News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD May Come Under Pressure as Post-Brexit Talks Currently Look Likely to Fail
2020-12-11 12:00:00
EURUSD and GBPUSD Outlook Remains Tumultuous with Brexit and Fed Ahead
2020-12-11 04:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Struggle Despite Dollar Declines, Crude Oil Turns to US Sentiment
2020-12-11 06:00:00
Oil Price Rally Eyes March High as RSI Flirts with Overbought Zone
2020-12-10 19:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones Hinge On Stimulus Talks as Covid-19 Cases Surge
2020-12-10 08:00:00
Dow Jones Pullback Sets A Sour Tone for Nikkei 225, Straits Times Index
2020-12-08 02:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Struggle Despite Dollar Declines, Crude Oil Turns to US Sentiment
2020-12-11 06:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Slipping Back in Downtrend - Levels for XAU/USD
2020-12-10 19:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD and GBPUSD Outlook Remains Tumultuous with Brexit and Fed Ahead
2020-12-11 04:30:00
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Bears Attempt Another Push
2020-12-10 22:35:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - December 2020: End of Year Favors EUR, NZD Strength; USD Weakness
2020-12-10 12:15:00
USD/JPY Forecast: Yen Consolidates within Bearish Rectangle Pattern
2020-12-09 11:03:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • 🇺🇸 PPI MoM (NOV) Actual: 0.1% Expected: 0.2% Previous: 0.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-11
  • Defensive stocks have proven critically important when navigating stock market volatility. Find out what are the most defensive stocks here:https://t.co/TMcbMALtbw https://t.co/QWZKnhMs1c
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 95.13%, while traders in NZD/USD are at opposite extremes with 76.32%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/Az7sNoS5l3
  • Forex Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.09% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.03% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.07% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.25% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.38% 🇬🇧GBP: -1.16% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/3EgI72uoQ1
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 PPI MoM (NOV) due at 13:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 0.2% Previous: 0.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-11
  • GBP/USD dropped from 1.3320 to below 1.3150 this morning, hitting its lowest point since November 13th $GBP $USD https://t.co/i79IAj9A52
  • UK PM Johnson comments - Yet to see a big change from the EU - Its looking very very likely we will have a no deal - fisheries is a problem
  • Learn why dividend stocks are favored by investors and why it might be the right choice for you here:https://t.co/VUsJFHBARb https://t.co/SbkJcPL5U2
  • Topside levels for EURGBP - 0.9220 (Sep 22/23 peak) - 0.9291 (Sep 11 peak) https://t.co/2ZvxR4FFWW
  • Germany 30 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 30 for the first time since Nov 04, 2020 when Germany 30 traded near 12,256.30. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to Germany 30 weakness. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/VzedvS62Sb
EUR/USD May Come Under Pressure as Post-Brexit Talks Currently Look Likely to Fail

EUR/USD May Come Under Pressure as Post-Brexit Talks Currently Look Likely to Fail

2020-12-11 12:00:00
Nick Cawley, Strategist
Share:

EUR/USD Price, News and Analysis:

Advertisement

Talks between the EU and UK are seemingly going nowhere and both sides are now saying that this Sunday remains the crunch day as to whether post-Brexit trade talks will continue or not. Both parties are now saying that a no-deal seems the more likely outcome, leaving Sterling, and to a certain extent the Euro, at risk of further weakness. This EUR and GBP weakness will likely boost the US dollar basket (DXY) as investors return to the haven USD, underpinning a currently weak greenback.

.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Forex for Beginners
Get My Guide

The latest ECB meeting produced little new or unexpected news with the central bank increasing its bond-buying program by a further EUR500 billion and extending it out to March 2022, all in line with market expectations. ECB President Lagarde continues to keep monetary policy as loose as possible as Europe struggles with an increase in Covid-19 cases and stagnating growth. While Eurozone government yields have been uber-low or negative for some time now, the yield on the Spanish 10-year turned negative Thursday for the first, while Greek 10-years now offer a record low of just 57 basis points of yield.

The daily EURUSD chart shows the pair stagnating near recent highs but with little enthusiasm to push further ahead. All three simple moving averages are positive, underpinning the recent move higher, while the CCI indicator shows that the pair are no longer in overbought territory. The outcome of Brexit talks and next week’s FOMC meeting will drive EUR/USD price action into the end of December and beyond.

EUR/USD Daily Price Chart (March – December 11, 2020)

EUR/USD May Come Under Pressure as Post-Brexit Talks Currently Look Likely to Fail
EUR/USD BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 7% -2% 1%
Weekly 1% -9% -6%
Learn How to Use Sentiment in Your Trading Strategy
Get My Guide

IG Retail trader data show 31.18% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 2.21 to 1. We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to rise.Positioning is less net-short than yesterday but more net-short from last week. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a further mixed EUR/USD trading bias.

What is your view on EUR/USD – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

FTSE MIB Forecast: Bears Creep In as Travel Restrictions Dampen Holiday Spirit
FTSE MIB Forecast: Bears Creep In as Travel Restrictions Dampen Holiday Spirit
2020-12-11 10:30:00
Brexit Latest: GBP/USD Slides as No-Deal Brexit Risks Increase
Brexit Latest: GBP/USD Slides as No-Deal Brexit Risks Increase
2020-12-11 08:40:00
ASX 200, S&P 500 Index Forecasts: Healthy Correction Underway
ASX 200, S&P 500 Index Forecasts: Healthy Correction Underway
2020-12-11 01:30:00
DAX 30, CAC 40, FTSE 100 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
DAX 30, CAC 40, FTSE 100 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2020-12-10 21:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bearish