News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 and EURUSD Rallies Face Different Conviction Questions
2020-12-07 00:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: GBP/USD, Brexit, EUR/USD, ECB, Dow Jones, Vaccine Doses
2020-12-06 16:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Turned? Crude Oil Looking to Extend Gains After OPEC+ Deal
2020-12-04 06:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Flag Outside of Range - Why a Breakout May Fail
2020-12-03 16:58:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Hang Seng Weekly Open: Edging Higher with Fading Momentum
2020-12-07 02:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: GBP/USD, Brexit, EUR/USD, ECB, Dow Jones, Vaccine Doses
2020-12-06 16:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Fundamental Gold Price Forecast: Can You Trust The Rebound in XAU/USD?
2020-12-05 18:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - December 2020: End of Year Favors EUR, NZD Strength; USD Weakness
2020-12-05 17:15:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound at Risk on Brexit Impasse, Yen Up as Market Mood Sours
2020-12-07 01:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: GBP/USD, Brexit, EUR/USD, ECB, Dow Jones, Vaccine Doses
2020-12-06 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound at Risk on Brexit Impasse, Yen Up as Market Mood Sours
2020-12-07 01:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - December 2020: End of Year Favors EUR, NZD Strength; USD Weakness
2020-12-05 17:15:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Australian Dollar Aims Higher Despite Mixed Response to China Trade Data - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2020/12/07/Australian-Dollar-Aims-Higher-Despite-Mixed-Response-to-China-Trade-Data.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Moss&utm_campaign=twr $AUD $AUDCHF $AUDUSD $AUDJPY https://t.co/UVsl08T39G
  • Commodities Update: As of 03:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: -0.02% Oil - US Crude: -0.46% Silver: -0.52% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/WaLUdTghUc
  • Forex Update: As of 03:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.19% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.12% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.11% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.04% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.01% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.05% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/Rdn1bRquEX
  • 🇨🇳 Balance of Trade (NOV) Actual: $75.42B Expected: $53.5B Previous: $58.44B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-07
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 92.75%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 76.78%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/x6lN7GOBGy
  • Heads Up:🇨🇳 Balance of Trade (NOV) due at 03:00 GMT (15min) Expected: $53.5B Previous: $58.44B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-07
  • A trading plan is essentially a framework that guides traders through the entire trading process. It sets the conditions under which a trader enters trades, identifies markets, exits trades and manages risks. Learn how to make a trading plan here: https://t.co/JvUxzQTfOg https://t.co/FUxsdq5bcF
  • Market Snapshot $USD and $JPY retreating from session highs after news of further US-imposed sanctions on Chinese officials temporarily fueled haven demand $AUDUSD and $EURUSD aiming higher after losing ground early in APAC trade #ASX200 and #SP500 futures sliding lower https://t.co/CJbXuhJz0k
  • The dispute between the Federal Reserve and the Treasury Department concerned economists and government officials last week. Traders, however, appeared unfazed as U.S. equity markets proceeded to higher ground. Get your market update from @FxWestwater here:https://t.co/DKK7WWHKlu https://t.co/aCmnQ568ZK
  • #Gold prices challenging resistance at the Descending Channel midpoint and $1,840 mark. A daily close above 1850 is needed to bring the 61.8% Fib into focus, with a break above probably propelling price to challenge psychological resistance at 1900. #XAUUSD https://t.co/RsT5AdOBqD
Dow Jones, Hang Seng Weekly Open: Edging Higher with Fading Momentum

Dow Jones, Hang Seng Weekly Open: Edging Higher with Fading Momentum

2020-12-07 02:00:00
Margaret Yang, CFA, Strategist
Share:

DOW JONES, HANG SENG, ASIA-PACIFIC MARKET OUTLOOK:

  • US equity indices climbed to their record highs even though nonfarm payroll data disappointed
  • Asia-Pacific stocks opened mixed, with ASX 200 edging higher while the Nikkei 225 and Hang Seng opened flat
  • The US may soon start deploying the coronavirus vaccine, raising hope for a faster economic recovery
Advertisement

Jobs Data, Vaccines, Asia-Pacific Stocks Weekly Outlook:

Asia-Pacific stocks look set to follow a strong US lead on Monday, although upward momentum appears to have faltered recently. A much lower-than-expected US nonfarm payrolls number reflected the deeper impact brought by the pandemic, and thus reignited hopes for more fiscal and monetary support. Some 245k nonfarm jobs were added last month, much lower than the baseline forecast of 469k. This also marks a fifth consecutive monthly slowdown in the pace of job market expansion. The unemployment rate fell to 6.7% from 6.9% in a month before, largely due to a 0.2% decline in the labor force participation rate.

