Canadian Jobs Report Beats Expectations

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD Faces Its Historical Range Midpoint as Resistance with Dollar Sliding Into NFPs
2020-12-04 04:30:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Surges to Fresh 2020 Highs- Breakout Levels
2020-12-03 18:06:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Turned? Crude Oil Looking to Extend Gains After OPEC+ Deal
2020-12-04 06:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Flag Outside of Range - Why a Breakout May Fail
2020-12-03 16:58:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Will Trade Wars Persist After the US Election?
2020-12-04 03:00:00
Dow Jones Forecast for the Week Ahead
2020-12-03 21:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Turned? Crude Oil Looking to Extend Gains After OPEC+ Deal
2020-12-04 06:00:00
Gold Price Rebound Brings Former Support Zone on Radar
2020-12-03 15:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling Latest: GBP/USD Prepares for Brexit and NFP Event Double
2020-12-04 10:30:00
GBP/USD Technical Outlook: Sterling Nearing Big Breakout Level vs Dollar
2020-12-03 13:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Bias Remains Lower, Key Support Eyed
2020-12-03 12:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - December 2020: End of Year Favors EUR, NZD Strength; USD Weakness
2020-12-02 22:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Global Times: Chinese Finance Minister had "constructive conversation” with EU Commission Economic VP on China-EU bilateral investment deal $EUR $CNY
  • Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: 0.64% France 40: 0.23% Wall Street: 0.21% US 500: 0.16% Germany 30: -0.07% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/e8R9WRIK8f
  • US employment (NFPs) fell short by more than 200K while Canadian jobs beat expectations by 42K. $USDCAD responds as would be expected - extending its 1.3000 break https://t.co/t8BDHOO7Am
  • Have to say, surprised that the Dollar didn't drop further on the NFPs shortfall. Sign of short-term exhaustion of this week's impressive bearish breakdown perhaps?
  • Fed's Evans: US economy has been horrifically challenged but came back quicker than expected $DXY $USD
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Fed Evans Speech due at 14:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-04
  • 🇨🇦 Average Hourly Wages YoY (NOV) Actual: 4.8% Previous: 5.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-04
  • 🇨🇦 Full Time Employment Chg (NOV) Actual: 99.0K Previous: 69.1K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-04
  • 🇨🇦 Unemployment Rate (NOV) Actual: 8.5% Expected: 8.9% Previous: 8.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-04
  • 🇨🇦 Balance of Trade (OCT) Actual: C$-3.76B Expected: C$-3B Previous: C$-3.25B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-04
Canadian Jobs Report Beats Expectations

Canadian Jobs Report Beats Expectations

2020-12-04 13:58:00
Izaac Brook,
Share:

Talking Points:

  • Employment change beats expectations by 40k jobs
  • Unemployment rate tightens to 8.5% from October’s 8.9%
  • Numbers still weak compared to earlier in the recovery
Advertisement

Canada Jobs Numbers Beat Expectations

This morning’s Canada jobs report saw employment change print at 62k vs. the forecast of 20k and the unemployment rate fall to 8.5% vs. expectations that it would steady from last month’s 8.9%. While both prints beat their forecasts, they remain some of the weakest economic numbers out of Canada since the spring.

Canadian Jobs Report Beats Expectations

Created by Izaac Brook, Source: Bloomberg

Employment Change in Canada collapsed to -2,000,000 in April during the height of pandemic lockdowns. As the Canadian economy reopened, May saw an increase of nearly 300k jobs and June saw a record increase of 952.9k jobs. July through September saw strong job growth as well.

It was not until October when the employment change report began to falter. October’s jobs printed at only 83.6k compared to September’s 378.2k. The 20k forecast for the November print further recognized the deteriorating situation in Canada’s labor market. The print of 60k strongly beat this forecast but still remains the weakest month of the Canadian economic recovery.

Canadian Jobs Report Beats Expectations

Created by Izaac Brook, Source: Bloomberg

The Canadian unemployment rate tells the same story. The rate shot up in March and April as the Canadian economy was shut down and peaked at 13.7% in May. As the economy reopened and jobs returned, the rate fell by around 1% on average each month throughout the summer, reaching 9% in September. Since then, the labor market has struggled to tighten further. October’s unemployment rate printed at 8.9%, nowhere near the decline seen in summer months. November’s forecast of 8.9% reflected the expected stagnation in the unemployment rate. The print at 8.5% is a nice surprise, but Canadian unemployment continues to remain elevated in the face of the pandemic.

Despite these better than expected prints, economic data from Canada continues to point towards a weakening economic recovery. Earlier this week, annualized Q3 GDP printed at 40.5%, missing the forecast of 47.6%. COVID cases have risen sharply in Canada since September, forcing the government to reinstate certain lockdown policies. A new stimulus package of C$100 billion is expected soon, but the Canadian economy will continue to struggle under COVID is contained.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Izaac Brook
Forex for Beginners
Get My Guide

Compared to disappointing forecast misses in American job data, the Canadian releases are a welcome surprise. USD/CAD fell following the release as the Canadian Dollar strengthened against the US Dollar. Since March, CAD has grown stronger against the USD as the Dollar continues its downward trend.

USD/CAD 1 Minute Chart

Canadian Jobs Report Beats Expectations

Chart prepared by Izaac Brook; USD/CAD on Tradingview

--- Written by Izaac Brook, Intern for DailyFX.com

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Whipsaws on Soft Non-Farm Payrolls Report
US Dollar Whipsaws on Soft Non-Farm Payrolls Report
2020-12-04 14:00:00
Sterling Latest: GBP/USD Prepares for Brexit and NFP Event Double
Sterling Latest: GBP/USD Prepares for Brexit and NFP Event Double
2020-12-04 10:30:00
FTSE Mid 250, IBEX 35, CAC 40 Forecasts: Bullish Momentum Stalls
FTSE Mid 250, IBEX 35, CAC 40 Forecasts: Bullish Momentum Stalls
2020-12-04 09:00:00
Nikkei 225, ASX 200 Hover At Recent Highs Ahead of Nonfarm Payroll
Nikkei 225, ASX 200 Hover At Recent Highs Ahead of Nonfarm Payroll
2020-12-04 01:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Bullish