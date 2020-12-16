News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Mixed December PMI Reports Hint at Further Uncertainty
2020-12-16 15:09:00
Euro Strengthens on PMIs, EUR/USD, EUR/GBP Levels to Watch
2020-12-16 09:16:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Latest: Brent Crude Price May Rise Further After Breach of $50 Level
2020-12-16 12:00:00
Crude Oil Prices at 9-Month High as Traders Eye Stimulus, Vaccine Rollout
2020-12-15 07:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Will Trade Wars Persist After the US Election?
2020-12-16 06:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook: Turn Lower Ahead as Momentum Fades?
2020-12-16 04:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices May Drop if the FOMC Sours Stimulus Expansion Hopes
2020-12-16 07:08:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Bulls Bid Ahead of FOMC- XAU/USD Levels
2020-12-15 18:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Extending Gains, UK Inflation Falls Sharply
2020-12-16 08:45:00
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Braces for Fed Decision, PMI Data
2020-12-15 22:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action into 2021: EUR/USD, USD/JPY
2020-12-15 20:55:00
US Recession Watch, December 2020 - Yield Curve Hides Slowing Economy
2020-12-14 19:15:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Commodities Update: As of 15:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 1.27% Gold: -0.02% Oil - US Crude: -0.66% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/5YCQN6zSHK
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change (11/DEC) due at 15:30 GMT (15min) Previous: -1.364M https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-16
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 EIA Distillate Stocks Change (11/DEC) due at 15:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 0.886M Previous: 5.222M https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-16
  • Heads Up:💶 ECB Guindos Speech due at 15:30 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-16
  • Subscribe to get your weekly market newsletter from @DailyFX analysts, with a click of a button. Get access to curated - ✔️ market outlook for the week ahead ✔️ volatile assets for the week More exciting updates coming your way. Subscribe today ✉️! https://t.co/Ijsgf2Tz5l https://t.co/tp6nRcMzGY
  • 🇺🇸 Business Inventories MoM (OCT) Actual: 0.7% Expected: 0.7% Previous: 0.8% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-16
  • McConnell: Congress has made major headway in working towards COVID relief deal $USD $SPY
  • $EURUSD is edging beyond the 1.2150 level that I've been borderline obsessed with recently as the midpoint of its historical range since official trading back in 1999. Interestingly, the Dollar is dropping here and vs the Sterling, but balanced most other corners https://t.co/uv61NKftgB
  • Not keen on trading monetary policy decisions...let the dust settle first, then take a look is my mantra 👍 https://t.co/Lc9UUam9dk
  • Tune in to @PeterHanksFX 's #webinar at 11:00 AM ET/4:00 PM GMT as he discusses top levels to watch on #DAX, #DOW & more. Register here: https://t.co/Rwbt9avERj https://t.co/bdueM4UNG1
Mixed December PMI Reports Hint at Further Uncertainty

Mixed December PMI Reports Hint at Further Uncertainty

2020-12-16 15:09:00
Izaac Brook,
Share:

Mixed December PMI Reports Hint at Further Uncertainty

  • Manufacturing Beats and Services Miss Forecast
  • Uncertainty and slowdowns in the path of economic recovery are high
  • Mixed economic data may weigh on FOMC decision
Advertisement

December PMI Mixed; Manufacturing Up and Services Down

Services PMI prints at 55.3 versus the forecast of 55.9, Manufacturing PMI prints at 56.5 versus the forecast 55.7, and Composite PMI prints at 55.7.The Services PMI’s miss is especially concerning, as service activity accounts for around 75% of US GDP.

US PMI REPORT (IHS MARKIT) - December 2020

PMI Print

The mixed US PMI data comes at the heels of surprisingly strong European numbers. Europe’s PMI prints for December saw beats across the board, with manufacturing printing at 55.5 (forecast = 53), services at 47.3 (forecast = 41.9), and the composite at 49.8 (forecast = 44). In the US, services face greater pressure from a resurgence in COVID cases. While US states have mostly not resorted to lockdowns like the ones implemented in parts of Europe, rising cases still weigh negatively on service activity. On the other hand, Manufacturing printed higher than expected, suggesting that this sector of the economy is better equipped to handle rising virus cases.

Introduction to Forex News Trading
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Recommended by Izaac Brook
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Get My Guide
 Mixed December PMI Reports Hint at Further Uncertainty

PMI prints above 50 denote an expansion and below 50 denote a contraction. Services and Composite PMIs dipped into contractionary territory in February, followed in March by Manufacturing. All three bottomed in April before sharp rebounds through May and June. In July, all three crossed back into expansionary territory and have remained there since. While August, September, and October prints remained relatively flat, November’s saw new pandemic highs for the indices. Forecasts for December expected declines in all three indices, so today’s increase in Manufacturing and decline in Services suggest further uncertainty about the path of economic recovery.

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Izaac Brook
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

The mixed PMI data comes shortly after a large miss on retail sales data (-1.1% actual vs. -0.3% forecasted). Leading into the holiday season, a retail sales miss is worrying for the overall health of the economy. Other economic signs remain mixed. Consumer sentiment and inflation expectations have risen to strong levels, but jobless claims remain elevated, COVID cases continue to rise, and progress on a fiscal relief bill is uncertain. All of these factors will be on the minds of the FOMC as they meet today.

The dollar had already fallen to fresh two-year lows this morning. Europe’s strong PMI prints sent EUR/USD to new highs. There was a muted reaction in the dollar index following the mixedPMI prints. Since March, the dollar has remained on a long downtrend. Potential further moves in the dollar remain focused around today’s FOMC meeting.

EUR/USD One-Minute Chart

EURUSD One Minute Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; EUR/USD on Tradingview

--- Written by Izaac Brook of DailyFX.com

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crude Oil Latest: Brent Crude Price May Rise Further After Breach of $50 Level
Crude Oil Latest: Brent Crude Price May Rise Further After Breach of $50 Level
2020-12-16 12:00:00
US Dollar Falls Further as Important Data and FOMC Meeting Near
US Dollar Falls Further as Important Data and FOMC Meeting Near
2020-12-16 10:30:00
Euro Strengthens on PMIs, EUR/USD, EUR/GBP Levels to Watch
Euro Strengthens on PMIs, EUR/USD, EUR/GBP Levels to Watch
2020-12-16 09:16:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Extending Gains, UK Inflation Falls Sharply
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Extending Gains, UK Inflation Falls Sharply
2020-12-16 08:45:00
Advertisement