Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Hit New Highs on Bipartisan Stimulus Bets. ASX 200 to Rise?

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Rates May Dismiss ECB Easing and Extend Push to Yearly Highs
2020-12-09 01:00:00
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: Brexit, BOC & ECB Meetings, Mexican & US Inflation
2020-12-08 19:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Post-Breakout Flag Builds - Levels for Crude Futures
2020-12-08 16:49:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: MACD Death Cross Signals a Deeper Pullback
2020-12-08 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Pullback Sets A Sour Tone for Nikkei 225, Straits Times Index
2020-12-08 02:00:00
Nasdaq 100 Outpaces Dow Jones, S&P 500. Has The Rotation Ended?
2020-12-07 21:05:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Stages December Rally- Is a Low In Place?
2020-12-08 19:30:00
Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD Remains at the Mercy of Risk Sentiment
2020-12-08 17:39:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Selling Subsides - Levels to Watch
2020-12-08 22:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Downside Risk as EU-UK Leaders Meet
2020-12-08 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: Brexit, BOC & ECB Meetings, Mexican & US Inflation
2020-12-08 19:00:00
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY, USD/JPY Key Levels
2020-12-08 00:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Learn why dividend stocks are favored by investors and why it might be the right choice for you here:https://t.co/VUsJFHBARb https://t.co/NUNMZJmEN0
  • Commodities Update: As of 03:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: -0.43% Oil - US Crude: -0.62% Silver: -0.91% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/9AZBNpNn0B
  • Forex Update: As of 03:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.20% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.12% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.10% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.06% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.03% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.03% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/JYmpNLK3aa
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 93.75%, while traders in NZD/USD are at opposite extremes with 73.82%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/l4JyNmqJIw
  • #APAC Stocks Briefing: #Nasdaq #SP500 #ASX200 Chinese CPI, #Covid vaccine, US bipartisan relief bill - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2020/12/09/Nasdaq-100-SP-500-Hit-New-Highs-on-Bipartisan-Stimulus-Bets.-ASX-200-to-Rise.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/WSrBOMJzjm
  • RT @FxWestwater: New Zealand Dollar Forecast: $NZDUSD May Pause Before Eyeing New Highs Link: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2020/12/09/New-Zealand-Dollar-Forecast-NZDUSD-May-Pause-Before-Eyeing-New-Highs.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Westwater&utm_campaign=twr $AUDNZD https://t.co…
  • Human error in the forex market is common and often leads to familiar trading mistakes. These trading mistakes crop up particularly with novice traders on a regular basis. Learn about the top ten trading mistakes and how you can avoid them here: https://t.co/i8E2AXtzF3 https://t.co/PYyrYemx6E
  • Update on #Cryptocurrencies #BITCOIN -3.19% #BITCOINCASH -2.93% #ETHEREUM -3.51% #RIPPLE -3.69% #LITECOIN -2.97%
  • USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Selling Subsides - Levels to Watch -via @DailyFX Link to Analysis: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/us_dollar_index/usd_trading_today/2020/12/08/usd-price-outlook-us-dollar-selling-subsides-levels-to-watch.html $USD $DXY $GBPUSD $USDCAD #FX #Forex #Trading https://t.co/89Us8CqiT2
  • 🇦🇺 Westpac Consumer Confidence Index (DEC) Actual: 112 Previous: 107.7 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-09
Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Hit New Highs on Bipartisan Stimulus Bets. ASX 200 to Rise?

Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Hit New Highs on Bipartisan Stimulus Bets. ASX 200 to Rise?

2020-12-09 02:00:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
Share:

Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, ASX 200, US Stimulus, Covid Vaccine – Asia Pacific Indices Briefing

  • Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 hit new all-time highs on vaccine, stimulus bets
  • APAC equities could rise, Chinese CPI may dim PBOC normalization
  • ASX 200 pushing for a key resistance break, but momentum is fading
Advertisement

Wall Street Trading Session Recap

Following a mixed European session, equities pushed higher during Tuesday’s Wall Street trading hours. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (+0.50%) outperformed the S&P 500 (+0.28%), both hitting new all-time highs as the Dow Jones rose 0.35%. The VIX market ‘fear gauge’ declined towards lows seen at the end of November, signaling fading prospects of volatility despite recent surges in coronavirus cases.

