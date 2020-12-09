News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Euro Rate Forecast: Retracing Gains Ahead of ECB Meeting - Levels for EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Rates
2020-12-09 15:30:00
2020-12-09 15:30:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Post-Breakout Flag Builds - Levels for Crude Futures
2020-12-08 16:49:00
2020-12-08 16:49:00
Dow Jones Pullback Sets A Sour Tone for Nikkei 225, Straits Times Index
2020-12-08 02:00:00
Gold Price Outlook Mired by Failed Attempt to Test 50-Day SMA
2020-12-09 15:00:00
2020-12-09 15:00:00
Brexit Latest: GBP/JPY, GBP/USD Rates Pin Breakout Hopes on Brexit Deal
2020-12-09 22:40:00
2020-12-09 22:40:00
USD/JPY Forecast: Yen Consolidates within Bearish Rectangle Pattern
2020-12-09 11:03:00
2020-12-09 11:03:00
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD Slips to Monthly Low, Seeks Support

Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD Slips to Monthly Low, Seeks Support
2020-12-09 21:10:00

2020-12-09 21:10:00
Peter Hanks, Analyst
Share:

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Price Outlook:

Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD Slips to Monthly Low, Seeks Support

The largest cryptocurrency by market cap, Bitcoin, fell to a fresh monthly low on Wednesday as it slipped beneath $18,000 for the first time since late November. Bulls were quick to react, however, and BTC/USD enjoys a long lower wick on the daily candle as a result. Further still, the new monthly low of $17,656 is above the November low which critically allows for the series of higher-highs and higher-lows to continue.

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Price Chart: Daily Time Frame (May 2020 - December 2020)

bitcoin daily price chart

As a result, the outlook for Bitcoin remains encouraging in my view. While recent losses should not go unnoticed, consolidation may be healthy given that the coin trades narrowly beneath record levels and has surged more than 155% in the year-to-date.

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Price Chart: 1 - Hour Time Frame (November 2020 - December 2020)

bitcoin hourly price chart

That being said, a break beneath the November lows would amount to a serious technical blow and could open the door to further losses. Thus, $16,250 may stand as the “line in the sand” at this stage. Thankfully for bulls, various areas of potential support exist between the current trading price and $16,250. First is the ascending trendline projection drawn off the November and December lows, followed by the January 2018 high near $17,220.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Peter Hanks
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

Should both levels fail to buoy price, losses could extend lower and threaten the broader Bitcoin rally that has unfolded throughout 2020. There are cases to be made for both bullish and bearish sides of the cryptocurrency, but the dominant trend remains higher – albeit recent losses have put it at risk.

--Written by Peter Hanks, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Peter on Twitter @PeterHanksFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