US Nonfarm Payroll – 12 months

Dow Jones, Hang Seng Weekly Open: Edging Higher with Fading Momentum

Source: Bloomberg, DailyFX

Major western economies are on course to deploying coronavirus vaccines, with the UK giving the green light to the distribution of Pfizer’s version last week. US Health and Human Service Secretary Alex Azar said all Americans should be able to get vaccinated by mid next year and that the distribution could start as early as this week.

Vaccine hopes and weaker job market data sent three major US indices to their record highs on Friday. The next question may be where the US Dollar will lead stock markets to if the rollout of vaccines helps to revitalize growth and buoy inflation in the months to come. The US Dollar and the S&P 500 index exhibited high negative correlation over the past 12 months, with a correlation coefficient of -0.80. A severely oversold US Dollar flags risk for a technical rebound that may weigh on the stock markets’ rally. Read more in my USD-S&P 500 report here.

Asia-Pacific stocks have capitalized on recent tailwinds, but upward momentum appears to have faltered after scoring astonishing gains in November. Trading towards the year-end may be quieter due to seasonality and holiday reasons. The Nikkei 225 index registered a 10-year average monthly return of 0.93% in December, marking its fifth-worst-performing month. For Australia’s ASX 200 index and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index, the 10-year average returns in December are 1.31% and 0.46% respectively.

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Margaret Yang, CFA
What is the road ahead for equities this quarter?
Get My Guide

Sector-wise, 8 out of 9 Dow sectors closed in the green, with 80.0% of the index’s constituents ending higher on Friday. Energy (+3.88%), materials (+2.71%) and information technology (+1.40%) were among the best performers, whereas consumer discretionary (-0.76%) was lagging behind.

Dow Jones Sector Performance 04-12-2020

Dow Jones, Hang Seng Weekly Open: Edging Higher with Fading Momentum

Source: Bloomberg, DailyFX

For the week ahead, here are the key market events:

Dow Jones, Hang Seng Weekly Open: Edging Higher with Fading Momentum
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Recommended by Margaret Yang, CFA
What does it take to trade around data?
Get My Guide

Technically, the Dow Jones continued its upward trajectory after breaking a key resistance level at 29,850 – the 76.4% Fibonacci extension (chart below). Breaking this resistance level may open the door for further upside potential towards 30,870 – the 100% Fibonacci extension. The overall trend looks bullish-biased, although the MACD indicator shows fading upward momentum. The 20-Day SMA may serve as an immediate support level.

Dow Jones IndexDaily Chart

Dow Jones, Hang Seng Weekly Open: Edging Higher with Fading Momentum

Hang Seng Index Outlook:

The Hang Seng Index (HSI) appears to have regained some strength after forming a long bearish bar on November 20th. Immediate resistance levels can be found at 27,000 followed by 27,510 – the 200% Fibonacci extension. The MACD indicator has likely diverged with price movement recently, however, suggesting a short-term correction is possible.

Hang Seng Index Daily Chart

Dow Jones, Hang Seng Weekly Open: Edging Higher with Fading Momentum

ASX 200 Index Outlook:

The ASX 200 index appears to have entered a range-bound market conditions, with an immediate support and resistance levels found at 6,540 and 6,725 respectively. Traders should be vigilant about a potential MACD divergence, which might signal a trend reversal. The MACD indicator has also formed a “Death Cross”, suggesting that upward momentum is fading.

ASX 200 Index Daily Chart

Dow Jones, Hang Seng Weekly Open: Edging Higher with Fading Momentum
Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Margaret Yang, CFA
Don’t give into despair, make a game plan
Get My Guide

--- Written by Margaret Yang, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Margaret, use the Comments section below or @margaretyjy on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Australian Dollar Aims Higher Despite Mixed Response to China Trade Data
Australian Dollar Aims Higher Despite Mixed Response to China Trade Data
2020-12-07 03:00:00
South African Rand Dollar Forecast: USD/ZAR Stands Firm as Risk-On Sentiment Prevails
South African Rand Dollar Forecast: USD/ZAR Stands Firm as Risk-On Sentiment Prevails
2020-12-04 16:51:00
US Dollar Whipsaws on Soft Non-Farm Payrolls Report
US Dollar Whipsaws on Soft Non-Farm Payrolls Report
2020-12-04 14:00:00
Canadian Jobs Report Beats Expectations
Canadian Jobs Report Beats Expectations
2020-12-04 13:58:00
Advertisement

Rates

Australia 200
Wall Street
Bullish
Hong Kong HS50