News
US Recession Watch, December 2020 - Yield Curve Hides Slowing Economy
2020-12-14 19:15:00
Dollar, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, Gold & Bitcoin Technical Trade Levels
2020-12-14 16:48:00
News
Crude Oil Prices May Extend Gains as Investors Eye OPEC JMMC Meeting
2020-12-13 03:00:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Will WTI Rise into 2021? Technical Signals Mixed
2020-12-12 05:00:00
News
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, DAX 30, FTSE 100 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2020-12-12 08:00:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones Hinge On Stimulus Talks as Covid-19 Cases Surge
2020-12-10 08:00:00
News
US Recession Watch, December 2020 - Yield Curve Hides Slowing Economy
2020-12-14 19:15:00
Dollar, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, Gold & Bitcoin Technical Trade Levels
2020-12-14 16:48:00
News
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Oscillates in Effort to Form Support
2020-12-14 22:30:00
Pound Outlook: Sterling Levels to Watch as GBP/USD Rebound Falters
2020-12-14 20:00:00
News
US Recession Watch, December 2020 - Yield Curve Hides Slowing Economy
2020-12-14 19:15:00
Dollar, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, Gold & Bitcoin Technical Trade Levels
2020-12-14 16:48:00
Nasdaq 100 Price Outlook: Tech Stocks Remain Bright Spot Amid Weakness

2020-12-14 21:00:00

2020-12-14 21:00:00
Peter Hanks, Analyst
Share:

Nasdaq 100 Forecast:

Nasdaq 100 Price Outlook: Tech Stocks Remain Bright Spot Amid Weakness

US equities stumbled into the close Monday as volatility ticked higher and risk appetite took a backseat to risk aversion, perhaps due to renewed lockdown measures. The Nasdaq 100 was able to eek out a minor gain nevertheless as it remained a bright spot amid broader weakness. The tech-heavy index’s standout performance marks a return to form that it lacked in December.

Nasdaq 100 Price Outlook: Tech Stocks Remain Bright Spot Amid Weakness

Source: Bloomberg

That being said, the Nasdaq 100 is not impervious to risk aversion and an upcoming FOMC meeting on Wednesday could stoke the flames if the Fed disappoints dovish expectations. Since multiple officials from the central bank have suggested more needs to be done on the fiscal side, deeper accommodation from the Fed seems unlikely at this stage. Thus, the modest uptick in volatility observed Monday should not be written off.

Nasdaq 100 Price Chart: 4 - Hour Time Frame (August 2020 – December 2020)

nasdaq 100 price chart

Encouragingly for bulls, the Nasdaq 100 enjoys a plethora of nearby support. First and foremost is the range derived from the September and November peaks, spanning from roughly 12,415 to 12,465. Secondary and tertiary support may reside near 12,258 and12,044 respectively. Each of the levels might provide early buoyancy in the event of continued bearishness as the weak progresses.

Stock Market Holiday Calendar 2020/21: Global Shares Market

--Written by Peter Hanks, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Peter on Twitter @PeterHanksFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Weakens Further Ahead of FOMC Meeting, USDJPY Nears Multi-Week Low
US Dollar Weakens Further Ahead of FOMC Meeting, USDJPY Nears Multi-Week Low
2020-12-14 10:30:00
DAX 30 Heading Higher Despite German Lockdown, EUR/USD Unfazed by ECB
DAX 30 Heading Higher Despite German Lockdown, EUR/USD Unfazed by ECB
2020-12-14 09:00:00
Gold Prices Trade Lower Amid Stimulus Hopes and Vaccine Rollout
Gold Prices Trade Lower Amid Stimulus Hopes and Vaccine Rollout
2020-12-14 07:00:00
S&P 500, Hang Seng Weekly Open: Vaccine Rollout and Stimulus Buoy Sentiment
S&P 500, Hang Seng Weekly Open: Vaccine Rollout and Stimulus Buoy Sentiment
2020-12-14 04:00:00
