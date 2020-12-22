News & Analysis at your fingertips.

USD Technical Analysis: DXY Bounce May be Short-lived, Euro Testing Support
2020-12-21 13:30:00
US Recession Watch, December 2020 - Yield Curve Hides Slowing Economy
2020-12-21 13:20:00
Crude Oil Rally May Lose Steam on Virus Threat, Softer Physical Demand
2020-12-22 07:00:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Drops from Resistance to Trend Support - Levels for Crude Futures
2020-12-21 18:15:00
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2020-12-22 04:00:00
Dow Jones Erases Intraday Slump, ASX 200 and Hang Seng May Fall
2020-12-22 01:00:00
US Recession Watch, December 2020 - Yield Curve Hides Slowing Economy
2020-12-21 13:20:00
Gold (XAUUSD) Price Slumps - Markets Rattled by Sharp Risk-Off Move
2020-12-21 12:25:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest - Talk of Brexit Compromise Boosts Sterling
2020-12-22 09:00:00
S&P 500, EURUSD and GBPUSD Channel Volatility Without Securing Trend
2020-12-22 05:00:00
US Recession Watch, December 2020 - Yield Curve Hides Slowing Economy
2020-12-21 13:20:00
US Dollar and Yen Up, British Pound Down as New Virus Strain Hits London
2020-12-21 00:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest - Talk of Brexit Compromise Boosts Sterling

British Pound (GBP) Latest - Talk of Brexit Compromise Boosts Sterling

2020-12-22 09:00:00
Nick Cawley, Strategist
Brexit News and Sterling (GBP/USD) Price, Analysis and Chart:

  • UK offer on fisheries closer to EU demands.
  • UK Q3 GDP revised higher.
  • Sterling firms on underlying bid.
The UK has offered the EU a compromise on fisheries in an effort to break the current Brexit impasse. The offer is said to be a 35% reduction in the catch value with a five-year phase in period and is much closer to the EU’s original demand of a 25% reduction and may help to break the current deadlock. As yet there is no movement from the EU over the new proposal but the market seems to believe that a move may, or counter-offer, maybe on the cards. Sterling has picked up from yesterday’s sub-1.3200 low and currently trades around 1.3440, while EURGBP is back below 0.9100 after trading around 0.9220 on Monday.

Coming Soon – Download the New Q1 Trading Guides from our Free Trading Guides Page

UK GDP grew by a record 16% in Q3, up from a preliminary forecast of 15.5%, compared to a revised -18.8% in the prior quarter, according to figures released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) earlier today. Compared to Q3 2019, UK GDP fell by a revised 8.6%. Public sector net borrowing for November was GBP31.6 billion, the third-highest total on record.

British Pound (GBP) Latest - Talk of Brexit Compromise Boosts Sterling

The latest Covid-19 statistics show a further 33,364 people tested positive on Monday, pushing the 7-day rate up by nearly 55%. The UK remains locked out of Europe due to the new mutations, with thousands of lorries stuck at UK ports. UK PM Boris Johnson is preparing to test all lorry drivers for the virus in an effort to get freight moving and talks with French President Emmanuel Macron over the situation will continue.

Sterling is becoming increasingly difficult to trade as holiday-thinned markets push volatility higher. On Monday cable traded in a three-point range, more than double its current ATR, and higher than the extreme volatility seen in late-March. It may be wiser to watch from the sidelines until some concrete Brexit news is announced.

GBP/USD Daily Price Chart (April - December 22, 2020)

British Pound (GBP) Latest - Talk of Brexit Compromise Boosts Sterling
GBP/USD BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 2% -11% -6%
Weekly 2% -10% -5%
Learn How to Use Sentiment in Your Trading Strategy
Get My Guide

Retail trader data show 39.93% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.50 to 1.Positioning is less net-short than yesterday but more net-short from last week. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a further mixed GBP/USD trading bias.

Do you want to discover what kind of Forex Trader you are? Take the interactive DNA FX Quiz

What is your view on Sterling – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

