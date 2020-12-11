FTSE MIB Forecast: Bears Creep In as Travel Restrictions Dampen Holiday Spirit

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD and GBPUSD Outlook Remains Tumultuous with Brexit and Fed Ahead
2020-12-11 04:30:00
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Bears Attempt Another Push
2020-12-10 22:35:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Struggle Despite Dollar Declines, Crude Oil Turns to US Sentiment
2020-12-11 06:00:00
Oil Price Rally Eyes March High as RSI Flirts with Overbought Zone
2020-12-10 19:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones Hinge On Stimulus Talks as Covid-19 Cases Surge
2020-12-10 08:00:00
Dow Jones Pullback Sets A Sour Tone for Nikkei 225, Straits Times Index
2020-12-08 02:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Struggle Despite Dollar Declines, Crude Oil Turns to US Sentiment
2020-12-11 06:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Slipping Back in Downtrend - Levels for XAU/USD
2020-12-10 19:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD and GBPUSD Outlook Remains Tumultuous with Brexit and Fed Ahead
2020-12-11 04:30:00
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Bears Attempt Another Push
2020-12-10 22:35:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - December 2020: End of Year Favors EUR, NZD Strength; USD Weakness
2020-12-10 12:15:00
USD/JPY Forecast: Yen Consolidates within Bearish Rectangle Pattern
2020-12-09 11:03:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Senior EU Officials says the latest developments in talks are not very optimistic, adds that differences remain very very big $GBP
  • The ISM manufacturing index plays an important role in forex trading, with ISM data influencing currency prices globally. Learn about the importance of the ISM manufacturing index here: https://t.co/Xr3xtoFpZy https://t.co/0gESipEom3
  • Commodities Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: -0.55% Oil - US Crude: -0.78% Silver: -1.45% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/Lmx5mBab9P
  • Forex Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.13% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.12% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.18% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.27% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.35% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.82% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/yCW9Gg2UM0
  • Indices Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: -0.74% US 500: -0.89% FTSE 100: -1.07% France 40: -1.29% Germany 30: -1.75% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/i0SfQCnFFa
  • Forex sentiment analysis can be a useful tool to help traders understand and act on price behavior. Learn how to get the most out of understanding trader sentiment here: https://t.co/rJznrXkcYz https://t.co/wJF0T007uU
  • EU's Von Der Leyen says Brexit positions remain apart on fundamental issues $GBP
  • Forex liquidity makes it easy for traders to sell and buy currencies without delay, and also creates tight spreads for favorable quotes. Low costs and large scope to various markets make it the most frequently traded market in the world. Learn more here: https://t.co/5uSWKoLkd6 https://t.co/Onjm2ALqBO
  • 🇮🇹 Industrial Production MoM (OCT) Actual: 1.3% Expected: 1% Previous: -5.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-11
  • 🇮🇹 Industrial Production YoY (OCT) Actual: -2.1% Expected: -4.3% Previous: -4.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-11
FTSE MIB Forecast: Bears Creep In as Travel Restrictions Dampen Holiday Spirit

FTSE MIB Forecast: Bears Creep In as Travel Restrictions Dampen Holiday Spirit

2020-12-11 10:30:00
Daniela Sabin Hathorn, Analyst
Share:

Key Talking Points:

  • Rising Covid-19 cases cause investors to be cautious
  • Italy fears for Christmas season as travel restrictions come into place
  • FTSE MIB follows Wall Street and heads lower
Advertisement

CONTINUED RISE IN COVID-19 CASES SEES STRICT CONTAINMENT MEASURES

Covid-19 cases have now become the center of attention again as the US has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, and the figure doesn’t stop growing. Positive vaccine news helped equity markets surge in November leaving the actual virus on the side-lines, but stricter containment measures are a real threat to economic recovery, causing investors to take on a more cautious note towards the year end.

Stock Market Holiday Calendar 2020/21

US Coronavirus cases

FTSE MIB Forecast: Bears Creep In as Travel Restrictions Dampen Holiday Spirit

In Europe, the health situation is faring a little better as new cases are declining since reaching a peak in mid-November. Italy, which has been one of the toughest hit by both waves of the pandemic, continues to have strict travel rules going in to the Christmas period, meaning one of the most profitable seasons of the year for the tourism sector is looking rather bleak, adding to already hard winter and summer periods.

Italy cumulative and new cases Covid-19

FTSE MIB Forecast: Bears Creep In as Travel Restrictions Dampen Holiday Spirit

Source: Refinitiv

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Daniela Sabin Hathorn
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

FTSE MIB DRAGS ALONG

The FTSE MIB, Italy’s equity benchmark, has been trading a little softer in the month of December, largely following what we’ve seen on Wall Street, after a strong November left most stocks in the overbought area. Fundamental support remains strong as the rollout of a vaccine improves economic recovery expectations going into 2021, but we might have seen equities getting ahead of themselves in the last few weeks, meaning that borrowed future returns will need to be corrected.

FTSE MIB Daily chart

FTSE MIB Forecast: Bears Creep In as Travel Restrictions Dampen Holiday Spirit

The horizontal resistance I pointed out a few weeks back at 22,348 worked its magic pretty well, as price reversed at the end of November at a high of 22,480. Fibonacci levels are still highly relevant at this point, given the index is well below its March highs and therefore has a way to go before reversing the coronavirus losses.

I expect short-term support to continue around the current level of 21,750, whilst further bearish pressure may find buyer resistance at the 61.8% Fibonacci at 21,108. Momentum indicators are showing a mixed picture, with simple moving averages placed in descending order, whilst the MACD holds its ground in negative territory, pointing to this neutral short-term direction the FTSE MIB finds itself in. We can expect price action to be contained going forward until the next catalyst erupts.

Introduction to Forex News Trading
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Recommended by Daniela Sabin Hathorn
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Get My Guide

Learn more about the stock market basics here or download our free trading guides.

--- Written by Daniela Sabin Hathorn, Market Analyst

Follow Daniela on Twitter @HathornSabin

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Brexit Latest: GBP/USD Slides as No-Deal Brexit Risks Increase
Brexit Latest: GBP/USD Slides as No-Deal Brexit Risks Increase
2020-12-11 08:40:00
ASX 200, S&P 500 Index Forecasts: Healthy Correction Underway
ASX 200, S&P 500 Index Forecasts: Healthy Correction Underway
2020-12-11 01:30:00
DAX 30, CAC 40, FTSE 100 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
DAX 30, CAC 40, FTSE 100 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2020-12-10 21:30:00
Euro Rises With ECB Delivering More Stimulus as Widely Expected
Euro Rises With ECB Delivering More Stimulus as Widely Expected
2020-12-10 13:10:00
Advertisement

Rates

FTSE 100
Bearish