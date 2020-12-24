South African Rand Forecast: USD/ZAR, GBP/ZAR,EUR/ZAR Price Setup

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Outlook: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP Levels to Watch
2020-12-24 12:00:00
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2020-12-24 07:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil, Gold Prices Rally to Resistance With Brexit Deal Around Corner
2020-12-24 06:00:00
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Oil - US Crude for the first time since Dec 09, 2020 when Oil - US Crude traded near 4,590.60.
2020-12-23 03:23:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
ASX 200, Hang Seng May Ride the Brexit Tailwind as Dow Drifts Higher
2020-12-24 01:30:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Technical Outlook: The Trend Remains Your Friend
2020-12-22 13:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2020-12-24 07:30:00
Crude Oil, Gold Prices Rally to Resistance With Brexit Deal Around Corner
2020-12-24 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling Q1 2021 Forecast: Starting to Look a Better Prospect
2020-12-24 15:30:00
GBP/USD Technical Outlook: Key Breakout Level Converging with Brexit
2020-12-24 13:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action into 2021: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2020-12-23 18:00:00
US Dollar Breaks November-December Downtrend - What's Next for DXY Index?
2020-12-22 17:05:00
More View more
Breaking news

UK and EU Agree to Brexit Deal, GBP Holds Onto Gains

Real Time News
  • $GBPUSD has given up most of today's gains against the US Dollar $GBP $USD https://t.co/eDmABxlELn
  • Gold prices remain in their multi-month downtrend, but budding bullish momentum on the daily timeframe necessitates other considerations, like a breakout to all-time highs in 2021. Get your $XAUUSD market update from @CVecchioFX here:https://t.co/vtsoPtdhaj https://t.co/PSlDbOYnYq
  • UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson: -Time to move on from Brexit referendum -UK faces considerable pressures from new covid strain -Tough restrictions necessary to control virus -Need to buy time to roll out vaccines $GBP
  • UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson: - Harmonization with EU replaced by free trade - ECJ jurisdiction to end - Clause on level playing field allows retaliation with tariffs if either side undermines trade deal - Trade deal will stabilize UK relationship with EU $GBPUSD $EURGBP
  • Forex Update: As of 15:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 0.27% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.24% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.12% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.05% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.11% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.34% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/soCGD55mXW
  • Indices Update: As of 15:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.24% US 500: 0.23% FTSE 100: 0.17% Wall Street: 0.08% France 40: -0.16% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/7YUNkxRXki
  • UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson: - $GBP 600B Canadian style trade deal reached with EU - Allows UK to do business in EU markets without tariffs and without quotas - UK share of fish rising from roughly half to around 2/3, no limit after 5.5 years - MPs to vote on 30 Dec #Brexit
  • Commodities Update: As of 15:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.88% Gold: 0.23% Oil - US Crude: -0.10% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/4yPIDvK707
  • GBP/USD: The cross has made a break below the psychological 0.90 handle and 200DMA (0.8983), raising scope for a move towards the November lows situated at 0.8860 in the short-run. Get your $GBPUSD market update from @JMcQueenFX here:https://t.co/AZz8jN7c7C https://t.co/awwvZHMWis
  • EU Commission Chief Von Der Leyen: - Deal is fair, balanced, and the right thing for both sides - EU and UK will stand shoulder-to-shoulder to deliver on common goals #Brexit $GBP $EUR
South African Rand Forecast: USD/ZAR, GBP/ZAR,EUR/ZAR Price Setup

South African Rand Forecast: USD/ZAR, GBP/ZAR,EUR/ZAR Price Setup

2020-12-24 15:00:00
Tammy Da Costa, Markets Writer
Share:

Rand Price Outlook:

Advertisement

Fundamentals and Fear Collide

Despite an increase in global risk sentiment and higher demand for Emerging Market currencies (EM), the downtrend pertaining to the South African Rand against major currency pairs has lost momentum, forming a penchant for mean reversion. This follows the discovery of a new variant of COVID-19, linked to South Africa, that has resulted in the implementation of travel bans by multiple nations on both the United Kingdom and South Africa, hindering hopes of a swift economic recovery, unless a vaccine can be rolled out on an international scale in the foreseeable future.

Visit the DailyFX Educational Center to discover why news events are Key to Forex Fundamental Analysis

Meanwhile, fundamentals continue to be an additional driver of price action as Brexit negotiations and the US Stimulus package continue to get priced into the markets, with bulls and bears torn between fundamentals and fear.

Introduction to Forex News Trading
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Recommended by Tammy Da Costa
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Get My Guide

USD/ZAR Technical Analysis

USD/ZAR has continued to trade below the psychological level of 15.00 with price action stuck in a confluent zone between the descending trendline and level of support which has formed at 14.55. Although the Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains above 30, the pair continues to linger in oversold territory while trading well below the 55-period Exponential Moving Average.

If support is broken, selling pressure may resume into the new year, with bears eager to test January 2020 levels, when the pair traded at 13.923. On the contrary, an increase in demand for safe-haven currencies, may result in US Dollar strength, driving price action above the trendline, with the 76.4% Fibonacci level providing resistance at 15.193.

Starts in:
Live now:
Dec 28
( 03:12 GMT )
Join James Stanley's Price Action Webinar
Cross-Market Weekly Outlook
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

USD/ZAR Daily Chart

USD/ZAR Daily Chart

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa, IG

GBP/ZAR Technical Analysis

After months of negotiations, talks of a post-Brexit trade deal boosted the demand for GBP against its major counterparts. However, gains were limited as the new travel bans and growing Covid-19 cases weighed on both Sterling and ZAR.

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Tammy Da Costa
Can you prepare for news events?
Get My Guide

Currently, price action has halted at a key area of support at 19.645, formed by the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the move between August 2019 low and April 2020 high. A break below this level may fuel selling pressure, with the next level of support forming at the psychological level of 19.00. If bulls are able to break above 20.00, increased buying pressure may assist in a test of the 50% retracement level, forming a wall of resistance at 20.437

GBP/ZAR Daily Chart

GBP/ZAR Daily Chart

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa, IG

EUR/ZAR Technical Analysis

The Euro has remained relatively flat as investors await the official announcement of a Brexit deal. Meanwhile, EUR/ZAR has made little headwind, with price action resembling that of the pairs discussed above.

Currently, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level holds as support at 17.675 with 17.50 forming as the next level of support. For bulls, a break above 18.00 could result in the 50% retracement level setting as the next level of resistance at 18.296.

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Tammy Da Costa
Discover the importance of confidence in trading
Get My Guide

EUR/ZAR Daily Chart

Please EUR/ZAR Daily Chart

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa, IG

--- Written by Tammy Da Costa, Market Writer for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Tammy on Twitter: @Tams707

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

British Pound Rallies as EU-UK Reach Brexit Deal
British Pound Rallies as EU-UK Reach Brexit Deal
2020-12-24 15:59:00
Euro Outlook: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP Levels to Watch
Euro Outlook: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP Levels to Watch
2020-12-24 12:00:00
FTSE 250: UK Shares Strong as Traders Await Brexit Confirmation
FTSE 250: UK Shares Strong as Traders Await Brexit Confirmation
2020-12-24 10:30:00
Brexit Trade Deal Expected Imminently, Sterling (GBP) Strengthens Across the Board
Brexit Trade Deal Expected Imminently, Sterling (GBP) Strengthens Across the Board
2020-12-24 09:04:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/ZAR