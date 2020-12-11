News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EU's Von Der Leyen tells EU Summit That No-Deal Brexit is the Most Likely Option

Brexit Latest: GBP/USD Slides as No-Deal Brexit Risks Increase

Brexit Latest: GBP/USD Slides as No-Deal Brexit Risks Increase

2020-12-11 08:40:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
GBP/USD Price Analysis & News

  • GBP Slides as No-Deal Risks Increase
  • EU’s Von Der Leyen Tells EU Summit that a No-Deal is the Most Likely Option
NO-DEAL RISKS RISING: GBP is on the slide again after EU’s Von Der Leyen told the EU summit that a no-deal Brexit is the most likely option. That said, talks will continue through to Sunday, where the UK and EU will make a firm decision on Sunday regarding the future of the talks. As it stands, bookmakers have also increased the odds of a no-deal Brexit, now at 61%. In turn, with markets beginning to price in a higher likelihood of a no-deal, GBP may have some way to go on the downside. As a reminder, the options market have not shared the same enthusiasm as spot GBPUSD had in recent weeks, as hedges for downside protection rose to its highest level since the EU referendum, thus leaving scope for a sizeable pullback in GBP/USD.

GBP/USD BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -5% -5% -5%
Weekly 19% -16% -4%
Learn how to use Sentiment in your trading strategy
Get My Guide
Brexit Latest: GBP/USD Slides as No-Deal Brexit Risks Increase

Source: Refinitiv

Headline Watch:As has been the case throughout the week, GBP will remain sensitive to Brexit headlines over the next 24-48 hours and with a firm decision expected on Sunday, gap risk for GBP pairs has increased. Therefore it would be prudent to be nimble and to remain disciplined with GBP.

For a comprehensive look at trading discipline, check out the traders guide to trading psychology

EUR/GBP: As a no-deal Brexit becomes a more material risk, EUR/GBP could extend towards 0.9300, which has typically been associated with a fair pricing of no-deal concerns. However, holding above 0.9300 will be dependent on whether a no-deal Brexit is confirmed or not after Sunday’s decision. If indeed that the EU and UK agree to push ahead with a no-deal, EUR/GBP could risk hitting 0.9500.

EUR/GBP Chart: Daily Time Frame

Brexit Latest: GBP/USD Slides as No-Deal Brexit Risks Increase

Source: Refinitiv

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

ASX 200, S&P 500 Index Forecasts: Healthy Correction Underway
ASX 200, S&P 500 Index Forecasts: Healthy Correction Underway
2020-12-11 01:30:00
DAX 30, CAC 40, FTSE 100 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
DAX 30, CAC 40, FTSE 100 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2020-12-10 21:30:00
Euro Rises With ECB Delivering More Stimulus as Widely Expected
Euro Rises With ECB Delivering More Stimulus as Widely Expected
2020-12-10 13:10:00
GBP/USD - The Next Leg Lower on Negative Brexit Headlines
GBP/USD - The Next Leg Lower on Negative Brexit Headlines
2020-12-10 12:21:00
