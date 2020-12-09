AUD/USD Upside Persists, NZD/USD Remains Overbought

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD, GBPUSD and USDCAD Prone to Volatility and Anticipation
2020-12-09 05:00:00
EUR/USD Rates May Dismiss ECB Easing and Extend Push to Yearly Highs
2020-12-09 01:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Post-Breakout Flag Builds - Levels for Crude Futures
2020-12-08 16:49:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: MACD Death Cross Signals a Deeper Pullback
2020-12-08 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Pullback Sets A Sour Tone for Nikkei 225, Straits Times Index
2020-12-08 02:00:00
Nasdaq 100 Outpaces Dow Jones, S&P 500. Has The Rotation Ended?
2020-12-07 21:05:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook Mired by Failed Attempt to Test 50-Day SMA
2020-12-09 15:00:00
Gold Prices May Struggle Despite Chart Break if US Yields Rise
2020-12-09 07:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Brexit Talks go to Brussels, GBP/USD Pushes Higher
2020-12-09 09:00:00
EURUSD, GBPUSD and USDCAD Prone to Volatility and Anticipation
2020-12-09 05:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Forecast: Yen Consolidates within Bearish Rectangle Pattern
2020-12-09 11:03:00
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: Brexit, BOC & ECB Meetings, Mexican & US Inflation
2020-12-08 19:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • 🇺🇸 Wholesale Inventories MoM (OCT) Actual: 1.1% Expected: 0.9% Previous: 0.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-09
  • Tune in to @PeterHanksFX 's #webinar at 11:00 AM ET/4:00 PM GMT as he discusses top levels to watch on #DAX, #DOW & more. Register here: https://t.co/Rwbt9avERj https://t.co/SIRXqfdFp4
  • 🇨🇦 BoC Interest Rate Decision Actual: 0.25% Expected: 0.25% Previous: 0.25% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-09
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 95.47%, while traders in NZD/USD are at opposite extremes with 74.61%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/eZYGTSZTtB
  • CAD remains near a two-year high against the dollar in the lead-up to the Bank of Canada's December policy statement $CAD $USD https://t.co/BCiCsu8f3T
  • Commodities Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.63% Gold: -1.05% Silver: -1.72% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/II88ThJBh0
  • Going to miss this guy...#stonks https://t.co/4kmOs1s2Bd
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Wholesale Inventories MoM (OCT) due at 15:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 0.9% Previous: 0.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-09
  • Heads Up:🇨🇦 BoC Interest Rate Decision due at 15:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 0.25% Previous: 0.25% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-09
  • Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.80% FTSE 100: 0.38% Wall Street: 0.33% US 500: 0.18% France 40: 0.13% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/iizDvgtEsu
AUD/USD Upside Persists, NZD/USD Remains Overbought

AUD/USD Upside Persists, NZD/USD Remains Overbought

2020-12-09 12:00:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:

AUD/USD, NZD/USD Analysis & News

Advertisement

US Fiscal Talks and Brexit Deal Hopes Continue to Drive Sentiment

The two tedious and neverending narratives regarding Brexit and US fiscal stimulus talks continue to dictate sentiment. On the Brexit front, focus now turns to the upcoming meeting between UK PM Johnson and EU’s Von Der Leyen at 1900GMT. Ahead of the meeting, Michael Gove has fuelled fresh hopes that key differences can be resolved after stating that there can be scope for a compromise on fisheries. Elsewhere, risk sentiment has also been buoyed by reports that US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin presented a $916bln coronavirus relief proposal, although, while House Speaker Pelosi noted that progress has been made, the Trump Administration’s proposal to cut unemployment insurance from the figure proposed in bipartisan talks is unacceptable.

Australian Dollar Nearing 0.7500

Risk appetite remains firm and thus high-beta currencies such as the Australian Dollar has continued to go from strength to strength. Overnight, the Westpac consumer sentiment index rose to a 10yr high, while the Chinese Yuan had also briefly broke below the 6.5000, which in turn sees the AUD among today’s outperformers in the G10 space. That said, with the psychological 0.7500 handle coming into focus, AUD/USD may start to consolidate with pullbacks likely to find support at 0.7450 and 0.7400. On the flip side, a firm break of 0.7500, opens up a move to 0.7520-25.

A traders guide to identifying key support and demand zones in FX trading, click here

AUD/USD BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -12% 18% 8%
Weekly -3% 18% 11%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

AUD/USD Price Chart: Hourly Timeframe

AUD/USD Upside Persists, NZD/USD Remains Overbought

Source: Refinitiv

New Zealand Dollar Remains Overbought

Much like the Australian Dollar, buoyancy in markets have kept the Kiwi afloat, despite trading in overbought levels as highlighted in RSI. That said, seasonal factors as Chris alludes to also remains in favour of NZD gains. However, given the Kiwi’s tremendous strength over the past month, further upside may be somewhat hard to come by with 0.7090-0.7100 remaining a hard zone to break above. Pullbacks thus far have been limited to the psychological 0.7000 handle, as such, with the absence of a weakening in risk appetite, 0.7000 looks to be the short-term floor for now.

For a greater insight into momentum indicators, check out the RSI traders guide

AUD/USD BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -12% 18% 8%
Weekly -3% 18% 11%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

NZD/USD Price Chart: Daily Time Frame

AUD/USD Upside Persists, NZD/USD Remains Overbought

Source: Refinitiv

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/JPY Forecast: Yen Consolidates within Bearish Rectangle Pattern
USD/JPY Forecast: Yen Consolidates within Bearish Rectangle Pattern
2020-12-09 11:03:00
FTSE 100, IBEX 35 Forecasts: Brexit Talks, ECB Meeting in Focus
FTSE 100, IBEX 35 Forecasts: Brexit Talks, ECB Meeting in Focus
2020-12-09 10:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Brexit Talks go to Brussels, GBP/USD Pushes Higher
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Brexit Talks go to Brussels, GBP/USD Pushes Higher
2020-12-09 09:00:00
Swiss Franc Analysis: CHF/JPY, CAD/CHF, NZD/CHF Key Chart Setups
Swiss Franc Analysis: CHF/JPY, CAD/CHF, NZD/CHF Key Chart Setups
2020-12-09 04:00:00
Advertisement