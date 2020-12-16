News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Euro Strengthens on PMIs, EUR/USD, EUR/GBP Levels to Watch
2020-12-16 09:16:00
EURUSD Best Chance to Clear Critical Resistance in Fed Decision and PMIs
2020-12-16 03:00:00
Crude Oil Prices at 9-Month High as Traders Eye Stimulus, Vaccine Rollout
2020-12-15 07:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Extend Gains as Investors Eye OPEC JMMC Meeting
2020-12-13 03:00:00
Will Trade Wars Persist After the US Election?
2020-12-16 06:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook: Turn Lower Ahead as Momentum Fades?
2020-12-16 04:00:00
Gold Prices May Drop if the FOMC Sours Stimulus Expansion Hopes
2020-12-16 07:08:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Bulls Bid Ahead of FOMC- XAU/USD Levels
2020-12-15 18:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Extending Gains, UK Inflation Falls Sharply
2020-12-16 08:45:00
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Braces for Fed Decision, PMI Data
2020-12-15 22:30:00
US Dollar Price Action into 2021: EUR/USD, USD/JPY
2020-12-15 20:55:00
US Recession Watch, December 2020 - Yield Curve Hides Slowing Economy
2020-12-14 19:15:00
Euro Strengthens on PMIs, EUR/USD, EUR/GBP Levels to Watch

2020-12-16 09:16:00
Daniela Sabin Hathorn, Analyst
Key Talking Points:

EURO BOOSTED ON BETTER THAN EXPECTED PMI DATA

Despite the euro not needing an extra push to consolidate its upward trajectory, the release of PMI figures this morning helped the European currency garnish further bullish momentum needed to clear some hurdles. First came French and German data, both seeing a significant boost in the services sector after both countries have recently come out of strict lockdowns during the month of November. That said, the health crisis seems to be getting worse before it gets better, and these optimistic readings could easily fade away if social restriction measures remain much longer. The overall figure for Eurozone was again much better than expected both in services and manufacturing, keeping momentum going in the euro. Despite the December data being better than expected, all three readings continue to be in the contraction area for services.

Source: Refinitiv

EUR/USD, EUR/GBP LEVELS TO WATCH

EUR/USD: continued upside pressure in the pair as it surpassed the 1.2150 level. Downside support remains in the rising trendline from connecting the higher lows since November 4th, now at 1.2115. A break below this level opens the door for a retracement towards 1.20. On the upside, the pair has pushed above 1.2177 (last week’s high) managing to break 1.22 for the first time since April 2018, but it is likely to face some challenge to hold above this level. As we approach the Federal Reserve meeting this afternoon, we could see the pair pull back slightly ahead of the meeting and this could lead to a “buy the dips” scenario.

EUR/USDDaily Chart

EUR/USD BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -6% -5% -5%
Weekly -11% -6% -7%
What does it mean for price action?
EUR/GBP: the pair continues to be highly volatile on the back of continue Brexit headlines as we near the deadline for a trade deal. The path of least resistance seems to be firmly lower at this moment, after reaching a 3-month high on Friday on the back of a failed meeting between Boris Johnson and Ursula von der Leyen. Commitment from both sides to continue talks has seen the pair head firmly towards the 0.90 line, where the 50-day SMA is starting to converge below the 200-day SMA, a sign that further weakness can be expected. The upside is capped at the 23.6% Fibonacci (0.9223) whilst an increase of selling pressure is expected around the 0.91 line. To the downside, a break below 0.8983 will open the door for further weakness towards the unbreakable support since May 15th at 0.8863.

EUR/GBP Daily chart

EUR/GBP BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 10% -4% 2%
Weekly 8% -4% 1%
What does it mean for price action?
--- Written by Daniela Sabin Hathorn, Market Analyst

Follow Daniela on Twitter @HathornSabin

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

