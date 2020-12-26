1Q Forecasts: Vaccines Mean Hope Springs Eternal - Long MXN/JPY, Long Copper (XCU/USD), Long RUT & NDX

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Outlook: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP Levels to Watch
2020-12-24 12:00:00
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2020-12-24 07:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil, Gold Prices Rally to Resistance With Brexit Deal Around Corner
2020-12-24 06:00:00
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Oil - US Crude for the first time since Dec 09, 2020 when Oil - US Crude traded near 4,590.60.
2020-12-23 03:23:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2020-12-24 18:30:00
ASX 200, Hang Seng May Ride the Brexit Tailwind as Dow Drifts Higher
2020-12-24 01:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2020-12-24 07:30:00
Crude Oil, Gold Prices Rally to Resistance With Brexit Deal Around Corner
2020-12-24 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling Q1 2021 Forecast: Starting to Look a Better Prospect
2020-12-24 15:30:00
GBP/USD Technical Outlook: Key Breakout Level Converging with Brexit
2020-12-24 13:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY 1Q Forecast: Can the BoJ Keep Up With the Breakneck Pace of the FOMC?
2020-12-26 08:00:00
US Dollar Price Action into 2021: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2020-12-23 18:00:00
Real Time News
  Ever wonder if there are other chart types that can be sued for technical analysis? HLOC charts are discussed in the following article as well as their pros and cons.
  The inside bar pattern occurs regularly within financial markets. Incorporating the inside bar strategy can enhance a trader's market analysis.
  As a trader gets started in forex trading, one of the first advantages they're likely to come across is how much liquidity the forex market offers over other markets.
  The European Central Bank has made clear that it does not want to see $EUR/USD above the 1.20 mark, once seen as its 'line in the sand' for the pair. But it's hard to see what it can do about it.
  It was a brutal showing in the US Dollar during the last eight months of 2020. But the big level of critical importance is still lurking below.
  While the 1Q'21 gold price outlook is bullish, there are some caveats – mainly, that gold may not be the best performing metal, precious or otherwise.
  Wall Street stocks poised to finish the year on strong footing as investors pour into risk assets in view of a vaccine-led global recovery against the backdrop of ultra-loose monetary environment.
  #Crudeoil prices have ripped higher over the last month and a half. Outlook for the commodity has improved considerably as global GDP growth projections continue to recover.
  Gold has been correcting for several months, a resumption of the bull market may be nearing.
  The AB=CD pattern is simple once you know how to spot it and draw the proper Fibonacci retracements.
1Q Forecasts: Vaccines Mean Hope Springs Eternal - Long MXN/JPY, Long Copper (XCU/USD), Long RUT & NDX

1Q Forecasts: Vaccines Mean Hope Springs Eternal - Long MXN/JPY, Long Copper (XCU/USD), Long RUT & NDX

2020-12-26 20:00:00
Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist
Share:

1Q Forecasts: Vaccines Mean Hope Springs Eternal: Long MXN/JPY, Long Copper (XCU/USD), Long RUT & NDX

There’s a gorilla in the room. My Top Trade Opportunities coming into 2020 were long crude oil and long CAD/JPY because, “Global Recession? Take the Under.” Now that the laugh is out of the way, in my defense, no one had “coronavirus pandemic” on their bingo card going into 2020.

With that said, my Top Trading Opportunity of 2021 might as well be called: “Global Recession? Take the Under (Take Two)”, as it were. This time is different (always fatal words, but I insist!).

The coronavirus vaccines are being deployed in developed Western economies, marking the beginning of the end of the pandemic. Economic activity is coming back to life. Airports are getting busier, and ports and shipping lanes are becoming more active.

In this low interest rate world with pent up aggregate demand and significant slack in the world’s major economies, there is ample room for growth. If growth is the story of 2021, the underperformers of early-2020 should do well.

US NASDAQ (NDX) Daily Chart (Dec 2019 to Dec 2020)

US NASDAQ NDX Daily Chart 2019 2020

Chart prepared by Christopher Vecchio, created with TradingView

In the equity space, this means companies with less-robust balance sheets and economic performances that may have disappointed during mid-2020. I like those that have high betas relative to the US S&P 500; small cap and mid cap stocks should outperform large caps ex-tech (to this end, the Russell 2000 offer more potential than the S&P 500). But the Nasdaq 100 still looks like it wants higher; the symmetrical triangle breakout in early-December 2020 appears to be just getting started.

Copper (XCU/USD) Weekly Chart (Dec 2010 to Dec 2020)

Copper (XCU/USD) Weekly Chart December 2010 December 2020

Chart prepared by Christopher Vecchio, created with TradingView

In the metals space, copper and silver appear poised to outperform gold, which typically trails during periods with high liquidity and high growth (I like mixed exposure of long copper and short gold, or long silver and short gold, which potentially curtail upside potential but add diversification to portfolio composition).

MXN/JPY Daily Chart (Aug 2011 to Dec 2020)

MXN/JPY Daily Chart August 2011 Dec 2020 TradingView

Chart prepared by Christopher Vecchio, created with TradingView

In FX markets, EM FX should continue to outpace developed FX, with pairs like MXN/JPY and ZAR/JPY outpacing pairs like GBP/CHF or USD/JPY. The Mexican Peso is of particular interest, given the country’s exposure to the silver trade as the world’s top exporter of silver, as well as its reliance on the US economy: 30% of Mexican GDP can be attributed to trade activity with the US.

Elsewhere in FX, It would not surprise me if EUR/USD rates jump to 1.3000 in the first half of 2020, especially if USD/CNH continues to fall (the PBOC is leveraging the Euro to sink the US Dollar from my point of view, a strategy in line with China’s issuance of USD-denominated debt; a weaker US Dollar makes the debt cheaper to service, and in effect works towards China’s goal to ultimately displace the US Dollar as the world’s reserve currency). Lastly, I do think that both GBP/USD and USD/JPY rates end up the year not too far from where they start – choppy, sideways price action appears likely for the foreseeable future.

