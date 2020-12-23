News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Rebound Attempt in Focus
2020-12-22 23:00:00
Euro Forecast: Breakouts Constrained, Further Gains May Have to Wait for EUR/JPY, EUR/USD Rates
2020-12-22 20:20:00
News
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Oil - US Crude for the first time since Dec 09, 2020 when Oil - US Crude traded near 4,590.60.
2020-12-23 03:23:00
Crude Oil Rally May Lose Steam on Virus Threat, Softer Physical Demand
2020-12-22 07:00:00
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Technical Outlook: The Trend Remains Your Friend
2020-12-22 13:30:00
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2020-12-22 04:00:00
News
Gold Prices Edge Higher After Trump Rejects the US Stimulus Package
2020-12-23 07:00:00
Bitcoin, S&P 500, Gold Outlook: How Can Short Bets Drive Prices into 2021?
2020-12-23 03:00:00
News
Brexit Latest: GBP/USD Jumps on Talk of a Brexit Deal Emerging
2020-12-23 14:20:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Brexit Update Gives Boost to Sterling
2020-12-23 09:00:00
News
US Dollar Breaks November-December Downtrend - What's Next for DXY Index?
2020-12-22 17:05:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY, CAD/JPY Price Action Set-Up
2020-12-22 12:00:00
Breaking news

GBP Soars as No 10 source says Brexit Deal is Done - Sky News

Real Time News
  • 🇺🇸 New Home Sales MoM (NOV) Actual: -11% Expected: -0.3% Previous: -2.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-23
  • RT @bbclaurak: David Frost and EU’s Steph Riso are still in negotiating room in Brussels - deal is NOT finalised - seems very likely it’s h…
  • Sky News Reporter says other Senior No 10 sources a far more cautious and says talks ongoing $GBP
  • RT @joepike: BREAKING: No 10 source: ‘The deal is done’. #Brexit
  • 🇺🇸 Michigan Inflation Expectations Final (DEC) Actual: 2.5% Expected: 2.3% Previous: 2.8% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-23
  • 🇺🇸 Michigan 5 Year Inflation Expectations Final (DEC) Actual: 2.5% Expected: 2.5% Previous: 2.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-23
  • Tune into @PeterHanksFX 's #webinar at 11:00 AM ET/4:00 PM GMT as he discusses top levels to watch on #DAX, #DOW, & more. Register here: https://t.co/Rwbt9avERj https://t.co/E7yqABci0F
  • 🇺🇸 New Home Sales MoM (NOV) Actual: -11.0% Expected: -0.3% Previous: -0.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-23
  • 🇺🇸 Michigan Consumer Sentiment Final (DEC) Actual: 80.7 Expected: 81.3 Previous: 76.9 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-23
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ethereum are long at 94.50%, while traders in NZD/USD are at opposite extremes with 71.35%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/ab7oyZ1JjF
Brexit Latest: GBP/USD Jumps on Talk of a Brexit Deal Emerging

Brexit Latest: GBP/USD Jumps on Talk of a Brexit Deal Emerging

2020-12-23 14:20:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
GBP/USD Price Analysis & News

  • Brexit Latest: Talk of a Deal Emerging Lifts GBP to Session Highs
  • Eyes on Official Confirmation, BoJo-VDL Call in Focus
Brexit Latest: The Pound has been given an added lift amid reports from EU sources that members states have started to prepare for a provisional application for a trade deal as of January 1st, while members states have also bee told by the EC to be ready for a meeting on Thursday morning “IF” a deal is finalised today. Alongside this, an EU diplomat noted that it seems the deal is pretty much there, it is just a matter of announcing today or tomorrow. In turn, GBP/USD has picked up from the 1.34 handle, rising to fresh session highs of 1.3480.

Recommended by Justin McQueen
Download the New Q1 2021GBP Forecast
Get My Guide

What Next?: Looking ahead, the focus will be on comments from officials confirming the recent reports for GBP to extend higher. Keep in mind that PM Johnson and EU’s Von Der Leyen is expected to hold another call today or tomorrow in an attempt to find a compromise over fisheries and level playing field.

GBP/USD levels to watch

GBP/USD Chart: 1-Minute Timeframe

Brexit Latest: GBP/USD Jumps on Talk of a Brexit Deal Emerging

Source: IG

