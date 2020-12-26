News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Euro Outlook: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP Levels to Watch
2020-12-24 12:00:00
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2020-12-24 07:30:00
Crude Oil, Gold Prices Rally to Resistance With Brexit Deal Around Corner
2020-12-24 06:00:00
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Oil - US Crude for the first time since Dec 09, 2020 when Oil - US Crude traded near 4,590.60.
2020-12-23 03:23:00
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2020-12-24 18:30:00
ASX 200, Hang Seng May Ride the Brexit Tailwind as Dow Drifts Higher
2020-12-24 01:30:00
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2020-12-24 07:30:00
Crude Oil, Gold Prices Rally to Resistance With Brexit Deal Around Corner
2020-12-24 06:00:00
Sterling Q1 2021 Forecast: Starting to Look a Better Prospect
2020-12-24 15:30:00
GBP/USD Technical Outlook: Key Breakout Level Converging with Brexit
2020-12-24 13:30:00
USD/JPY 1Q Forecast: Can the BoJ Keep Up With the Breakneck Pace of the FOMC?
2020-12-26 08:00:00
US Dollar Price Action into 2021: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2020-12-23 18:00:00
NZD/USD 1Q Forecast: Long NZD/USD as RBNZ Rhetoric Improves

NZD/USD 1Q Forecast: Long NZD/USD as RBNZ Rhetoric Improves

2020-12-26 22:00:00
Daniela Sabin Hathorn, Analyst
Share:

NZD/USD 1Q Forecast: Long NZD/USD as RBNZ Rhetoric Improves

If there’s something we’ve learnt in 2020, it is that planning ahead doesn’t always work out as expected. Winding back to last year, none of the forecasts, despite how well they did or didn’t perform, were made on the belief that a worldwide pandemic would shock global markets leading to some of the highest volatility seen since the 2008 financial crisis.

Looking ahead, the macroeconomic environment seems to suggest further economic weakness in the first quarter of the year as vaccines are put in to place, followed by a strong recovery in the following months. For now, increased liquidity is likely to remain in the markets as central banks like the Federal Reserve have pledged to keep interest rates low, possibly until economic data shows a full recovery. This is likely to keep the US Dollar subdued, continuing its current depreciation well into 2021. Additionally, risk-on sentiment given an improvement in worldwide outlook should keep the US Dollar underperforming even if the US economy performs well.

Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand has played a key role in improving expectations of monetary policy in the year ahead. Markets have now completely removed the idea of negative rates as house prices have become a part of the bank’s remit, which reduces the need for more monetary easing in the short-term.

The New Zealand Dollar has been the best performing currency towards the end of the year, appreciating 6.8% against the US Dollar in November alone. I expect this appreciation to continue into the first half of 2021. My price target would be aimed at the 0.7300 -50 mark, at which point the NZD looks to be far overstretched and expensive.

Weekly NZD/USD chart

NZD/USD Weekly Chart - IG, New Zealand Dollar, US Dollar

Chart prepared by Daniela Sabin Hathorn, created with IG

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

