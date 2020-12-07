News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
DAX 30 Lacks Bullish Momentum, EUR/USD Buyers Eyeing Pullbacks
2020-12-07 10:30:00
US Dollar Bears At Risk, Japanese Yen In Demand - COT Report
2020-12-07 09:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Turned? Crude Oil Looking to Extend Gains After OPEC+ Deal
2020-12-04 06:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Flag Outside of Range - Why a Breakout May Fail
2020-12-03 16:58:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Hang Seng Weekly Open: Edging Higher with Fading Momentum
2020-12-07 02:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: GBP/USD, Brexit, EUR/USD, ECB, Dow Jones, Vaccine Doses
2020-12-06 16:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Buoyed By Weaker Dollar, Challenging Key Chart Resistance
2020-12-07 07:00:00
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2020-12-07 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling (GBP) Continues to Crumble as EU/UK Brexit Talks Hit a Roadblock
2020-12-07 09:37:00
US Dollar Bears At Risk, Japanese Yen In Demand - COT Report
2020-12-07 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Bears At Risk, Japanese Yen In Demand - COT Report
2020-12-07 09:00:00
British Pound at Risk on Brexit Impasse, Yen Up as Market Mood Sours
2020-12-07 01:00:00
More View more
Breaking news

Sterling Selling Accelerates With EU/UK Trade Talks at an Impasse

Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 93.30%, while traders in NZD/USD are at opposite extremes with 78.93%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/cct6oWmOk2
  • Join @MBForex at 7:30 AM ET/12:30 PM GMT for his weekly strategy #webinar Register here: https://t.co/VAnAfZU02T https://t.co/iu44k1Rjdz
  • Commodities Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: -0.39% Oil - US Crude: -0.72% Silver: -1.69% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/uNfCGPZ40e
  • Forex Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇭CHF: 0.04% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.04% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.09% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.28% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.52% 🇬🇧GBP: -1.32% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/pYXJkzgJMO
  • Heads Up:🇧🇷 BCB Focus Market Readout due at 11:30 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-07
  • Indices Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: 0.07% Germany 30: -0.37% US 500: -0.47% Wall Street: -0.48% France 40: -0.83% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/zTZlg83ppX
  • Tune in to @CVecchioFX 's #webinar at 6:30 AM ET/11:30 PM GMT for insight on major event risk in the week ahead. Register here: https://t.co/X8TIhpKxtF https://t.co/OpPPwx8yCC
  • The AB=CD pattern is simple once you know how to spot it and draw the proper Fibonacci retracements. Make your trading strategy as simple as ABCD here: https://t.co/AKmlmaAZBS https://t.co/FwimbvwH6F
  • Did you know a Doji candlestick signals market indecision and the potential for a change in direction. What are the top five types of Doji candlesticks? Find out https://t.co/c51s3IBcEu https://t.co/icki8dYPFC
  • Cable (GBPUSD) now down 2 big figures on a raft of negative EU/UK trade talk headlines. #gbpusd #brexit #sterling @DailyFXTeam https://t.co/hYwHiB0lVa
DAX 30 Lacks Bullish Momentum, EUR/USD Buyers Eyeing Pullbacks

DAX 30 Lacks Bullish Momentum, EUR/USD Buyers Eyeing Pullbacks

2020-12-07 10:30:00
Daniela Sabin Hathorn, Analyst
Share:

Key Talking Points:

  • Brexit takes center stage as US-China tensions gain traction in the background
  • DAX 30 breaks below ascending wedge pattern
  • EUR/USD remains bullish in the long-run
Advertisement

US-CHINA TENSIONS RETURN, BREXIT WOES CONTINUE

Asian equities were trading lower this morning as tensions between China and the US appear to be back on the table. Tensions escalated back in July when US consulates were closed in China in retaliation for the US having ordered the closure of the Chinese consulate in Houston. The Trump administration is now looking to sanction at least a dozen Chinese officials over their role in disqualifying elected opposition legislators in Hong Kong.

Closer to home, Brexit talks are still struggling to find common ground before the deadline at the end of the year, and news headlines are quickly gaining traction as speculation increases over the possibility of talks ending abruptly as the three main issues – fisheries, governance, and a level playing field – continue to be unresolved.

This has brought back uncertainty in the markets after positive vaccine news in the month of November managed to remove a big part of the coronavirus drag. If we add that to the fact that we are nearing a holiday period, we may expect investors to be on the defensive with their positions, leaving many assets confined to a tight range going forward.

Stock Market Holiday Calendar 2020/21

DAX 30 Daily chart

DAX 30 Lacks Bullish Momentum, EUR/USD Buyers Eyeing Pullbacks

Looking at the daily chart, the DAX 30 confirmed the bearish breakout from the ascending wedge pattern pointed out last week, causing it to retreat to a two-week low at 13,160. This area has now shown short-term support, and so a break below this area could offer further selling pressure down towards the 13,000 mark, where stronger support currently stands.

If price holds above this short-term support, we could see consolidation coming into play, shifting price sideways as investors await for the next catalyst to offer some direction. Momentum indicators have had a chance to reset from overbought conditions that were showing last week, so further upside might be achieved, although gains are likely to be capped around the 13,325 – 13,400 area of resistance.

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Daniela Sabin Hathorn
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

EUR/USD CORRECTS ON A STRONGER USD

On the currency front, the euro remains a strong contender but the US Dollar is trying to claw back some losses against a basket of major currencies. EUR/USD managed a fresh two-year high on Friday at 1.2177 but price action quickly reversed and bearish pressure has followed through to start the new week. Although bullish conditions remain for the pair, short-term corrections are likely to arise as the ECB’s monetary policy announcement this Thursday may bring some tailwind risks given expectations of further extensions to the TLTRO program and an increase in PEPP by up to 500bn euros.

A fall below 1.2075 may ramp up selling pressure towards the 1.20 mark, where buyer support is likely to increase. On the upside, a renewed push above 1.21 is likely to accelerate upside momentum towards last week’s high and possibly heading towards a new two-and-a-half-year high at around the 1.23 level.

EUR/USD Weekly chart

DAX 30 Lacks Bullish Momentum, EUR/USD Buyers Eyeing Pullbacks
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Recommended by Daniela Sabin Hathorn
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Get My Guide

Learn more about the stock market basics here or download our free trading guides.

--- Written by Daniela Sabin Hathorn, Market Analyst

Follow Daniela on Twitter @HathornSabin

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/ZAR Outlook: Rand Anticipates Positive South African Q3 GDP Data
USD/ZAR Outlook: Rand Anticipates Positive South African Q3 GDP Data
2020-12-07 10:52:00
Ripple (XRP) Setting Up for a Breakout as Bullish Pennant Forms
Ripple (XRP) Setting Up for a Breakout as Bullish Pennant Forms
2020-12-07 09:49:00
Sterling (GBP) Continues to Crumble as EU/UK Brexit Talks Hit a Roadblock
Sterling (GBP) Continues to Crumble as EU/UK Brexit Talks Hit a Roadblock
2020-12-07 09:37:00
Gold Prices Buoyed By Weaker Dollar, Challenging Key Chart Resistance
Gold Prices Buoyed By Weaker Dollar, Challenging Key Chart Resistance
2020-12-07 07:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Germany 30
Mixed
EUR/USD
Bearish