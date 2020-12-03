News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EURUSD Continued Climb to Over Two Year High May be More of a Euro Move than Dollar
2020-12-03 03:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - December 2020: End of Year Favors EUR, NZD Strength; USD Weakness
2020-12-02 22:30:00
Crude Oil Prices May Rise on OPEC+ Deal, Lasting Gains Are Suspect
2020-12-03 07:02:00
Oil Price Tracks Upward Trend as US Crude Output Holds Steady
2020-12-02 20:00:00
Dow Jones Rises on Stimulus Hopes, Chinese Firms Face US Delisting Threat
2020-12-03 02:00:00
Dow Jones Forecast for the Week Ahead
2020-12-01 21:15:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - December 2020: End of Year Favors EUR, NZD Strength; USD Weakness
2020-12-02 22:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: Bullish Outlook in Question After Key Technical Break
2020-12-02 21:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Waiting for Outcome of EU-UK Trade Talks
2020-12-03 09:00:00
British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP, GBP/NZD
2020-12-03 01:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - December 2020: End of Year Favors EUR, NZD Strength; USD Weakness
2020-12-02 22:30:00
US Dollar Drops on Fiscal Stimulus Talks - Range Breakout Guiding DXY Index Price Action
2020-12-02 19:50:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Waiting for Outcome of EU-UK Trade Talks

2020-12-03 09:00:00
Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst
Share:

GBP price, Brexit news and analysis:

  • GBP/USD looks to be stuck in a broad band between just under 1.33 and 1.3440 as the markets react to indications that the EU-UK talks on their relationship post-Brexit are making progress or are reaching deadlock.
  • French President Emmanuel Macron appears determined to take a hard line on fishing but UK Education Secretary Gavin Williamson and Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney both said Thursday that good progress is being made.
GBP/USD at mercy of Brexit headlines

GBP/USD and the GBP crosses continue to be buffeted by headlines suggesting the EU-UK talks on their relationship once the Brexit transition period ends on December 31 are making progress or nearing breakdown.

On one side, French President Emmanuel Macron continues to oppose any deal that blocks widespread access to UK waters for French fishermen. On the other, UK Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said Thursday that good progress is being made in the talks. Ireland’s Foreign Minister Simon Coveney was also optimistic, saying there is a good chance of a deal in the next few days.

Introduction to Forex News Trading
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Recommended by Martin Essex, MSTA
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Get My Guide

That was broadly positive for GBP/USD, though it could easily be knocked down again by the next headline suggesting roadblocks remain.

GBP/USD Price Chart, One-Hour Timeframe (November 19 – December 3, 2020)

Latest GBP/USD price chart.

Chart by IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

GBP/USD BEARISH
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 27% -1% 8%
Weekly 21% -19% -7%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

We look at currencies regularly in the DailyFX Trading Global Markets Decoded podcasts that you can find here on Apple or wherever you go for your podcasts

You can find out how and when to buy or sell in FX trading by following this link

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst

Feel free to contact me on Twitter @MartinSEssex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

