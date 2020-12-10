News & Analysis at your fingertips.

News
Euro Rises With ECB Delivering More Stimulus as Widely Expected
2020-12-10 13:10:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - December 2020: End of Year Favors EUR, NZD Strength; USD Weakness
2020-12-10 12:15:00
News
Crude Oil Prices Seesaw on Iraq Oil Well Attack, US Inventory Surge
2020-12-10 07:00:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Post-Breakout Flag Builds - Levels for Crude Futures
2020-12-08 16:49:00
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones Hinge On Stimulus Talks as Covid-19 Cases Surge
2020-12-10 08:00:00
Dow Jones Pullback Sets A Sour Tone for Nikkei 225, Straits Times Index
2020-12-08 02:00:00
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - December 2020: End of Year Favors EUR, NZD Strength; USD Weakness
2020-12-10 12:15:00
Gold Price Remains Under Pressure and Looks For Guidance
2020-12-10 12:00:00
News
GBP/USD - The Next Leg Lower on Negative Brexit Headlines
2020-12-10 12:21:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - December 2020: End of Year Favors EUR, NZD Strength; USD Weakness
2020-12-10 12:15:00
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - December 2020: End of Year Favors EUR, NZD Strength; USD Weakness
2020-12-10 12:15:00
USD/JPY Forecast: Yen Consolidates within Bearish Rectangle Pattern
2020-12-09 11:03:00
Brexit dinner leaves a no-deal looking more likely, according to Officials - GBP Hits Session Lows

Gold Price Remains Under Pressure and Looks For Guidance

Gold Price Remains Under Pressure and Looks For Guidance

2020-12-10 12:00:00
Nick Cawley, Strategist
Gold (XAU/USD) Analysis, Price and Chart

  • Gold’s sell-off may continue as support starts to fold.
  • IG client sentiment suggests a mixed outlook.
Gold is struggling to reclaim any of yesterday’s sell-off and is treading water ahead of today’s ECB monetary policy decision, a meeting that may have a marked impact on the US dollar basket. ECB president Christine Lagarde is expected to outline measures to weaken monetary policy further and help anchor interest rates at or around zero percent for years to come. The Euro has strengthened of late, helping to weaken the US dollar basket (DXY), and any sell-off in the single currency on the back of the ECB’s actions or commentary, could help underpin the greenback, putting further downside pressure on the precious metal. The ECB is expected to expand the EUR1.35 trillion PEPP by a further EUR500 billion and extend its end date by another six months.

Gold is finding a modicum of support from US real yields which continue to turn further negative this month. 10-year real yields started December at -89 basis points and widened out to -0.96 bps yesterday. The further negative real yields turn, the better for anti-fiat alternative gold.

How to Trade Gold: Top Gold Trading Strategies and Tips

Gold continues to tread water around $1,835/oz. just below the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level at $1,836.9/oz. The spot price is also now below the 200-day simple moving average and the 20-day sma, an indicator that has provided support recently. The 20-dsma has also broken below the 200-dsma, a negative sentiment signal. If gold can break and close above these levels, the 50-dsma should again provide resistance, this time around $1,872/oz. Support is seen around $1,800/oz. before the 50% Fibonacci retracement at $1,763/oz., a level that held firm when it was last tested. The CCI indicator is neither overbought nor oversold.

To learn more about moving averages, check out DailyFX Education

Gold Daily Price Chart (March – December 10, 2020)

Gold Price Remains Under Pressure and Looks For Guidance
Gold MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 3% -13% -1%
Weekly -11% 7% -8%
What does it mean for price action?
I

G retail trader datashow 79.85% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 3.96 to 1.We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Gold prices may continue to fall.Positioning is more net-long than yesterday but less net-long from last week. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a further mixed Gold trading bias.

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
What is your view on Gold – are you bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

