US Dollar Rises as FOMC Decision Holds Current Path

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, December 2020 - Yield Curve Hides Slowing Economy
2020-12-16 15:30:00
Mixed December PMI Reports Hint at Further Uncertainty
2020-12-16 15:09:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Latest: Brent Crude Price May Rise Further After Breach of $50 Level
2020-12-16 12:00:00
Crude Oil Prices at 9-Month High as Traders Eye Stimulus, Vaccine Rollout
2020-12-15 07:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Will Trade Wars Persist After the US Election?
2020-12-16 06:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook: Turn Lower Ahead as Momentum Fades?
2020-12-16 04:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Remains Capped by 50-Day SMA Ahead of Fed Rate Decision
2020-12-16 16:30:00
US Recession Watch, December 2020 - Yield Curve Hides Slowing Economy
2020-12-16 15:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, December 2020 - Yield Curve Hides Slowing Economy
2020-12-16 15:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Extending Gains, UK Inflation Falls Sharply
2020-12-16 08:45:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, December 2020 - Yield Curve Hides Slowing Economy
2020-12-16 15:30:00
US Dollar Price Action into 2021: EUR/USD, USD/JPY
2020-12-15 20:55:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Fed Chair Powell: -World has significant disinflationary pressures -Won't be easy for inflation move up -Pleased by market reception of new inflation framework -It is possible US will reach herd immunity by mid-2021 -This could be another long expansion based on trends $GC_F
  • New Zealand Prime Minister Ardern: -NZ to offer vaccines to Samoa, Tonga, Tuvalu -Preparing for largest ever immunization program -Vaccines will be free to the public -First vaccinations to border workers in 2Q 2021, general population in 2H 2021 $NZD $NZDUSD $NZDJPY
  • Fed Chair Powell: -Housing prices not posing concern to financial stability -Housing prices moving up amid high demand
  • All these questions on covid rates and herd immunity.... Is this Dr. Fauci or Powell we're interviewing here?
  • Fed Chair Powell: -High frequency data shows virus surge hurting economy, rise in cases so large it is starting to suppress business activity -Clearly a need for help in next 4-6 months -Economy should perform strongly in second half of the year on vaccines $USD $DXY $SPX $DJI
  • Fed Chair Powell: -No plans to add lending facilities at this time -Case for fiscal policy right now is very, very strong -End of unemployment benefits, eviction relief shows need for support -1Q 2021 data will show significant effects from latest virus surge
  • Fed Chair Powell: -We do have flexibility to provide more accommodation -If we feel economy needs more easing we can provide it -No one should doubt fed commitment to aid economy and utilize our tools for as long as it takes
  • Fed Chair Powell: -Treasury could authorize Fed program funds through the exchange stabilization fund -FOMC won't specify markers of 'substantial progress' toward mandated goals -Fed will give warning well before tapering bond buying program $USD $DXY $SPX $NDX
  • Fed Chair Powell: -Consumer prices remain particularly soft in hard-hit sectors -Pandemic has left significant imprint on inflation -Increase in B/S has materially eased financial conditions and is providing substantial support to the economy -Essential to preserve flow of credit
  • Fed Chair Powell: -Vaccine news is very positive but major challenges remain -Ongoing surge in covid is 'particularly concerning' -Next couple months likely to be 'very challenging' -Pace of labor market improvement has moderated -Full recovery unlikely until people feel safe
US Dollar Rises as FOMC Decision Holds Current Path

US Dollar Rises as FOMC Decision Holds Current Path

2020-12-16 19:00:00
Thomas Westwater, Contributor
Share:

US Dollar, FOMC, Economic Projections – Talking Points

  • FOMC releases economic and interest-rate outlook, leaves rates unchanged
  • Bond buying program continues at current pace of $120 billion per month
  • Summary of economic projections shows uncertain outlook continues
Advertisement

**Breaking News – Check Back for Full Story**

The Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged in its latest monetary policy decision. The benchmark rate remains at the 0.00-0.25% bound as policymakers aim to support the ongoing recovery through its asset-purchase plans and updated economic projections. The FOMC statement noted that economic activity continues to improve but has not reached pre-pandemic levels.

Guidance on the Fed’s asset purchases shows the Fed will continue with asset purchases of $120 billion per month until the dual-mandate of maximum employment and inflation rise to exceed 2% for a sustained period. Purchases on the Fed’s balance sheet will include $80 billion of Treasury securities, and $40 billion of mortgage-backed securities. Some expected the Fed to announced guidance on more targeted asset purchases.

US Dollar, Ten Year Treasury (Blue Line) 1-Min Chart

US Dollar Rises as FOMC Decision Holds Current Path

Chart created with TradingView

The Fed’s updated dot plot, which gives forward rate expectations from FOMC members, shows no changes for 2021 from the current rate, and no median expectation to rise until beyond 2022. The path of the economy remains dependent on Covid according to today’s policy statement. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is expected to speak shortly to provide further clarification about today’s decision.

US Dollar Rises as FOMC Decision Holds Current Path

Source: Federal Reserve

US Dollar TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwateron Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Mixed December PMI Reports Hint at Further Uncertainty
Mixed December PMI Reports Hint at Further Uncertainty
2020-12-16 15:09:00
Crude Oil Latest: Brent Crude Price May Rise Further After Breach of $50 Level
Crude Oil Latest: Brent Crude Price May Rise Further After Breach of $50 Level
2020-12-16 12:00:00
US Dollar Falls Further as Important Data and FOMC Meeting Near
US Dollar Falls Further as Important Data and FOMC Meeting Near
2020-12-16 10:30:00
Euro Strengthens on PMIs, EUR/USD, EUR/GBP Levels to Watch
Euro Strengthens on PMIs, EUR/USD, EUR/GBP Levels to Watch
2020-12-16 09:16:00
Advertisement