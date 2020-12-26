GBP/NZD 1Q Forecast: Long GBP/NZD as Competing Sterling and Kiwi Climb Shifts in 2021

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Outlook: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP Levels to Watch
2020-12-24 12:00:00
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2020-12-24 07:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil, Gold Prices Rally to Resistance With Brexit Deal Around Corner
2020-12-24 06:00:00
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Oil - US Crude for the first time since Dec 09, 2020 when Oil - US Crude traded near 4,590.60.
2020-12-23 03:23:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2020-12-24 18:30:00
ASX 200, Hang Seng May Ride the Brexit Tailwind as Dow Drifts Higher
2020-12-24 01:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2020-12-24 07:30:00
Crude Oil, Gold Prices Rally to Resistance With Brexit Deal Around Corner
2020-12-24 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling Q1 2021 Forecast: Starting to Look a Better Prospect
2020-12-24 15:30:00
GBP/USD Technical Outlook: Key Breakout Level Converging with Brexit
2020-12-24 13:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY 1Q Forecast: Can the BoJ Keep Up With the Breakneck Pace of the FOMC?
2020-12-26 08:00:00
US Dollar Price Action into 2021: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2020-12-23 18:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • #Crudeoil prices have ripped higher over the last month and a half. Outlook for the commodity has improved considerably as global GDP growth projections continue to recover. Get your Q1 oil forecast from @RichDvorakFX here: https://t.co/Nb1erD0Rdo https://t.co/xFDss4pHnK
  • Gold has been correcting for several months, a resumption of the bull market may be nearing. Get your Gold 1Q forecast from @PaulRobinsonFX here:https://t.co/sE1J2stXnX https://t.co/x8qiw6Sd7Y
  • The AB=CD pattern is simple once you know how to spot it and draw the proper Fibonacci retracements. Make your trading strategy as simple as ABCD here: https://t.co/AKmlmaAZBS https://t.co/Z4zAgydLH8
  • MACD who? The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is a technical indicator which simply measures the relationship of exponential moving averages (EMA). Find out how you can incorporate MACD into your trading strategy here: https://t.co/ZNs4Qi8ieG https://t.co/VAxMEZ2kBE
  • A currency carry trade involves borrowing a low-yielding currency in order to buy a higher yielding currency in an attempt to profit from the interest rate differential. Find out if the carry trade suits your trading style here: https://t.co/7t4BzmLg8w https://t.co/Ikpid1sJGf
  • It seems the markets are riding high, but risk is always lurking around the corner. Consider your escape plan before you find yourself in collapsing market. What are the top havens for different conditions in 2020? Find out from @JohnKicklighter here: https://t.co/1oeXWEsJkb https://t.co/iF8RcO9svO
  • Forex Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.00% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.00% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.00% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.00% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.00% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.00% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/zaw7ZlK4lt
  • Commodities Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.43% Gold: 0.00% Silver: 0.00% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/F4TJCGLDDr
  • The cyclically-sensitive Australian Dollar’s recent slide lower may prove to be nothing more than a short-term pullback. Key levels to watch for AUD/JPY, AUD/USD rates. Get your $AUD market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/yMw6fvHnFd https://t.co/TDStYsRcYS
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ethereum are long at 93.80%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 75.70%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/tQ8Ckbe6dn
GBP/NZD 1Q Forecast: Long GBP/NZD as Competing Sterling and Kiwi Climb Shifts in 2021

GBP/NZD 1Q Forecast: Long GBP/NZD as Competing Sterling and Kiwi Climb Shifts in 2021

2020-12-26 10:00:00
Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst
Share:

GBP/NZD 1Q Forecast: Long GBP/NZD as Competing Sterling and Kiwi Climb Shifts in 2021

Advertisement

GBP/NZD was not a currency cross I paid much attention to before 2020 but that changed during the year as I was asked about it repeatedly in my weekly market sentiment webinars. To the surprise of many analysts, 2020 was a better year than was widely predicted for the British Pound, which advanced against the US Dollar after a sharp fall in March and was broadly stable against the Euro in the second half of the year. This was despite the tortuous negotiations between the EU and the UK on their relationship once the Brexit transition period ended.

However, the New Zealand Dollar was even stronger from April onwards, with GBP/NZD falling from around 2.10 to about 1.90 as hopes of a global recovery – prompted by the development of Covid-19 vaccines – rose and lifted demand for “risk on” currencies like the New Zealand and Australian Dollars, both of which are tied closely to the performance of the Chinese economy.

GBP/NZD Price Chart, Daily Timeframe (January 1 – December 3, 2020)

GBP/NZD, GBP/NZD Daily, British Pound New Zealand Dollar Daily Chart IG

Chart prepared by Martin Essex, created with IG

In 2021, however, I would not be surprised if the trend reversed and GBP began to outperform NZD. On the NZD side, the good news of a potential global economic revival has been largely priced in to the markets already. On the GBP side, pessimism remains about how well the UK will survive outside the EU so there is scope for the UK economy to perform better than widely expected and therefore for the Pound to strengthen further. Long-term forecasting is always difficult but I see no reason why GBP/NZD should not climb back to 2.10 and potentially strengthen even further.

Top Trading Opportunities in 2021
Top Trading Opportunities in 2021
Recommended by Martin Essex, MSTA
Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast
Get My Guide

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/JPY 1Q Forecast: Can the BoJ Keep Up With the Breakneck Pace of the FOMC?
USD/JPY 1Q Forecast: Can the BoJ Keep Up With the Breakneck Pace of the FOMC?
2020-12-26 08:00:00
British Pound Rallies as EU-UK Reach Brexit Deal
British Pound Rallies as EU-UK Reach Brexit Deal
2020-12-24 15:59:00
South African Rand Forecast: USD/ZAR, GBP/ZAR,EUR/ZAR Price Setup
South African Rand Forecast: USD/ZAR, GBP/ZAR,EUR/ZAR Price Setup
2020-12-24 15:00:00
Euro Outlook: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP Levels to Watch
Euro Outlook: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP Levels to Watch
2020-12-24 12:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/NZD