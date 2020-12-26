USD 1Q Forecast: US Dollar Breaks Multi-year Trend Support – Looking for a Low

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Outlook: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP Levels to Watch
2020-12-24 12:00:00
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2020-12-24 07:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil, Gold Prices Rally to Resistance With Brexit Deal Around Corner
2020-12-24 06:00:00
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Oil - US Crude for the first time since Dec 09, 2020 when Oil - US Crude traded near 4,590.60.
2020-12-23 03:23:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2020-12-24 18:30:00
ASX 200, Hang Seng May Ride the Brexit Tailwind as Dow Drifts Higher
2020-12-24 01:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2020-12-24 07:30:00
Crude Oil, Gold Prices Rally to Resistance With Brexit Deal Around Corner
2020-12-24 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling Q1 2021 Forecast: Starting to Look a Better Prospect
2020-12-24 15:30:00
GBP/USD Technical Outlook: Key Breakout Level Converging with Brexit
2020-12-24 13:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY 1Q Forecast: Can the BoJ Keep Up With the Breakneck Pace of the FOMC?
2020-12-26 08:00:00
US Dollar Price Action into 2021: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2020-12-23 18:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • As a trader gets started in forex trading, one of the first advantages they’re likely to come across is how much liquidity the forex market offers over other markets. Learn about the importance of liquidity here: https://t.co/7Y2GHiq89i https://t.co/KdUP3gNSk4
  • The European Central Bank has made clear that it does not want to see $EUR/USD above the 1.20 mark, once seen as its ‘line in the sand’ for the pair. But it’s hard to see what it can do about it. Get your Euro 1Q forecast from @MartinSEssex here: https://t.co/h9cRnZ07c3 https://t.co/gfGmBX2SbN
  • It was a brutal showing in the US Dollar during the last eight months of 2020. But the big level of critical importance is still lurking below. Get your $USD 1Q outlook from @JStanleyFX here:https://t.co/uU2Pizh4AE https://t.co/Xiqn5BsBY0
  • While the 1Q’21 gold price outlook is bullish, there are some caveats – mainly, that gold may not be the best performing metal, precious or otherwise. Get your 1Q gold outlook here: https://t.co/pMR5vxmlhS https://t.co/7uJiHElV6N
  • Wall Street stocks poised to finish the year on strong footing as investors pour into risk assets in view of a vaccine-led global recovery against the backdrop of ultra-loose monetary environment. Get your 1Q equities forecast from @margaretyjy here: https://t.co/mqQJRGGvAg https://t.co/83mNZB24Dr
  • #Crudeoil prices have ripped higher over the last month and a half. Outlook for the commodity has improved considerably as global GDP growth projections continue to recover. Get your Q1 oil forecast from @RichDvorakFX here: https://t.co/Nb1erD0Rdo https://t.co/xFDss4pHnK
  • Gold has been correcting for several months, a resumption of the bull market may be nearing. Get your Gold 1Q forecast from @PaulRobinsonFX here:https://t.co/sE1J2stXnX https://t.co/x8qiw6Sd7Y
  • The AB=CD pattern is simple once you know how to spot it and draw the proper Fibonacci retracements. Make your trading strategy as simple as ABCD here: https://t.co/AKmlmaAZBS https://t.co/Z4zAgydLH8
  • MACD who? The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is a technical indicator which simply measures the relationship of exponential moving averages (EMA). Find out how you can incorporate MACD into your trading strategy here: https://t.co/ZNs4Qi8ieG https://t.co/VAxMEZ2kBE
  • A currency carry trade involves borrowing a low-yielding currency in order to buy a higher yielding currency in an attempt to profit from the interest rate differential. Find out if the carry trade suits your trading style here: https://t.co/7t4BzmLg8w https://t.co/Ikpid1sJGf
USD 1Q Forecast: US Dollar Breaks Multi-year Trend Support – Looking for a Low

USD 1Q Forecast: US Dollar Breaks Multi-year Trend Support – Looking for a Low

2020-12-26 18:00:00
Michael Boutros, Strategist
Share:

USD 1Q Forecast: US Dollar Breaks Multi-year Trend Support – Looking for a Low

Advertisement

DXY Price Chart

USD, US Dollar, DXY Index Price Chart Technicals

Chart prepared by Michael Boutros, created with TradingView

One of the most significant technical reactions this past year was in the US Dollar Index. For years now we’ve been tracking the 2011 support trendline with parallels of this slope defining every major turn in the Dollar since the 2014 breakout. A test of the upper parallel / 2016 high-close at 102.99 during the height of the Covid crisis in March was followed by a massive yearly opening-range reversal with the July break below the 2018 parallel fueling a decline to multi-year lows in August.

The 2011 trendline held for three months before crashing lower in November. This breakdown constitutes the first major break for the multi-year upsloping Dollar support. Initial support is eyed at the 88.6% retracement of the 2018 advance at 89.93 backed by the 2010 high at 88.70 and the 50% retracement / 2018 low at 88.18/25. Resistance stands at 92.28 backed by former slope support– ultimately a breach above the March low at 94.65 would be needed to suggest a more significant low is in place. Bottom line, the risk is weighted to the downside heading into the start of the year but we’ll be on the lookout for a possible low in the second / third quarter closer to slope support.

Top Trading Opportunities in 2021
Top Trading Opportunities in 2021
Recommended by Michael Boutros
Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast
Get My Guide

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/SGD 1Q Forecast: US Dollar at Risk to Singapore Dollar Amid Hunt for Yield in Emerging Markets
USD/SGD 1Q Forecast: US Dollar at Risk to Singapore Dollar Amid Hunt for Yield in Emerging Markets
2020-12-26 14:00:00
CAD/CHF 1Q Forecast: Long CAD/CHF – A Combination of Risk Trends and Positioning
CAD/CHF 1Q Forecast: Long CAD/CHF – A Combination of Risk Trends and Positioning
2020-12-26 12:00:00
GBP/NZD 1Q Forecast: Long GBP/NZD as Competing Sterling and Kiwi Climb Shifts in 2021
GBP/NZD 1Q Forecast: Long GBP/NZD as Competing Sterling and Kiwi Climb Shifts in 2021
2020-12-26 10:00:00
USD/JPY 1Q Forecast: Can the BoJ Keep Up With the Breakneck Pace of the FOMC?
USD/JPY 1Q Forecast: Can the BoJ Keep Up With the Breakneck Pace of the FOMC?
2020-12-26 08:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR