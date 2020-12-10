Euro Rises With ECB Delivering More Stimulus as Widely Expected

EUR/USD Price Analysis & News

ECB Boosts Pandemic Program by EUR 500bln

Euro Edges Higher on More Stimulus, Move Contained

ECB TAKES ACTION AS EXPECTED: As widely expected the ECB increased the envelope of PEPP by EUR 500bln to a total of EUR 1.850trillion, while also extending the program by 9-months to run until at least March 2022. The ECB also noted that they will reinvest maturing PEPP bonds at least through to the end of 2023. There will also be an extension to favourable TLTRO terms, now set until June 2022, with three additional operations conducted between June- December 2022, while allowable TLTRO borrowing will be upped to 55% from 50% of eligible loans. Elsewhere, the central bank noted that the ECB will continue to monitor exchange rate developments, expect more commentary on this matter in the press conference.

MARKET REACTION: Given that the announcement had been largely expected, the move higher in the Euro is largely contained. As a reminder, during the pandemic, more easing has not been associated with a weaker currency, given the more stimulus is supportive for growth and with rates left unchanged, Bund yields have ticked up slightly. Focus now will turn to the ECB President Lagarde’s press conference, in which the latest staff economic forecasts will be announced (Updates to follow)

EUR/USD Market Reaction:

