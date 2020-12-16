US Dollar Rises as FOMC Decision Holds Current Path

US Dollar, FOMC, Economic Projections – Talking Points

FOMC releases economic and interest-rate outlook, leaves rates unchanged

Bond buying program continues at current pace of $120 billion per month

Summary of economic projections shows uncertain outlook continues

Advertisement

**Breaking News – Check Back for Full Story**

The Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged in its latest monetary policy decision. The benchmark rate remains at the 0.00-0.25% bound as policymakers aim to support the ongoing recovery through its asset-purchase plans and updated economic projections. The FOMC statement noted that economic activity continues to improve but has not reached pre-pandemic levels.

Guidance on the Fed’s asset purchases shows the Fed will continue with asset purchases of $120 billion per month until the dual-mandate of maximum employment and inflation rise to exceed 2% for a sustained period. Purchases on the Fed’s balance sheet will include $80 billion of Treasury securities, and $40 billion of mortgage-backed securities. Some expected the Fed to announced guidance on more targeted asset purchases.

US Dollar, Ten Year Treasury (Blue Line) 1-Min Chart

Chart created with TradingView

The Fed’s updated dot plot, which gives forward rate expectations from FOMC members, shows no changes for 2021 from the current rate, and no median expectation to rise until beyond 2022. The path of the economy remains dependent on Covid according to today’s policy statement. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is expected to speak shortly to provide further clarification about today’s decision.

Source: Federal Reserve

US Dollar TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwateron Twitter