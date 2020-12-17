Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD Fundamentals Provide Hope to the Bulls

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Whipsaws on Fed Bond Buying Plans
2020-12-16 22:30:00
US Recession Watch, December 2020 - Yield Curve Hides Slowing Economy
2020-12-16 15:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Nears Resistance, Gold Up on Fed. BoE, Moderna Vaccine Approval Next
2020-12-17 07:00:00
Crude Oil Latest: Brent Crude Price May Rise Further After Breach of $50 Level
2020-12-16 12:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts After The Fed And Into 2021
2020-12-16 21:00:00
Will Trade Wars Persist After the US Election?
2020-12-16 06:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price and Silver Outlook Improve for Longs, but Still Work to Be Done
2020-12-17 13:30:00
Crude Oil Nears Resistance, Gold Up on Fed. BoE, Moderna Vaccine Approval Next
2020-12-17 07:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bank of England (BoE) Leaves Rates Untouched as Sterling Rallies Further on EU-UK Talk Optimism
2020-12-17 12:17:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Still Firm Ahead of BoE Decision on Policy
2020-12-17 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, December 2020 - Yield Curve Hides Slowing Economy
2020-12-16 15:30:00
US Dollar Price Action into 2021: EUR/USD, USD/JPY
2020-12-15 20:55:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • AUD/CAD trading back around yearly highs $AUD $CAD https://t.co/3bFsWw0fqv
  • I can't find the perfectly balanced 'Santa Claus in a Space-X like trajectory' gif, but you get the gist. Definitely looks to be a 'risk on' vibe even if it can't promise trends in most outlets
  • More than two weeks ago we took a look at gold as it was trading around long-term support via a trio of peaks created in the wake of the 2011 peak. Get your #metals update from @PaulRobinsonFX here:https://t.co/0FRu3vfEHr https://t.co/66oeg5jifU
  • Commodities Update: As of 15:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 2.81% Gold: 1.57% Oil - US Crude: 1.01% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/KetV8GQm4H
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 BoE Broadbent Speech due at 15:30 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-17
  • Tune in to @RichDvorakFX 's #webinar at 11:00 AM ET/4:00 PM GMT to learn how to identify trends with trader #sentiment. Register here: https://t.co/MqVMi2rbN9 https://t.co/DX2zuU4MDX
  • US indices open higher: DOW +0.42% NDX +0.61% S&P +0.47% $DOW $QQQ $SPY
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.46%, while traders in NZD/USD are at opposite extremes with 73.04%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/0hVH3maV5b
  • Commodities Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 2.72% Gold: 1.59% Oil - US Crude: 1.07% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/ijg9GsBwgv
  • Bank of England leaves rates and quantitative easing unchanged. Sterling hits a two-and-a-half-year high against the US dollar. Get your $GBPUSD market update from @nickcawley1 here: https://t.co/Anp1zkknPZ https://t.co/co71p0qv2U
Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD Fundamentals Provide Hope to the Bulls

Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD Fundamentals Provide Hope to the Bulls

2020-12-17 13:59:00
Tammy Da Costa, Markets Writer
Share:

Silver (XAG/USD) outlook:

  • Silver bullish breakout confirmed after breaking above descending trendline
  • CCI suggests that Silver may be overbought
  • EMA provides additional resistance
Advertisement

Silver Advances as Dollar Takes Strain

The ongoing battle to contain the spread of the Coronavirus in the US, combined with dismal retail sales data, weighed heavy on the USD ahead of the FOMC decision, providing a catalyst for price action.

Visit the DailyFX Educational Center to discover why news events are Key to Forex Fundamental Analysis

However, the bullish momentum prevailed after Federal Reserve Chair, Jerome Powell announced the Fed’s commitment to maintain near zero interest rates whilst continuing to provide Quantitative Easing until there is “substantial further progress” in the US economic recovery. The ‘wait and see’ approach appeared to have increased the demand for Gold, Silver and other safe-haven assets as the size of the fiscal stimulus package remains a mystery.

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Tammy Da Costa
How news can impact your trades?
Get My Guide

Silver (XAG/USD) Technical Analysis

After breaking above the triangle pattern that encapsulated price action since August, bulls have run into a wall of resistance formed by the 50% Fibonacci retracement level plotted between the August 2020 high and September 2020 low. These levels have continued to provide both support and resistance for XAG/USD, holding both bulls and bears at bay. Meanwhile, the Commodity Channel Index (CCI) is above the 100 threshold on both the monthly and the daily chart, a potential indication that the precious metal may be oversold. However, as long as prices remain above the 10-period Exponential Moving Average, the bullish momentum may persist.

Silver (XAG/USD) Daily Chart

Silver Daily Chart

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa, IG

{{Webinar|980972059|James Stanley’s Webinar for US Dollar Price Action}}

Silver (XAG/USD Monthly Chart

Silver Monthly Chart

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa, IG

Silver Sentiment Remains in Favor of the Bulls

Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD Fundamentals Provide Hope to the Bulls
Starts in:
Live now:
Dec 17
( 16:12 GMT )
Learn how to identify trends with trader sentiment
Trader's Toolbox: How to Identify Price Trends with Trader Sentiment
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

At the time of writing, IG Client Sentiment shows 87% of retail traders net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 6.41 to 1. We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Silver prices may continue to fall.

Yet traders are less net-long than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current Silver price trend may soon reverse higher despite the fact traders remain net-long.

--- Written by Tammy Da Costa, Market Writer for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Tammy on Twitter: @Tams707

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Bank of England (BoE) Leaves Rates Untouched as Sterling Rallies Further on EU-UK Talk Optimism
Bank of England (BoE) Leaves Rates Untouched as Sterling Rallies Further on EU-UK Talk Optimism
2020-12-17 12:17:00
OMX 30 Near All-Time High, USD/SEK Continues Steady Depreciation
OMX 30 Near All-Time High, USD/SEK Continues Steady Depreciation
2020-12-17 10:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Still Firm Ahead of BoE Decision on Policy
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Still Firm Ahead of BoE Decision on Policy
2020-12-17 09:00:00
Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: JPY Index, AUD/JPY, CHF/JPY Chart Levels
Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: JPY Index, AUD/JPY, CHF/JPY Chart Levels
2020-12-17 04:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
Silver
Bullish