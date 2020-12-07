News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Implied Volatility Trading Ranges
2020-12-07 23:35:00
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: Brexit, BOC & ECB Meetings, Mexican & US Inflation
2020-12-07 23:05:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, Gold & Bitcoin Technical Trade Levels
2020-12-07 15:45:00
Gold Prices Turned? Crude Oil Looking to Extend Gains After OPEC+ Deal
2020-12-04 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100 Outpaces Dow Jones, S&P 500. Has The Rotation Ended?
2020-12-07 21:05:00
Markets Week Ahead: GBP/USD, Brexit, EUR/USD, ECB, Dow Jones, Vaccine Doses
2020-12-07 13:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Bulls on the Bid, XAU Rallies to Resistance
2020-12-07 16:30:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - December 2020: End of Year Favors EUR, NZD Strength; USD Weakness
2020-12-07 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Implied Volatility Trading Ranges
2020-12-07 23:35:00
FX Week Ahead: Brexit Deal Deadline & EUR/GBP Rate Forecast
2020-12-07 20:20:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: Brexit, BOC & ECB Meetings, Mexican & US Inflation
2020-12-07 23:05:00
FX Week Ahead: November US Inflation & USD/JPY Rate Forecast
2020-12-07 21:49:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The US Dollar sank, with the Singapore Dollar and Indian Rupee rising. Emerging markets eye external risk as the first vaccine dose is circulated. With stocks at new highs, could profit-taking shake things up? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/HaDDXyIo56 https://t.co/xOlkK1oMHo
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 GDP Growth Rate QoQ Final (Q3) due at 23:50 GMT (15min) Expected: 5% Previous: -8.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-07
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 Bank Lending YoY (NOV) due at 23:50 GMT (15min) Previous: 6.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-07
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 GDP Growth Annualized Final (Q3) due at 23:50 GMT (15min) Expected: 21.5% Previous: -28.8% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-07
  • 🇯🇵 Household Spending YoY (OCT) Actual: 1.9% Expected: 2.5% Previous: -10.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-07
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 Household Spending YoY (OCT) due at 23:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 2.5% Previous: -10.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-07
  • South Korean Vice Finance Minister Kim: South Korea to monitor household, corporate debt risk. Assets prices may rise -BBG
  • US Dollar Fundamental Outlook vs #ASEAN FX and Indian Rupee $USDSGD $USDMYR $USDPHP $USDIDR $USDINR - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/article/special_report/2020/12/07/US-Dollar-Vulnerable-as-SGD-INR-Gain-with-Emerging-Markets-What-are-Risks.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/Ku8x1Kgz0s
  • All 9 Dow Jones sectors ended lower, with 80% of the index’s constituents closing in the red on Monday. Materials (-3.34%) , energy (-2.70%) and financials (-0.79%) were among the worst performers, while information technology (-0.11%) registered relatively small losses. https://t.co/WKZdTiSNM5
  • The #Nasdaq 100 outpaced the Dow Jones and S&P 500 Monday, bucking the recent trend. Get your #equities market update from @PeterHanksFX here:https://t.co/ntUkmmoqfc https://t.co/LTMruYNIy0
Nasdaq 100 Outpaces Dow Jones, S&P 500. Has The Rotation Ended?

Nasdaq 100 Outpaces Dow Jones, S&P 500. Has The Rotation Ended?

2020-12-07 21:05:00
Peter Hanks, Analyst
Share:

Nasdaq 100 Forecast:

Nasdaq 100 Outpaces Dow Jones, S&P 500. Has The Rotation Ended?

The Nasdaq 100 found itself in an unusual position in November as it lagged the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and even Russell 2000. The underperformance was attributed to a broad rotation away from technology stocks and into some of the more covid-sensitive industries like energy, industrials and airlines on news a potential covid vaccine was in the pipeline. As a result, the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 fell behind its sister indices - until more recently.

nasdaq, dow jones, S&P 500 daily performance

Source: Bloomberg

As December has progressed, the Nasdaq 100 has once again begun to pull ahead of the Dow and S&P 500. Looking to Monday’s performance specifically, the Nasdaq 100 was the sole winner amongst the major US indices as popular names like Tesla and Apple notched notable gains. Suffice it to say, recent price action may suggest the popular sectoral rotation trade may be losing steam as investors look to favor technology once more.

Some Industrial Stocks Continue to Outpace Technology

nasdaq 100, dow jones, boeing and us steel corp price charts

Source: TradingView

That being said, there may still be some gas left in the tank for the sectors hard struck by coronavirus. While the broader flow into these baskets has slowed, some single-name stocks have continued to outperform. United States Steel Corporation (X) and Boeing (BA) are two industrial members that have outpaced not only the Dow Jones in December, but also the Nasdaq 100.

How to Pick Stocks – A Guide

While two examples cannot speak for the broader market, it does go to show there is continued interest in some stocks that might have encouraging recovery outlooks. Forecasting price action for these single stocks is another conversation altogether, but their recent outperformance might suggest the popular rotation trade that thrived in November lives on but on a smaller and more-targeted scale – an intriguing market landscape for stock pickers and value investors.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Peter Hanks
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

More broadly, it is currently unclear whether the Nasdaq 100 will leave the Dow Jones and S&P 500 in the dust like it did prior to November, but early symptoms are present. Still, with the inclusion of Tesla to the S&P 500 later this month, a lot has yet to unfold. In the meantime, follow @PeterHanksFX on Twitter for updates and analysis.

--Written by Peter Hanks, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Peter on Twitter @PeterHanksFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/ZAR Outlook: Rand Anticipates Positive South African Q3 GDP Data
USD/ZAR Outlook: Rand Anticipates Positive South African Q3 GDP Data
2020-12-07 10:52:00
DAX 30 Lacks Bullish Momentum, EUR/USD Buyers Eyeing Pullbacks
DAX 30 Lacks Bullish Momentum, EUR/USD Buyers Eyeing Pullbacks
2020-12-07 10:30:00
Ripple (XRP) Setting Up for a Breakout as Bullish Pennant Forms
Ripple (XRP) Setting Up for a Breakout as Bullish Pennant Forms
2020-12-07 09:49:00
Sterling (GBP) Continues to Crumble as EU/UK Brexit Talks Hit a Roadblock
Sterling (GBP) Continues to Crumble as EU/UK Brexit Talks Hit a Roadblock
2020-12-07 09:37:00
Advertisement

Rates

US Tech 100
Wall Street
Mixed
US 500
Mixed