USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Implied Volatility Trading Ranges
2020-12-07 23:35:00
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: Brexit, BOC & ECB Meetings, Mexican & US Inflation
2020-12-07 23:05:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: MACD Death Cross Signals a Deeper Pullback
2020-12-08 06:00:00
Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, Gold & Bitcoin Technical Trade Levels
2020-12-07 15:45:00
Dow Jones Pullback Sets A Sour Tone for Nikkei 225, Straits Times Index
2020-12-08 02:00:00
Nasdaq 100 Outpaces Dow Jones, S&P 500. Has The Rotation Ended?
2020-12-07 21:05:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Bulls on the Bid, XAU Rallies to Resistance
2020-12-07 16:30:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - December 2020: End of Year Favors EUR, NZD Strength; USD Weakness
2020-12-07 16:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Downside Risk as EU-UK Leaders Meet
2020-12-08 09:00:00
GBPUSD Volatility Surges with Pound, Dollar Outlook Keeping Elevated Activity
2020-12-08 05:00:00
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY, USD/JPY Key Levels
2020-12-08 00:00:00
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: Brexit, BOC & ECB Meetings, Mexican & US Inflation
2020-12-07 23:05:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Downside Risk as EU-UK Leaders Meet

British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Downside Risk as EU-UK Leaders Meet

2020-12-08 09:00:00
Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst
Share:

GBP price, Brexit news and analysis:

  • GBP/USD is easing modestly as UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson prepares to travel to Brussels to meet European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in an attempt to reach agreement on a deal defining the EU-UK relationship once the Brexit implementation period ends on December 31.
  • The expectation in the markets is that the two sides will probably reach a bare-bones deal this month but Sterling traders may be underestimating the chances that the negotiations will fail, the UK will go it alone outside the EU, and GBP will fall accordingly.
GBP/USD at risk of steeper losses

GBP/USD is easing gently but could fall much further if hopes are dashed of an EU-UK deal defining their relationship once the Brexit implementation period ends on December 31. Optimism that an agreement can be reached has increased after news that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is heading to Brussels for a meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

The two sides are still expected to reach a skeleton deal but there is scope for the negotiations to fail and for GBP/USD to extend its losses. In the meantime the pair will likely be buffeted again by headlines suggesting a deal is close or the talks are hitting a brick wall.

GBP/USD Price Chart, 10-Minute Timeframe (December 7-8, 2020)

Latest GBP/USD price chart.

Chart by IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

The major sticking points remain fisheries, governance and the competition rules, known as the level playing field. All three will have to be resolved soon if a deal is to be reached. Moreover, the UK will have to back down over international law-breaking legislation that would override the Brexit withdrawal agreement.

While the talks remain key for Sterling, they come against the background of uncertain markets more generally as news that the UK has begun vaccinating people against Covid-19, and the US is homing in on a fiscal stimulus deal, are offset by news that coronavirus cases are rising in the US, Germany and South Korea.

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst

Feel free to contact me on Twitter @MartinSEssex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

