News
USD Technical Analysis: DXY Bounce May be Short-lived, Euro Testing Support
2020-12-21 13:30:00
US Recession Watch, December 2020 - Yield Curve Hides Slowing Economy
2020-12-21 13:20:00
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Drops from Resistance to Trend Support - Levels for Crude Futures
2020-12-21 18:15:00
Oil 1Q 2021 Forecast: Positive Momentum Heading Into the New Year
2020-12-20 13:00:00
News
Dow Jones Erases Intraday Slump, ASX 200 and Hang Seng May Fall
2020-12-22 01:00:00
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2020-12-21 21:00:00
News
US Recession Watch, December 2020 - Yield Curve Hides Slowing Economy
2020-12-21 13:20:00
Gold (XAUUSD) Price Slumps - Markets Rattled by Sharp Risk-Off Move
2020-12-21 12:25:00
News
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Flops as Stimulus Deal Fuels Bears
2020-12-21 22:45:00
Brexit Latest: UK Deal Concession Sparks Rally in GBP/JPY, GBP/USD Rates
2020-12-21 19:57:00
News
US Recession Watch, December 2020 - Yield Curve Hides Slowing Economy
2020-12-21 13:20:00
US Dollar and Yen Up, British Pound Down as New Virus Strain Hits London
2020-12-21 00:00:00
Real Time News
  • House passes financial services and defense portions of funding bill - BBG
  • Market foresees a 33.1% QoQ rebound in the US economy for the third quarter, following a deep 31.4% contraction in the second quarter (chart below). Actual data will be released later today. https://t.co/uqkAi0LIt2
  • The cyclically-sensitive New Zealand Dollar looks set to extend its climb higher against its major counterparts. Key levels to watch for NZD/USD, NZD/JPY, and GBP/NZD. Get your market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/BSqvy17lKk https://t.co/2kIc3uanLh
  • House has votes required to pass portions of funding bill with the vote ongoing - BBG $DXY $SPX
  • House has votes to pass portions of funding bill; vote ongoing - BBG $USD
  • #ASX200 eyeing a push back towards the 6500 mark after breaching Rising Wedge support Pattern's implied measure move suggests that price could fall back towards support at the October high (6251) $XJO https://t.co/DSJslQBJj0
  • Wyden says hack of US Treasury Department appears to be significant - BBG
  • AUD/USD appears little inspired by a much stronger-than-expected retail sales growth figure: Retail Sales MoM Prel (NOV) Actual: 7.0% Expected: -0.6% Previous: 1.4% https://t.co/K82xPWIioM
  • Copper prices remain near recent 7-year highs as Congress nears a $900 billion Covid relief package. China’s industrial profits move into focus for the red metal’s path forward. Get your market update from @FxWestwater here:https://t.co/BcO5LyW93O https://t.co/9kgqMa1zbD
  • RT @DeItaone: EXCLUSIVE-TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TO PUBLISH ON MONDAY A LIST OF 103 CHINESE AND RUSSIAN COMPANIES WITH ALLEGED MILITARY TIES -C…
Dow Jones Erases Intraday Slump, ASX 200 and Hang Seng May Fall

2020-12-22 01:00:00
Margaret Yang, CFA, Strategist
DOW JONES, HANG SENG, ASIA-PACIFIC MARKET OUTLOOK:

  • Asia-Pacific markets opened mixed after Wall Street stocks erased deep intra-day losses, the USD fell
  • Brexit talks remain the top event risk after the US moves closer to pass a stimulus and spending bill
  • Financials sector shares soared as the Fed gave banks the green light to resume share buybacks
Wall Street, Brexit Talks, Banking, Asia-Pacific Stocks Outlook:

Last night investors saw a rollercoaster trading session for equities, forex and commodities as risk assets pared deep intra-day losses while the US Dollar erased significant gains. The wild market moves overnight were perhaps owing to both stretched market valuations and thin liquidity conditions, which can exacerbate market movements even with a small catalyst. Besides, still rapidly climbing coronavirus cases and the resulting lockdown measures serve to suppress risk appetite and remind investors that Main Street is not as prosperous as Wall Street looks.

