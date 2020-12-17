Australian Dollar Pushes Higher on Better-Than-Expected Jobs Data

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Whipsaws on Fed Bond Buying Plans
2020-12-16 22:30:00
US Recession Watch, December 2020 - Yield Curve Hides Slowing Economy
2020-12-16 15:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Latest: Brent Crude Price May Rise Further After Breach of $50 Level
2020-12-16 12:00:00
Crude Oil Prices at 9-Month High as Traders Eye Stimulus, Vaccine Rollout
2020-12-15 07:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts After The Fed And Into 2021
2020-12-16 21:00:00
Will Trade Wars Persist After the US Election?
2020-12-16 06:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Remains Capped by 50-Day SMA Ahead of Fed Rate Decision
2020-12-16 16:30:00
US Recession Watch, December 2020 - Yield Curve Hides Slowing Economy
2020-12-16 15:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Whipsaws on Fed Bond Buying Plans
2020-12-16 22:30:00
US Recession Watch, December 2020 - Yield Curve Hides Slowing Economy
2020-12-16 15:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, December 2020 - Yield Curve Hides Slowing Economy
2020-12-16 15:30:00
US Dollar Price Action into 2021: EUR/USD, USD/JPY
2020-12-15 20:55:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Heads Up:🇸🇬 Unemployment Rate Final (Q3) due at 02:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 3.6% Previous: 2.8% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-17
  • Australian Treasurer Frydenberg: Budget update shows economy is rebounding strongly, sees real GDP rising 4.5% in 2021 -BBG
  • The US Dollar may slide lower on the back of progress in fiscal aid talks. However, the FOMC’s wait-and-see approach to monetary policy may inspire a short-term rebound. Get your market update fro m@DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/0H2ioQ4Ofz https://t.co/hwalxWMnO6
  • Australian Dollar Pushes Higher on Better-Than-Expected Jobs Data - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2020/12/17/Australian-Dollar-Pushes-Higher-on-Better-Than-Expected-Jobs-Data.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Moss&utm_campaign=twr $AUD $AUDUSD https://t.co/bwhn4Xe1vA
  • $AUDUSD climbing into new multi-year highs following a better-than-expected Australian jobs report of 90.0k vs 50k expected and the unemployment rate falling to 6.8% from 7.0% https://t.co/O99HTNGfMk
  • 🇦🇺 Full Time Employment Chg (NOV) Actual: 84.2K Previous: 97.0K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-17
  • 🇦🇺 Employment Change (NOV) Actual: 90.0K Expected: 50K Previous: 178.8K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-17
  • 🇦🇺 Unemployment Rate (NOV) Actual: 6.8% Expected: 7% Previous: 7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-17
  • Heads Up:🇦🇺 Full Time Employment Chg (NOV) due at 00:30 GMT (15min) Previous: 97.0K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-17
  • Heads Up:🇦🇺 Employment Change (NOV) due at 00:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 50K Previous: 178.8K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-17
Australian Dollar Pushes Higher on Better-Than-Expected Jobs Data

Australian Dollar Pushes Higher on Better-Than-Expected Jobs Data

2020-12-17 00:54:00
Daniel Moss, Analyst
Share:

Australian Dollar, AUD/USD, Employment Data, Easing Restrictions, PMI – Talking Points:

  • The Australian Dollar surged higher against its major counterparts on the back of strong employment figures for the month of November.
  • The nation’s progressive return to normalcy may continue to put a premium on the cyclically-sensitive currency.
  • AUD/USD rates eyeing a push to fresh yearly highs after hurdling key psychological resistance.
Advertisement

Australian Dollar Surges Higher on Strong Employment Data

The Australian Dollar pushed higher against its major counterparts on the back of better-than-expected employment data for the month of November.

The unemployment rate fell to 6.8%, beating consensus estimates of a 7.0% print, while the participation rate climbed to 66.1%.

These promising results may diminish the probability that the Reserve Bank of Australia will adjust its monetary policy settings in the near term. After all, the central bank originally forecast the jobless rate to peak just shy of 8%.

This will likely open the door for the local currency to continue pushing higher in the near term as investors discount further easing from the RBA.

Australian Dollar Pushes Higher on Better-Than-Expected Jobs Data

AUD/USD 3-minute chart created using Tradingview

Return to Normalcy Fostering Robust Economic Recovery

As mentioned in previous reports, Australia’s successful suppression of the novel coronavirus has allowed the nation to return to a level of normalcy, with the border between its two most populous states – Victoria and New South Wales – reopening at the tail-end of November after being closed for over 4 months.

Western Australia also opened its doors to the rest of the country on December 8. This has led to a robust rebound in economic activity, with preliminary data for December showing composite PMI jumping to 57.

High-frequency data also highlights the normalization in resident’s behaviour and movement, with all three mobility trends – walking, driving and transit – notably moving higher.

Moreover, with consumer confidence climbing to its highest levels in over a decade and the household savings ratio hovering at 18.9%, the potential for a more accelerated economic recovery looks relatively likely.

With that in mind, the cyclically-sensitive Australian Dollar may continue outperforming its major counterparts in the near term, if the nation remains virus-free.

Australian Dollar Pushes Higher on Better-Than-Expected Jobs Data

Sources – University of Oxford, Apple Mobility Data

AUD/USD Daily Chart – Andrews’ Pitchfork Guiding Price Higher

From a technical perspective, the longer-term outlook for AUD/USD rates remains skewed to the upside, as price breaks above the Andrews’ Pitchfork median line and psychological resistance at 0.7500.

However, bearish RSI divergence hints at fading bullish momentum and suggests that a short-term pullback may be on the cards.

That being said, with prices tracking firmly above all four moving averages, and the MACD indicator climbing to its highest levels since late September, an extended correction lower looks relatively unlikely.

A daily close above the 78.6% Fibonacci (0.7573) would probably signal the resumption of the primary uptrend and carve a path for prices to begin probing the 100% Fibonacci (0.7628). Clearing that likely brings psychological resistance at 0.7700 into focus.

Alternatively, breaching the December 15 low (0.7507) could neutralize near-term buying pressure and generate a downside push towards support at the September high (0.7413).

Australian Dollar Pushes Higher on Better-Than-Expected Jobs Data

AUD/USD daily chart created using Tradingview

IG Client Sentiment Report

The IG Client Sentiment Report shows 31.47% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 2.18 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 1.12% lower than yesterday and 17.86% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 8.22% higher than yesterday and 9.45% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests AUD/USD prices may continue to rise.

Positioning is more net-short than yesterday but less net-short from last week. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a further mixed AUD/USD trading bias.

Australian Dollar Pushes Higher on Better-Than-Expected Jobs Data

-- Written by Daniel Moss, Analyst for DailyFX

Follow me on Twitter @DanielGMoss

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Daniel Moss
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

S&P 500 Gains on Fed, ASX 200 May Follow. Indonesia, Philippine Rates Next
S&P 500 Gains on Fed, ASX 200 May Follow. Indonesia, Philippine Rates Next
2020-12-17 02:00:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts After The Fed And Into 2021
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts After The Fed And Into 2021
2020-12-16 21:00:00
US Dollar Pivots Lower as FOMC Decision Holds Current Path
US Dollar Pivots Lower as FOMC Decision Holds Current Path
2020-12-16 19:00:00
Mixed December PMI Reports Hint at Further Uncertainty
Mixed December PMI Reports Hint at Further Uncertainty
2020-12-16 15:09:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Mixed