EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Euro Latest: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY Levels to Watch
2020-12-22 10:30:00
USD Technical Analysis: DXY Bounce May be Short-lived, Euro Testing Support
2020-12-21 13:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Crude Oil Rally May Lose Steam on Virus Threat, Softer Physical Demand
2020-12-22 07:00:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Drops from Resistance to Trend Support - Levels for Crude Futures
2020-12-21 18:15:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Technical Outlook: The Trend Remains Your Friend
2020-12-22 13:30:00
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2020-12-22 04:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
US Recession Watch, December 2020 - Yield Curve Hides Slowing Economy
2020-12-21 13:20:00
Gold (XAUUSD) Price Slumps - Markets Rattled by Sharp Risk-Off Move
2020-12-21 12:25:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
US Dollar Probes Session Highs in Wake of Consumer Confidence Data
2020-12-22 15:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest - Talk of Brexit Compromise Boosts Sterling
2020-12-22 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY, CAD/JPY Price Action Set-Up
2020-12-22 12:00:00
US Recession Watch, December 2020 - Yield Curve Hides Slowing Economy
2020-12-21 13:20:00
Real Time News
  • US Dollar Probes Session Highs in Wake of Consumer Confidence Data -via @DailyFX Link to Analysis: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2020/12/22/us-dollar-probes-session-highs-in-wake-of-consumer-confidence-data.html $USD $DXY #FX #Forex #Trading https://t.co/xohhAYyOzo
  • Forex Update: As of 15:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇭CHF: -0.23% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.31% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.41% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.69% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.85% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.87% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/dQvsVQVu5I
  • Indices Update: As of 15:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 1.24% Germany 30: 1.15% FTSE 100: 0.52% US 500: -0.01% Wall Street: -0.33% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/HOvzTn0aMk
  • The UK has offered the EU a compromise on fisheries in an effort to break the current Brexit impasse. Get your $GBP market update from @nickcawley1 here:https://t.co/QEx7K1T2B1 https://t.co/iCh3ZHqKos
  • EUR/USD is now trading near the intraday lows $EUR $USD https://t.co/oFXSLRAImy
  • Vaccine trades ($PFE, $MRNA) are pulling back, the prime stimulus trade ($DXY) has struggled to take off, the legitimized fad trade ($TSLA) easing after SPX induction, bank share buyback rallies ($GS, $JPM) slowed after one day and even $BTCUSD has leveled out. 'Tis the season
  • EU Diplomat states that there has still been no agreement on fisheries in Brexit talks $GBP
  • GBP/USD pushing to fresh intraday lows $GBP $USD https://t.co/Ll9GZuNthW
  • Commodities Update: As of 15:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: -0.34% Oil - US Crude: -1.40% Silver: -1.77% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/wal8wkXLlO
  • The Conference Board's US consumer sentiment survey for the current month dropped unexpectedly to 88.6 - it was expected to be a nudge up from 96.1 to 97.0. The present situation measure dropped a massive 15 points. Seems the vaccine and stimulus news wasn't working into it
US Dollar Probes Session Highs in Wake of Consumer Confidence Data

2020-12-22 15:30:00
Rich Dvorak, Analyst
US DOLLAR OUTLOOK: USD PRICE ACTION STRENGTHENS AS CONSUMER CONFIDENCE MISS UNDERSCORES RISK AVERSION

  • US Dollar gaining ground during early Tuesday trade as markets grapple with a risk-off tone
  • USD price action extending higher in the wake of disappointing consumer confidence data
  • COVID-19 resurgence coupled with fears of a new variant weighing negatively on sentiment
The US Dollar is trading on its front foot Tuesday morning. USD price action looks perky across the board of major currency pairs with Greenback strength notable against the Pound, Euro, and Australian Dollar. The bid beneath safe-havens like the US Dollar appears driven by a broad deterioration in risk appetite as coronavirus concerns roil market sentiment.

Lockdowns have been mounting and fears surrounding a new variant of COVID-19 are swelling. This theme was echoed by preliminary consumer confidence data for December just released, which crossed the wires at 88.6 as detailed on the DailyFX Economic Calendar. The disappointing consumer confidence report declined from a prior reading of 96.1 and missed market forecast of 97.0.

Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Introduction to Forex News Trading
DXY - US DOLLAR INDEX PRICE CHART: 1-HOUR TIME FRAME (17 DEC TO 22 DEC 2020)

DXY Index Price Chart US Dollar Technical Outlook

Chart by @RichDvorakFX created using TradingView

The current conditions and future expectations sub-components both turned lower from the previous reading as well. According to details of the consumer confidence report, it seems that “growth has weakened further in Q4, and consumers do not foresee the economy gaining any significant momentum in early 2021.” The percentage of consumers claiming business conditions are “good” decreased to 16.0% from 18.8%, and the percentage of consumers claiming business conditions are “bad” increased from 34.9% to 39.5%. This comes despite efforts to roll out coronavirus vaccines showing over a 90% efficacy in stopping the spread of COVID-19. That said, there was a slight uptick in the percentage of traders expecting business conditions to improve over the next six months, rising from 26.5% to 29.0%, which could come on the heels of vaccine news and anticipation of another fiscal aid package.

Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Get Your Free USD Forecast
No-deal Brexit risk is likely exacerbating broad US Dollar strength seeing that GBP/USD comprises 11.9% of the DXY Index. An hourly chart of the US Dollar Index reveals that downward momentum has dissipated as a short-term bullish trend starts to form from a series of higher lows. US Dollar traders might look to yesterday’s intraday high as a potential area of technical resistance before the 92.00-handle comes into focus. Nevertheless, resilient risk appetite could correspond with a resumption of US Dollar weakness and steer the DXY Index toward the 89.80-price level. Breaching this level might open up the door to another leg lower.

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

