Natural Gas Breaks Above Chart Resistance on Colder US Outlook

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD Technical Analysis: DXY Bounce May be Short-lived, Euro Testing Support
2020-12-21 13:30:00
US Recession Watch, December 2020 - Yield Curve Hides Slowing Economy
2020-12-21 13:20:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Rally May Lose Steam on Virus Threat, Softer Physical Demand
2020-12-22 07:00:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Drops from Resistance to Trend Support - Levels for Crude Futures
2020-12-21 18:15:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2020-12-22 04:00:00
Dow Jones Erases Intraday Slump, ASX 200 and Hang Seng May Fall
2020-12-22 01:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, December 2020 - Yield Curve Hides Slowing Economy
2020-12-21 13:20:00
Gold (XAUUSD) Price Slumps - Markets Rattled by Sharp Risk-Off Move
2020-12-21 12:25:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, EURUSD and GBPUSD Channel Volatility Without Securing Trend
2020-12-22 05:00:00
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Flops as Stimulus Deal Fuels Bears
2020-12-21 22:45:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, December 2020 - Yield Curve Hides Slowing Economy
2020-12-21 13:20:00
US Dollar and Yen Up, British Pound Down as New Virus Strain Hits London
2020-12-21 00:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Cryptos in the red...#crypto #btc #eth #xrp #bitcoin https://t.co/Xc66KIyRSE
  • 🇬🇧 GDP Growth Rate QoQ Final (Q3) Actual: 16% Expected: 15.5% Previous: -18.8% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-22
  • 🇬🇧 Public Sector Net Borrowing (NOV) Actual: £-31.6B Expected: £-30B Previous: £-21.7B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-22
  • 🇬🇧 GDP Growth Rate YoY Final (Q3) Actual: -8.6% Expected: -9.6% Previous: -20.8% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-22
  • 🇬🇧 Public Sector Net Borrowing (NOV) Actual: £-31.6B Expected: £-30B Previous: £-22.3B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-22
  • 🇬🇧 GDP Growth Rate YoY Final (Q3) Actual: -8.6% Expected: -9.6% Previous: -21.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-22
  • 🇬🇧 GDP Growth Rate QoQ Final (Q3) Actual: 16% Expected: 15.5% Previous: -19.8% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-22
  • 🇳🇴 Unemployment Rate (OCT) Actual: 5.2% Expected: 5.2% Previous: 5.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-22
  • 🇩🇪 GfK Consumer Confidence (JAN) Actual: -7.3 Expected: -8.8 Previous: -6.7 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-22
  • Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell: Senate meets December 29 in event that President Trump vetoes NDAA - BBG
Natural Gas Breaks Above Chart Resistance on Colder US Outlook

Natural Gas Breaks Above Chart Resistance on Colder US Outlook

2020-12-22 06:00:00
Thomas Westwater, Contributor
Share:

Natural Gas Prices, Temperature Outlook, Technical Chart Outlook– Talking Points

  • Natural gas prices break higher on US temperature outlook
  • EIA storage levels return closer to five-year historical average
  • Trendline resistance from 2020 high may turn into support
Advertisement

Natural gas prices are trading higher this week as colder than average weather across the southwestern United States appears likely, according to the latest 8-14 day temperature outlook from the National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center. Florida is also slated for colder than average temperatures, while Alaska and the northernmost portion of the continental U.S. are expected to warm up.

NOAA 8-14 Day Outlook Temperature Probability

NOAA temp outlook

Source: NOAA

The most recent EIA Weekly Natural Gas Storage Report saw a decrease of 122 BcF, bringing the surplus over the five-year average down to 243 Bcf. While inventory remains elevated, the most recent storage draw is seeing levels accelerate lower towards its five-year average (chart below). The next EIA inventory report crosses the wires on December 23 according to the DailyFX Economic Calendar.

EIA NATURAL GAS UNDERGROUND STORAGE

EIA Nat gas storage chart

Source: EIA

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Thomas Westwater
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

The technical outlook for natural gas appears bullish, with trendline resistance recently giving way to upside movement. Bulls will have to keep prices steady at current levels with little downside to spare before testing the potential support trendline. The MACD is currently trending higher, but bulls are aiming for confirmation with a cross over the zero line.

Natural gas has managed to gain some momentum with a near 15% move from the monthly swing lows; even so, prices are still far off the 2020 high of 3.396. The path forward for natural gas looks far from certain, but longer-term momentum looks bullish with the 100- and 200-day Simple Moving Averages drifting higher. Still, RSI is neutral and a break back under the trendline may have natural gas prices aiming for December lows in the last weeks of 2020.

Daily Natural Gas Chart (NYMEX)

Natural gas price chart

Chart created with TradingView

Natural GAS TRADING RESOURCES

Just getting started? See our beginners’ guide for FX traders

What is your trading personality? Take our quiz to find out

Join a free webinar and have your trading questions answered

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwater on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crude Oil Rally May Lose Steam on Virus Threat, Softer Physical Demand
Crude Oil Rally May Lose Steam on Virus Threat, Softer Physical Demand
2020-12-22 07:00:00
Dow Jones Erases Intraday Slump, ASX 200 and Hang Seng May Fall
Dow Jones Erases Intraday Slump, ASX 200 and Hang Seng May Fall
2020-12-22 01:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Outlook: Short-Term Pullback in the Making?
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Outlook: Short-Term Pullback in the Making?
2020-12-22 00:00:00
Gold (XAUUSD) Price Slumps - Markets Rattled by Sharp Risk-Off Move
Gold (XAUUSD) Price Slumps - Markets Rattled by Sharp Risk-Off Move
2020-12-21 12:25:00
Advertisement

Rates

Natural Gas