The US Congress moved a step closer to pass a Covid-relief stimulus package and a spending bill that are needed to shelter small businesses and unemployed individuals from the coronavirus pandemic before vaccines are widely available. The talks between the UK and EU over their post-Brexit trade relationship have drawn much attention. They appear stalled with less than 10 days left to reach an agreement, rendering Sterling exposed to heightened volatility. This could potentially ignite another round of panic selling across multi-asset classes.

Financials (+2.84%) were the best performing sector on Monday as the Fed gave US banks the green light to resume share buybacks. This signals an improved fundamental picture for banks as the economy is poised for a recovery in 2021 with greater earnings certainty. Strong banking performance overnight could buoy trading in Hong Kong-listed HSBC and Standard Chartered Bank today, and thus underpin the broader Hang Seng Index (HSI) stock benchmark.

Asia-Pacific stocks look set to open in a cautious mode after wild swings on Wall Street stocks overnight. Futures in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, Malaysia and India are pointing to a lower open on Tuesday morning, but the banking sector could be an exception. The ASX 200 index opened 0.5% lower, with healthcare and financial stocks outperforming, whereas the energy sector is the worst performer.

On the macro front, Australia’s retail sales figure, Germany GfK consumer confidence index, final Q3 GDP growth rates from the UK and the US are among the top events today. Market foresees a 33.1% QoQ rebound in the US economy for the third quarter, following a deep 31.4% contraction in the second quarter (chart below).

Source: Bloomberg, DailyFX

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Margaret Yang, CFA
What is the road ahead for equities this quarter?
Sector-wise, 9 out of 11 S&P 500 sectors closed in the red, with 73.3% of the index’s constituents ending lower on Friday. Financials (+2.84%) and consumer discretionary (+0.62%) were doing the heavy lifting, whereas communication services (-1.36%), energy (-1.26%) and materials (-1.04%) were lagging behind.

Dow Sector Performance 21-12-2020

Dow Jones Erases Intraday Slump, ASX 200 and Hang Seng May Fall

Source: Bloomberg, DailyFX

Introduction to Forex News Trading
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Recommended by Margaret Yang, CFA
What does it take to trade around data?
Dow Jones Index Technical Analysis:

Technically, the Dow remains within an “Ascending Channel” as highlighted in the chart below. The uptrend was well-supported by its 20-Day Simple Moving Average (SMA) line, although some short-term pullbacks in between were observed. Immediate support and resistance levels can be found at 29,850 (76.4% Fibonacci extension) and 30,870 (100% Fibonacci extension) respectively.

Dow Jones IndexDaily Chart

Hang Seng Index Technical Analysis:

The Hang Seng Index (HSI) is testing the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) line with a bearish-biased momentum. The index trended lower within the lower Bollinger Band for most of December with consecutive lower highs. A key support level can be found at 26,10-, where the 50-day SMA and lower Bollinger band intercept. Breaking this key level may open the door to further losses with an eye on 25,730 – the 100% Fibonacci extension.

Hang Seng Index Daily Chart

ASX 200 Index Outlook:

The ASX 200 index appears to have broken the “Ascending Channel” yesterday, opening the room for further downside potential from a technical point of view. Immediate support and resistance levels found at 6,560 and 6,750 respectively – the lower and upper Bollinger Band. Traders should be vigilant about a potential MACD divergence, which could signal a trend reversal. The MACD indicator has also formed a “Death Cross”, suggesting that upward momentum is fading.

ASX 200 Index Daily Chart

Dow Jones Erases Intraday Slump, ASX 200 and Hang Seng May Fall
Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Margaret Yang, CFA
Don’t give into despair, make a game plan
--- Written by Margaret Yang, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Margaret, use the Comments section below or @margaretyjy on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

