EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Outlook: EUR/USD Rips to 2020 Highs- Bulls Face Trend Resistance
2020-12-17 18:00:00
US Dollar Price Outlook: EUR/USD Breaks Higher, Will The Rally Continue?
2020-12-17 17:15:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Clears March High to Push RSI into Overbought Territory
2020-12-17 20:00:00
Crude Oil Nears Resistance, Gold Up on Fed. BoE, Moderna Vaccine Approval Next
2020-12-17 07:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2020-12-17 19:30:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts After The Fed And Into 2021
2020-12-16 21:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Jumps to Monthly High, Aims Higher
2020-12-17 21:00:00
Gold Price and Silver Outlook Improve for Longs, but Still Work to Be Done
2020-12-17 13:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bank of England (BoE) Leaves Rates Untouched as Sterling Rallies Further on EU-UK Talk Optimism
2020-12-17 12:17:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Still Firm Ahead of BoE Decision on Policy
2020-12-17 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, December 2020 - Yield Curve Hides Slowing Economy
2020-12-16 15:30:00
US Dollar Price Action into 2021: EUR/USD, USD/JPY
2020-12-15 20:55:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Moderna vaccine benefits outweigh risks according to FDA advisory group - BBG
  • Forex Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.67% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.58% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.56% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.36% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.15% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.12% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/XdW8ONlQAu
  • Deputy Irish PM still bullish on potential #Brexit deal - BBG
  • 🇳🇿 Balance of Trade (NOV) Actual: N$252M Previous: N$-500M https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-17
  • Commodities Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 2.77% Gold: 1.18% Oil - US Crude: 0.21% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/w334eSEmtY
  • Mnuchin has power to extend Fed lending programs - BBG
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.04%, while traders in NZD/USD are at opposite extremes with 72.81%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/dqYcdBX8RJ
  • Heads Up:🇳🇿 Balance of Trade (NOV) due at 21:45 GMT (15min) Previous: N$-500M https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-17
  • Summary of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's call with EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen Fisheries remains the major sticking point in #Brexit negotiations $GBP $GBPUSD $EURGBP https://t.co/EWHgF6z3Ny
  • Indices Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: 0.01% Wall Street: -0.00% US 500: -0.01% Germany 30: -0.03% France 40: -0.20% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/j6Dc0h60fN
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Jumps to Monthly High, Aims Higher

2020-12-17 21:00:00
Peter Hanks, Analyst
Share:

Gold Price Outlook:

  • Gold jumped to a 4-week high just beneath $1,900 after the December FOMC rate decision
  • A reiteration of the Fed’s intention to allow inflation greater than 2% has likely fueled recent gains
  • Nearby resistance rests near the $1,920 mark which, if broken, could open the door to a continuation higher
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Jumps to Monthly High, Aims Higher

Gold has regained its luster in December, charging from $1,765 to the $1,880 area. The metal enjoyed its most recent extension higher after recent Fed commentary bolstered the precious metal’s outlook. With the Federal Reserve likely to maintain its accommodative policyand Congress trending toward another stimulus package, US Dollar weakness and a rise in inflation expectations seem likely.

Gold (XAU/USD) Price Chart: 4 – Hour Time Frame (June 2020 - December 2020)

gold price chart

How to Trade Gold: Top Gold Trading Strategies and Tips

The byproducts of the current fiscal and monetary policy landscape help to improve the outlook for gold which has been trending gradually lower since August. That being said, gold’s recent recovery has seen the precious metal take aim at overhead resistance around the $1,920 mark. Should bulls break through the zone, it would effectively create an environment that lends itself to break out trading strategies.

Still, the fundamental landscape has been relatively constant for months. While the recent Fed meeting and stimulus package progress seem to have revived the conversation around these factors, they have been in play for months - and will likely remain for longer – so the potential for shorter-term pullbacks remains.

In the event of renewed bearishness, gold may have fresh support to work with. After reclaiming various zones of resistance, the levels might serve as support in the days ahead with a horizontal band around $1,850 acting as the first area of note. Subsequent support might reside along the descending trendline from August, around $1,820.

In the bigger picture, a break beneath the November low near $1,865 would seriously undermine the technical picture as it would establish another lower-low and continue the downtrend since August. Thus, the area is effectively the “line in the sand” for the optimistic outlook at this stage. In the meantime, follow @PeterHanksFX on Twitter for updates and analysis.

--Written by Peter Hanks, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Peter on Twitter @PeterHanksFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

