US Dollar Weakens Further Ahead of FOMC Meeting, USDJPY Nears Multi-Week Low

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
DAX 30 Heading Higher Despite German Lockdown, EUR/USD Unfazed by ECB
2020-12-14 09:00:00
EURUSD, S&P 500 and GBPUSD Forecast Between Key Event Risk and Liquidity Restraints
2020-12-14 00:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices May Extend Gains as Investors Eye OPEC JMMC Meeting
2020-12-13 03:00:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Will WTI Rise into 2021? Technical Signals Mixed
2020-12-12 05:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, DAX 30, FTSE 100 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2020-12-12 08:00:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones Hinge On Stimulus Talks as Covid-19 Cases Surge
2020-12-10 08:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Trade Lower Amid Stimulus Hopes and Vaccine Rollout
2020-12-14 07:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, US Dollar, Fed, Stimulus, British Pound, Brexit, Gold
2020-12-13 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Rates Buoyed by Extended Brexit Talks But Will Rally Last?
2020-12-14 08:00:00
EURUSD, S&P 500 and GBPUSD Forecast Between Key Event Risk and Liquidity Restraints
2020-12-14 00:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Weakens Further Ahead of FOMC Meeting, USDJPY Nears Multi-Week Low
2020-12-14 10:30:00
Weekly US Dollar Technical Forecast: DXY Index Bears Down Major Technical Damage
2020-12-12 16:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 95.75%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 72.71%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/mXk96KudAw
  • Heads Up:🇮🇳 Inflation Rate YoY (NOV) due at 12:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 7.10% Previous: 7.61% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-14
  • Commodities Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 1.14% Silver: -0.34% Gold: -0.77% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/TFVxnkbFio
  • London Mayor Sadiq Khan says it is possible that London may be moved into Tier 3 today - sources. #covid #sterling
  • Forex Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 1.50% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.42% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.42% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.30% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.25% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.12% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/4MJodiy34l
  • Heads Up:🇧🇷 BCB Focus Market Readout due at 11:30 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-14
  • EU's Ursula von der Leyen : EU fully dedicated to trying to reach Brexit trade deal. #brexit #Sterling
  • Indices Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 1.10% France 40: 1.03% Wall Street: 0.68% US 500: 0.58% FTSE 100: 0.22% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/DTC8Uq9sTb
  • Missed today's Cross-Market Weekly Outlook webinar? See the recording here: https://t.co/vBW0r5UaFC
  • 💶 Industrial Production YoY (OCT) Actual: -3.8% Expected: -4.4% Previous: -6.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-14
US Dollar Weakens Further Ahead of FOMC Meeting, USDJPY Nears Multi-Week Low

US Dollar Weakens Further Ahead of FOMC Meeting, USDJPY Nears Multi-Week Low

2020-12-14 10:30:00
Nick Cawley, Strategist
Share:

US Dollar and USDJPY Price, News and Analysis:

  • US dollar weakness continues with little in the way of visible support.
  • USDJPY back below 104.00 and sentiment suggests further weakness.
Advertisement

The US dollar continues to slip lower and is on course to hit lows last seen in late-April 2018. While the greenback has been weak for some time, the latest leg lower is being driven by a risk-on theme in the market and news that the US FDA has approved the Pfizer vaccine with delivery and inoculation programs beginning immediately. There is also increased talk that a USD908 billion relief package may soon pass with both sides suggesting that they drop a series of contentious demands that are holding up progress. While this week’s FOMC meeting is unlikely to see any policy changes, the Fed may well continue to talk the US dollar lower, leaving the path of least resistance lower for the greenback.

The daily US dollar basket (DXY) chart has no areas of horizontal support visible, with a swing-low made back in February 2018 at 87.90 the next level of potential support.

US Dollar (DXY) Daily Price Chart (April – December 14, 2020)

US Dollar Weakens Further Ahead of FOMC Meeting, USDJPY Nears Multi-Week Low
Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Forex for Beginners
Get My Guide

USDJPY is back below 104.00, an area that has seen supportive jaw-boning by the Bank of Japan in recent weeks.The central bank seems to have stepped back after repeated breaks lower over the last month, leaving the November 6 multi-month low print at 103.17 vulnerable. The moving average set-up remains negative, while the CCI indicator is only just nudging into oversold territory.

USDJPY Daily Price Chart (January – December 14, 2020)

US Dollar Weakens Further Ahead of FOMC Meeting, USDJPY Nears Multi-Week Low
USD/JPY BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 15% 11% 14%
Weekly 3% -5% 1%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

IG client sentiment data show 67.26% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 2.05 to 1.We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests USD/JPY prices may continue to fall.Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/JPY-bearish contrarian trading bias.

What is your view on the US Dollar and Japanese Yen – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

DAX 30 Heading Higher Despite German Lockdown, EUR/USD Unfazed by ECB
DAX 30 Heading Higher Despite German Lockdown, EUR/USD Unfazed by ECB
2020-12-14 09:00:00
Gold Prices Trade Lower Amid Stimulus Hopes and Vaccine Rollout
Gold Prices Trade Lower Amid Stimulus Hopes and Vaccine Rollout
2020-12-14 07:00:00
S&P 500, Hang Seng Weekly Open: Vaccine Rollout and Stimulus Buoy Sentiment
S&P 500, Hang Seng Weekly Open: Vaccine Rollout and Stimulus Buoy Sentiment
2020-12-14 04:00:00
Natural Gas Prices May Rise on Temperature Outlook, Chart Setup
Natural Gas Prices May Rise on Temperature Outlook, Chart Setup
2020-12-14 03:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/JPY
Bearish