likely to come across is how much liquidity the forex market offers over other markets. Learn about the importance of liquidity here: https://t.co/7Y2GHiq89i https://t.co/KdUP3gNSk4
  • The European Central Bank has made clear that it does not want to see $EUR/USD above the 1.20 mark, once seen as its ‘line in the sand’ for the pair. But it’s hard to see what it can do about it. Get your Euro 1Q forecast from @MartinSEssex here: https://t.co/h9cRnZ07c3 https://t.co/gfGmBX2SbN
  • It was a brutal showing in the US Dollar during the last eight months of 2020. But the big level of critical importance is still lurking below. Get your $USD 1Q outlook from @JStanleyFX here:https://t.co/uU2Pizh4AE https://t.co/Xiqn5BsBY0
  • While the 1Q’21 gold price outlook is bullish, there are some caveats – mainly, that gold may not be the best performing metal, precious or otherwise. Get your 1Q gold outlook here: https://t.co/pMR5vxmlhS https://t.co/7uJiHElV6N
  • Wall Street stocks poised to finish the year on strong footing as investors pour into risk assets in view of a vaccine-led global recovery against the backdrop of ultra-loose monetary environment. Get your 1Q equities forecast from @margaretyjy here: https://t.co/mqQJRGGvAg https://t.co/83mNZB24Dr
  • #Crudeoil prices have ripped higher over the last month and a half. Outlook for the commodity has improved considerably as global GDP growth projections continue to recover. Get your Q1 oil forecast from @RichDvorakFX here: https://t.co/Nb1erD0Rdo https://t.co/xFDss4pHnK
  • Gold has been correcting for several months, a resumption of the bull market may be nearing. Get your Gold 1Q forecast from @PaulRobinsonFX here:https://t.co/sE1J2stXnX https://t.co/x8qiw6Sd7Y
USD/CAD 1Q Forecast: Short USD/CAD Amid a Recovering Global Economy and Dovish Fed

USD/CAD 1Q Forecast: Short USD/CAD Amid a Recovering Global Economy and Dovish Fed

2020-12-27 00:00:00
Peter Hanks, Analyst
Share:

USD/CAD 1Q Forecast: Short USD/CAD Amid a Recovering Global Economy and Dovish Fed

Advertisement

The US Dollar began 2020 on a tear, enjoying a boost from safe haven demand as the coronavirus pandemic crippled the global economy and spooked investors. As economies continued to regain their footing, the US Dollar lost much of its luster as the Federal Reserve looks to stand firm on its accommodative policy stance into 2023.

On the other hand, the Canadian Dollar is well positioned for continued economic recovery. Crude oil prices have largely stabilized and although the Bank of Canada has vowed its own procedures to revive the Canadian economy, they pale in comparison to the measures taken by the Federal Reserve. As a result, the Canadian Dollar may continue to outperform the US Dollar as 2021 unfolds.

USD/CAD Price Chart: Weekly Time Frame (January 2014 – December 2020)

USD/CAD Weekly Price Chart IG, US Dollar Canadian Dollar

Chart prepared by Peter Hanks, created with IG

The downtrend USD/CAD experienced in the back half of 2020 may be poised to continue through 2021. Key support levels were taken out in the twilight of last year which might see the pair test the various swing lows from 2017 and 2018. These areas may serve as support if price continues lower, with any breakdowns allowing for further losses still.

Top Trading Opportunities in 2021
Top Trading Opportunities in 2021
Recommended by Peter Hanks
Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast
Get My Guide

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

NZD/USD 1Q Forecast: Long NZD/USD as RBNZ Rhetoric Improves
NZD/USD 1Q Forecast: Long NZD/USD as RBNZ Rhetoric Improves
2020-12-26 22:00:00
1Q Forecasts: Vaccines Mean Hope Springs Eternal - Long MXN/JPY, Long Copper (XCU/USD), Long RUT & NDX
1Q Forecasts: Vaccines Mean Hope Springs Eternal - Long MXN/JPY, Long Copper (XCU/USD), Long RUT & NDX
2020-12-26 20:00:00
USD 1Q Forecast: US Dollar Breaks Multi-year Trend Support – Looking for a Low
USD 1Q Forecast: US Dollar Breaks Multi-year Trend Support – Looking for a Low
2020-12-26 18:00:00
USD/SGD 1Q Forecast: US Dollar at Risk to Singapore Dollar Amid Hunt for Yield in Emerging Markets
USD/SGD 1Q Forecast: US Dollar at Risk to Singapore Dollar Amid Hunt for Yield in Emerging Markets
2020-12-26 14:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Mixed