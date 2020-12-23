FTSE 100 Forecast: Unclear Direction as Driving Forces Collide

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Rebound Attempt in Focus
2020-12-22 23:00:00
Euro Forecast: Breakouts Constrained, Further Gains May Have to Wait for EUR/JPY, EUR/USD Rates
2020-12-22 20:20:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Oil - US Crude for the first time since Dec 09, 2020 when Oil - US Crude traded near 4,590.60.
2020-12-23 03:23:00
Crude Oil Rally May Lose Steam on Virus Threat, Softer Physical Demand
2020-12-22 07:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Technical Outlook: The Trend Remains Your Friend
2020-12-22 13:30:00
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2020-12-22 04:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Edge Higher After Trump Rejects the US Stimulus Package
2020-12-23 07:00:00
Bitcoin, S&P 500, Gold Outlook: How Can Short Bets Drive Prices into 2021?
2020-12-23 03:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Brexit Update Gives Boost to Sterling
2020-12-23 09:00:00
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Rebound Attempt in Focus
2020-12-22 23:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Breaks November-December Downtrend - What's Next for DXY Index?
2020-12-22 17:05:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY, CAD/JPY Price Action Set-Up
2020-12-22 12:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ethereum are long at 94.49%, while traders in NZD/USD are at opposite extremes with 70.04%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/A73ag1Lvee
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 MBA Mortgage Applications (18/DEC) due at 12:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 1.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-23
  • Heads Up:🇲🇽 Economic Activity YoY (OCT) due at 12:00 GMT (15min) Expected: -5.1% Previous: -5.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-23
  • Heads Up:🇲🇽 Mid-month Inflation Rate MoM (DEC) due at 12:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 0.38% Previous: 0.04% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-23
  • Heads Up:🇲🇽 Mid-month Inflation Rate YoY (DEC) due at 12:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 3.27% Previous: 3.43% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-23
  • Use this technical analysis pattern recognition skills test to sharpen your knowledge: https://t.co/Qgz89PTxnu https://t.co/0KIpPFm1rl
  • Commodities Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 1.01% Gold: 0.29% Oil - US Crude: 0.18% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/8eULY348LJ
  • Forex Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.65% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.62% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.46% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.19% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.17% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.05% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/avzuOLc4G5
  • Sea of red in the crypto space...Ripple (XRP) and Stellar (XLM) hammered...#btc #eth #xrp #ltc #xlm #crypto @DailyFXTeam Prices via @IGcom https://t.co/beWuNOPJB0
  • Indices Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.76% France 40: 0.65% US 500: 0.31% Wall Street: 0.28% FTSE 100: -0.20% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/U3cJxRB6Kv
FTSE 100 Forecast: Unclear Direction as Driving Forces Collide

FTSE 100 Forecast: Unclear Direction as Driving Forces Collide

2020-12-23 10:30:00
Daniela Sabin Hathorn, Analyst
Share:

Key Talking Points:

  • Brexit and Covid-19 remain the biggest forces behind stock market volatility in Europe
  • FTSE 100 attempts to recover buyer support but lacks momentum
Advertisement

The FTSE 100 is looking vulnerable again today as movement resumes in the port of Dover after two days of gridlock as an attempt to prevent the spread of a new strain of coronavirus through Europe, putting downside pressure on European equities.

British stocks have been at the center of a risk-off move starting late last week as Brexit concerns resume. Fisheries continue to be the main discussion point in the last leg of talks, as the EU yesterday rejected a proposal from the UK government for a reduction of 35% of the catch in UK waters. The EU is only willing to accept as low as 25%, and this disagreement could see talks go past the December 31st deadline and into the new year, dragging on uncertainty for longer.

Stock Market Holiday Calendar 2020/21

A better than expected GDP reading in Q3 was unable to provide much solace to UK investors as the figure came with an increase in public debt, rising more than 30.8 billion pounds in November. Nor was the House of Representatives and Senate backed US stimulus bill of $900 billion, given that Donald Trump has expressed dissatisfaction and may not sign the bill.

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Daniela Sabin Hathorn
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

Looking ahead at the next two days, a reduction in liquidity may see markets moving rapidly, but the general perception is that there is a lack of direction. Equity markets are currently pending on the resolve of many open fronts like Brexit, the coronavirus pandemic, and the US stimulus bill, and any of these can offer heightened volatility in the days to come, so investors must be aware.

FTSE 100 Daily chart

FTSE 100 Forecast: Unclear Direction as Driving Forces Collide

On the daily chart, we can see the FTSE 100 is stuck below the 61.8% Fibonacci level, falling under the 20-day moving average. Momentum indicators have reset the overbought conditions seen last week, so we could see continued buying support up until 6,600, although this area is likely to remain as a strong resistance unless there is a risk event.

To the downside, 6,255 remains as key support as Monday’s retracement was unable to fall below this level, which had previously acted as a barrier for further losses. A break below this level would leave the FTSE 100 exposed until the next support area between 6,160 and 6,110, before risking losing the 6,000 mark.

FTSE 100 BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 6% -1% 3%
Weekly 8% -4% 3%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Learn more about the stock market basics here or download our free trading guides.

--- Written by Daniela Sabin Hathorn, Market Analyst

Follow Daniela on Twitter @HathornSabin

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Ripple (XRP) Crushed as SEC Looks to Sue for Alleged Securities Violations
Ripple (XRP) Crushed as SEC Looks to Sue for Alleged Securities Violations
2020-12-23 09:22:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Brexit Update Gives Boost to Sterling
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Brexit Update Gives Boost to Sterling
2020-12-23 09:00:00
Gold Prices Edge Higher After Trump Rejects the US Stimulus Package
Gold Prices Edge Higher After Trump Rejects the US Stimulus Package
2020-12-23 07:00:00
Swiss Franc Technical Analysis: NZD/CHF, CAD/CHF, AUD/CHF Setups to Watch
Swiss Franc Technical Analysis: NZD/CHF, CAD/CHF, AUD/CHF Setups to Watch
2020-12-23 04:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

FTSE 100
Bearish