Sentiment was bolstered by a couple of developments. First, there were rising prospects of a Covid vaccine rollout in the US. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) reported that the vaccine by Pfizer and partner BioNTech met expectations of the agency’s guidance. It was about 95 percent effective in preventing the disease as well as found safe. That may open the door to emergency authorization use soon.

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Don’t give into despair, make a game plan
Get My Guide

Stimulus bets was another driver of the rosy mood. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell opened the door to setting aside business liability protections if Democrats drop demands for state government aid in the $908 billion bipartisan bill. Meanwhile, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin presented a separate $916b stimulus pitch on the behalf of the Trump Administration that includes state aid and $600 checks per eligible adult.

Taking a look at sectoral performance in the Dow Jones, 80% of constituents closed higher. The top 3 performing sectors were materials (+2.52%), energy (+0.86%) and health care (+0.71%). Meanwhile, the worst-performing one was consumer discretionary (-0.17%).

Dow Jones Sectoral Performance

Nasdaq 100, S&amp;P 500 Hit New Highs on Bipartisan Stimulus Bets. ASX 200 to Rise?

Data Source: Bloomberg

Nasdaq 100 Technical Analysis

Nasdaq 100 futures extended gains, pushing above the 12197 – 12465 resistance zone. That has exposed the 38.20% Fibonacci extension at 12886. Maintaining the focus to the upside is a short-term rising trendline from late October. In the event of a material turn lower, keep a close eye on the medium-term 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA).

{{SENTIMENT|Learn how to use sentiment in your trading strategy}}

Nasdaq 100 Futures – Daily Chart

Nasdaq 100, S&amp;P 500 Hit New Highs on Bipartisan Stimulus Bets. ASX 200 to Rise?

Chart Created in TradingView

Wednesday’s Asia Pacific Trading Session – ASX 200, Nikkei 225, Kospi, Chinese CPI

Asia Pacific equities are trading broadly higher during morning Wednesday trade, following the rosy lead from Wall Street. Dow Jones and S&P 500 futures are also rising. As such, regional equities such as Australia’s ASX 200 and Japan’s Nikkei 225 may extend gains. South Korea’s Kospi index is attempting to recover Tuesday’s 1.62% drop which may have been as a result of profit-taking following persistent gains.

Reports crossed the wires that Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Mnuchin’s proposed plan was ‘unacceptable’. For now, traders seem to be focused on the bipartisan relief bill as well as Covid vaccine distribution. This update may come back into play down the road if more gridlock delays much-needed fiscal support.

Chinese CPI turned negative both y/y and m/m in November, the first time since 2009. That has poured cold water on PBOC normalization bets which may offer a boost to the Shanghai Composite and CSI 300. Later today, Canada’s TSX Composite index is eyeing the BoC rate decision. For more data, check out the DailyFX economic calendar.

Introduction to Forex News Trading
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
What does it take to trade around news?
Get My Guide

ASX 200 Technical Analysis

The ASX 200 is attempting to climb above the November high at 6713, exposing the 6893 inflection zone. Negative RSI divergence is showing that upside momentum is fading. This may precede a turn lower, placing the focus on the inflection zone from August 2019 between 6396 and 6475. The broader uptrend could hold via the 50-day SMA in the event of a material pullback.

ASX 200 – Daily Chart

Nasdaq 100, S&amp;P 500 Hit New Highs on Bipartisan Stimulus Bets. ASX 200 to Rise?

Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/USD Rates May Dismiss ECB Easing and Extend Push to Yearly Highs
EUR/USD Rates May Dismiss ECB Easing and Extend Push to Yearly Highs
2020-12-09 01:00:00
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Looks to Extend Gains Above 0.74
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Looks to Extend Gains Above 0.74
2020-12-08 21:05:00
Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD Remains at the Mercy of Risk Sentiment
Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD Remains at the Mercy of Risk Sentiment
2020-12-08 17:39:00
DAX Price Outlook: Germany 30 Index Showing Signs of Fatigue
DAX Price Outlook: Germany 30 Index Showing Signs of Fatigue
2020-12-08 14:27:00
Advertisement

Rates

US Tech 100
US 500
Bullish
Australia 200