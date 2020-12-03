News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD Continued Climb to Over Two Year High May be More of a Euro Move than Dollar
2020-12-03 03:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - December 2020: End of Year Favors EUR, NZD Strength; USD Weakness
2020-12-02 22:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices May Rise on OPEC+ Deal, Lasting Gains Are Suspect
2020-12-03 07:02:00
Oil Price Tracks Upward Trend as US Crude Output Holds Steady
2020-12-02 20:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Rises on Stimulus Hopes, Chinese Firms Face US Delisting Threat
2020-12-03 02:00:00
Dow Jones Forecast for the Week Ahead
2020-12-01 21:15:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
XAU/USD Set Up for V-Shaped Recovery, Fibonacci Levels Offer Resistance
2020-12-03 10:30:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - December 2020: End of Year Favors EUR, NZD Strength; USD Weakness
2020-12-02 22:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Waiting for Outcome of EU-UK Trade Talks
2020-12-03 09:00:00
British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP, GBP/NZD
2020-12-03 01:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - December 2020: End of Year Favors EUR, NZD Strength; USD Weakness
2020-12-02 22:30:00
US Dollar Drops on Fiscal Stimulus Talks - Range Breakout Guiding DXY Index Price Action
2020-12-02 19:50:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Commodities Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.57% Silver: 0.42% Oil - US Crude: -0.69% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/nySJaPyQju
  • Forex Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 0.47% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.15% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.07% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.01% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.01% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.10% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/q4ZpXSdMRj
  • Indices Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: -0.03% US 500: -0.06% Wall Street: -0.12% France 40: -0.33% Germany 30: -0.44% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/hVv5Kb5odM
  • RT @nickgutteridge: Multiple EU sources this morning playing down the prospects of a Brexit deal today. Tomorrow is a possibility, they say…
  • Adds that "we are not there yet" on level playing field
  • EU Diplomat says same issues still outstanding in UK trade talks $GBP
  • Join @CVecchioFX 's #webinar at 6:30 AM ET/11:30 AM GMT for your weekly update on the world's most influential central banks. Register here: https://t.co/xCF8skC3Bz https://t.co/zAEcO2JECk
  • Dividend investing is the practice of investing in dividend-paying stocks. Why should you invest in dividend stocks? Find out: https://t.co/v8jRlj0OvP https://t.co/uSTZe6aiT6
  • 💶 Retail Sales YoY (OCT) Actual: 4.3% Expected: 2.7% Previous: 2.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-03
  • 💶 Retail Sales YoY (OCT) Actual: 4.3% Expected: 2.7% Previous: 2.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-03
XAU/USD Set Up for V-Shaped Recovery, Fibonacci Levels Offer Resistance

XAU/USD Set Up for V-Shaped Recovery, Fibonacci Levels Offer Resistance

2020-12-03 10:30:00
Daniela Sabin Hathorn, Analyst
Share:

Key Talking Points:

  • XAU/USD bounces back from key Fibonacci support
  • Short-term momentum has flipped to the upside
Advertisement

FIBONACCI LEVELS ARE KEY FOR CONTINUED RECOVERY

Since reaching a 5-month low on Monday, gold seems to have started a V-shaped recovery as the precious metal is up around 4.5% after bouncing off the 50% Fibonacci level 3 days ago. The current price is hovering around the 38.2% Fibonacci from the 1,451 – 2,075 surge at 1,840, an area that converges with the 200-SMA and therefore could offer resistance going forward.

XAU/USD Daily Chart

XAU/USD Set Up for V-Shaped Recovery, Fibonacci Levels Offer Resistance

This setup hasn’t fully gotten rid of bearish signals and is likely to offer more favorable entry points for sellers along the way, so a push above the 1,850 – 1,860 area will be needed to start considering short-term price reversal. Any further bullish momentum is likely to be met with resistance at the 1,900 mark, followed by the 23.6% Fibonacci at 1.928.

Continued weakness in the US Dollar on the back of renewed stimulus and vaccine hopes will likely be a supportive factor for gold, but, as we saw last week, XAU/USD price is not solely dependent on USD moves or yield behavior, as the commodity seems to have been sticking to technical factors lately. And Fibonacci levels have been of increased importance since the highs seen in August, given that every level since then has been highly relevant as a support/resistance area.

Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Daniela Sabin Hathorn
Get Your Free Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

XAU/USD Hourly Chart

XAU/USD Set Up for V-Shaped Recovery, Fibonacci Levels Offer Resistance

Focusing on an hourly chart, moving averages are showing momentum shifting to the upside, supported by a golden cross of the 50-SMA over the 100 and 200-SMA. The 20-hour moving average seems to be showing immediate support so we could see daily pullbacks be halted around the 1,830 area.

Introduction to Forex News Trading
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Recommended by Daniela Sabin Hathorn
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Get My Guide

Learn more about the stock market basics here or download our free trading guides.

--- Written by Daniela Sabin Hathorn, Market Analyst

Follow Daniela on Twitter @HathornSabin

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

South African Rand Outlook: Falling Wedge Keeps USD/ZAR Bulls Hopeful
South African Rand Outlook: Falling Wedge Keeps USD/ZAR Bulls Hopeful
2020-12-03 11:30:00
FTSE 100 Eyes a Fresh Six-Month High as Confidence Returns
FTSE 100 Eyes a Fresh Six-Month High as Confidence Returns
2020-12-03 09:58:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Waiting for Outcome of EU-UK Trade Talks
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Waiting for Outcome of EU-UK Trade Talks
2020-12-03 09:00:00
Copper Price May Rise Further on Stimulus-Driven Chinese Growth
Copper Price May Rise Further on Stimulus-Driven Chinese Growth
2020-12-03 04:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bullish