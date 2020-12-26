USD/JPY 1Q Forecast: Can the BoJ Keep Up With the Breakneck Pace of the FOMC?

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Outlook: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP Levels to Watch
2020-12-24 12:00:00
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2020-12-24 07:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil, Gold Prices Rally to Resistance With Brexit Deal Around Corner
2020-12-24 06:00:00
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Oil - US Crude for the first time since Dec 09, 2020 when Oil - US Crude traded near 4,590.60.
2020-12-23 03:23:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2020-12-24 18:30:00
ASX 200, Hang Seng May Ride the Brexit Tailwind as Dow Drifts Higher
2020-12-24 01:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2020-12-24 07:30:00
Crude Oil, Gold Prices Rally to Resistance With Brexit Deal Around Corner
2020-12-24 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling Q1 2021 Forecast: Starting to Look a Better Prospect
2020-12-24 15:30:00
GBP/USD Technical Outlook: Key Breakout Level Converging with Brexit
2020-12-24 13:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY 1Q Forecast: Can the BoJ Keep Up With the Breakneck Pace of the FOMC?
2020-12-26 08:00:00
US Dollar Price Action into 2021: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2020-12-23 18:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Gold has been correcting for several months, a resumption of the bull market may be nearing. Get your Gold 1Q forecast from @PaulRobinsonFX here:https://t.co/sE1J2stXnX https://t.co/x8qiw6Sd7Y
  • The AB=CD pattern is simple once you know how to spot it and draw the proper Fibonacci retracements. Make your trading strategy as simple as ABCD here: https://t.co/AKmlmaAZBS https://t.co/Z4zAgydLH8
  • MACD who? The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is a technical indicator which simply measures the relationship of exponential moving averages (EMA). Find out how you can incorporate MACD into your trading strategy here: https://t.co/ZNs4Qi8ieG https://t.co/VAxMEZ2kBE
  • A currency carry trade involves borrowing a low-yielding currency in order to buy a higher yielding currency in an attempt to profit from the interest rate differential. Find out if the carry trade suits your trading style here: https://t.co/7t4BzmLg8w https://t.co/Ikpid1sJGf
  • It seems the markets are riding high, but risk is always lurking around the corner. Consider your escape plan before you find yourself in collapsing market. What are the top havens for different conditions in 2020? Find out from @JohnKicklighter here: https://t.co/1oeXWEsJkb https://t.co/iF8RcO9svO
  • Forex Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.00% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.00% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.00% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.00% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.00% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.00% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/zaw7ZlK4lt
  • Commodities Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.43% Gold: 0.00% Silver: 0.00% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/F4TJCGLDDr
  • The cyclically-sensitive Australian Dollar’s recent slide lower may prove to be nothing more than a short-term pullback. Key levels to watch for AUD/JPY, AUD/USD rates. Get your $AUD market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/yMw6fvHnFd https://t.co/TDStYsRcYS
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ethereum are long at 93.80%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 75.70%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/tQ8Ckbe6dn
  • Indices Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.00% Germany 30: 0.00% Wall Street: -0.00% FTSE 100: -0.00% France 40: -0.00% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/0aEt2Bupre
USD/JPY 1Q Forecast: Can the BoJ Keep Up With the Breakneck Pace of the FOMC?

USD/JPY 1Q Forecast: Can the BoJ Keep Up With the Breakneck Pace of the FOMC?

2020-12-26 08:00:00
James Stanley, Strategist
Share:

USD/JPY 1Q Forecast: Can the BoJ Keep Up With the Breakneck Pace of the FOMC?

Advertisement

Year-long projections are challenging in any backdrop, but the one that we find ourselves within right now seems especially dangerous. At this point ahead of the New Year, there’s a lot optimism priced in for 2021 and much of that is based on just how rough 2020 has been. While a global pandemic has shuttered economies for a large chunk of the year, the prospect of a vaccine and a possible return to normal next year keeps hope alive for a return of growth. This has helped to drive fresh all-time-highs in a number of risk markets: It can even be said that, at this point, equity markets are ‘priced for perfection,’ fully expecting best case scenarios in a number of tenuous areas, such as prognostications around a vaccine.

For next year, I want to look for a continuation of US Dollar weakness. I think that the Fed is going to need to remain very active to continue guiding the US economy through the pandemic. The big question is which currency to mesh that projection with, as there aren’t really many Central Banks that are openly talking about the prospect of higher rates and, as of this writing, both EUR/USD and GBP/USD are perched near multi-year highs so, that doesn’t seem an amenable venue either. But, one pocket of possible opportunity is in USD/JPY.

USD/JPY: Can the Three Pillars Stand Without the Architect Abe

Given the tumult of 2020 it seems as though one of the larger political shifts went without much attention, and that was the handover of the Japanese PM position when Shinzo Abe stepped down. Abe is the architect of Abenomics, the economic strategy out of Japan designed to reverse decades of lagging inflation; and key for that approach was Yen-weakness which showed aggressively from 2012-2015 as the Bank of Japan coordinated with the Japanese government on a series of initiatives. About 50% of that newfound Yen-weakness was priced out in 2016, however, as worries began to build around Chinese markets, causing a dose of risk aversion that created unwind in many carry trades. But – with Shinzo Abe now no longer leading Japan, can those Abenomic-fueled Yen losses remain?

The big area of focus for USD/JPY is the 100.00 level. This price came into play in the summer of 2016, helping to set the lows. A downside break of this area on the chart opens the door to a potentially large fall, towards the 95.00 level on the chart.

USD/JPY Monthly Price Chart

USD/JPY 1 month chart, US Dollar/Japanese Yen, USDJPY2010-2020

Chart prepared by James Stanley, created with TradingView

Top Trading Opportunities in 2021
Top Trading Opportunities in 2021
Recommended by James Stanley
Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast
Get My Guide

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

British Pound Rallies as EU-UK Reach Brexit Deal
British Pound Rallies as EU-UK Reach Brexit Deal
2020-12-24 15:59:00
South African Rand Forecast: USD/ZAR, GBP/ZAR,EUR/ZAR Price Setup
South African Rand Forecast: USD/ZAR, GBP/ZAR,EUR/ZAR Price Setup
2020-12-24 15:00:00
Euro Outlook: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP Levels to Watch
Euro Outlook: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP Levels to Watch
2020-12-24 12:00:00
FTSE 250: UK Shares Strong as Traders Await Brexit Confirmation
FTSE 250: UK Shares Strong as Traders Await Brexit Confirmation
2020-12-24 10:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/JPY
Mixed