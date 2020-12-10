News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
News
Euro Rises With ECB Delivering More Stimulus as Widely Expected
2020-12-10 13:10:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - December 2020: End of Year Favors EUR, NZD Strength; USD Weakness
2020-12-10 12:15:00
News
Crude Oil Prices Seesaw on Iraq Oil Well Attack, US Inventory Surge
2020-12-10 07:00:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Post-Breakout Flag Builds - Levels for Crude Futures
2020-12-08 16:49:00
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones Hinge On Stimulus Talks as Covid-19 Cases Surge
2020-12-10 08:00:00
Dow Jones Pullback Sets A Sour Tone for Nikkei 225, Straits Times Index
2020-12-08 02:00:00
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - December 2020: End of Year Favors EUR, NZD Strength; USD Weakness
2020-12-10 12:15:00
Gold Price Remains Under Pressure and Looks For Guidance
2020-12-10 12:00:00
News
GBP/USD - The Next Leg Lower on Negative Brexit Headlines
2020-12-10 12:21:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - December 2020: End of Year Favors EUR, NZD Strength; USD Weakness
2020-12-10 12:15:00
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - December 2020: End of Year Favors EUR, NZD Strength; USD Weakness
2020-12-10 12:15:00
USD/JPY Forecast: Yen Consolidates within Bearish Rectangle Pattern
2020-12-09 11:03:00
Euro Rises With ECB Delivering More Stimulus as Widely Expected

Euro Rises With ECB Delivering More Stimulus as Widely Expected

2020-12-10 13:10:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
EUR/USD Price Analysis & News

  • ECB Boosts Pandemic Program by EUR 500bln
  • Euro Edges Higher on More Stimulus, Move Contained
ECB TAKES ACTION AS EXPECTED: As widely expected the ECB increased the envelope of PEPP by EUR 500bln to a total of EUR 1.850trillion, while also extending the program by 9-months to run until at least March 2022. The ECB also noted that they will reinvest maturing PEPP bonds at least through to the end of 2023. There will also be an extension to favourable TLTRO terms, now set until June 2022, with three additional operations conducted between June- December 2022, while allowable TLTRO borrowing will be upped to 55% from 50% of eligible loans. Elsewhere, the central bank noted that the ECB will continue to monitor exchange rate developments, expect more commentary on this matter in the press conference.

The European Central Bank: A Forex Trader’s Guide

Euro Edges Higher on More Stimulus, Move Contained

MARKET REACTION: Given that the announcement had been largely expected, the move higher in the Euro is largely contained. As a reminder, during the pandemic, more easing has not been associated with a weaker currency, given the more stimulus is supportive for growth and with rates left unchanged, Bund yields have ticked up slightly. Focus now will turn to the ECB President Lagarde’s press conference, in which the latest staff economic forecasts will be announced (Updates to follow)

Hawkish vs Dovish: How Monetary Policy Affects FX Trading

EUR/USD Market Reaction:

Euro Rises With ECB Delivering More Stimulus as Widely Expected

