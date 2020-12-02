Lending Facilities the Focus on Day Two of Powell, Mnuchin Testimony

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - December 2020: End of Year Favors EUR, NZD Strength; USD Weakness
2020-12-02 18:15:00
EUR/USD Technical Outlook – Euro Breakout Sustainable vs Dollar?
2020-12-02 13:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Oil - US Crude for the first time since Nov 17, 2020 when Oil - US Crude traded near 4,158.50.
2020-12-02 08:23:00
Crude Oil Prices Eye Deeper Pullback on OPEC+ Doubts, Rising Stockpiles
2020-12-02 07:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Forecast for the Week Ahead
2020-12-01 21:15:00
Dow and Dollar Enter December with Technical Breaks and Temptation
2020-12-01 05:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - December 2020: End of Year Favors EUR, NZD Strength; USD Weakness
2020-12-02 18:15:00
Gold (XAUUSD) Price Rebound May be Short-Lived as Resistance Lies Ahead
2020-12-02 09:35:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - December 2020: End of Year Favors EUR, NZD Strength; USD Weakness
2020-12-02 18:15:00
Sterling (GBP) Hit Further as EU Hardline Countries Push for a No Deal
2020-12-02 12:59:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - December 2020: End of Year Favors EUR, NZD Strength; USD Weakness
2020-12-02 18:15:00
USD/JPY Forecast: Yen Remains Robust with Bleak Dollar Outlook
2020-12-01 13:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Fed's Williams: We are still in a very deep recession. Economy was recovering more strongly than expected until recently #Fed $SPX
  • US-EU renew push to settle Boeing-Airbus subsidy dispute Coupled with their first airworthiness certificate for some 737 Max's it seems $BA is on a win streak as of late
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 94.27%, while traders in EUR/USD are at opposite extremes with 72.62%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/21vl2I6Cd0
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Fed Williams Speech due at 18:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-02
  • RT @morkthepork1: EUR/USD chart... https://t.co/74pCtGWMhG
  • Commodities Update: As of 17:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 2.72% Gold: 0.64% Silver: -0.34% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/cDBYI4Cs3l
  • Forex Update: As of 17:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇭CHF: 0.41% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.32% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.16% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.08% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.17% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.53% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/iTaNKjvNPi
  • Indices Update: As of 17:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: 0.11% US 500: 0.07% Germany 30: 0.04% France 40: 0.03% Wall Street: -0.02% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/1CRBnycIqz
  • FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Nov 25, 2020 10:00 GMT when FTSE 100 traded near 6,392.60. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to FTSE 100 strength. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/LV61uK43tB
  • RT @BreakingNews: Latest White House coronavirus task force report sent to US states includes warning that “the COVID risk to all Americans…
Lending Facilities the Focus on Day Two of Powell, Mnuchin Testimony

Lending Facilities the Focus on Day Two of Powell, Mnuchin Testimony

2020-12-02 18:00:00
Izaac Brook, James Stanley,
Share:

Talking Points:

  • Termination of lending facilities may pose risks to the financial system
  • Today’s ADP Employment print is further evidence of a slowing recovery and near-term risks
  • Powell emphasizes termination of facilities does not mean Fed is stepping back from economic support
Advertisement

Lending Facilities Remained the Focus of Second Day of Powell/Mnuchin Testimonies

Yesterday’s Senate testimony saw Fed Chair Powell and Treasury Secretary Mnuchin pushing for further fiscal relief, facing pressure over the termination of certain CARES Act lending facilities, and discussing the near- and medium-term future of the US economy. Mnuchin noted a strong and continuing recovery while Powell’s message was more uncertain, noting vaccine distribution timelines and rising COVID cases.

Daily Increase in Positive Covid Cases

Created by Izaac Brook, Source: The Covid Tracking Project

Introduction to Forex News Trading
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Recommended by Izaac Brook
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Get My Guide

Today’s testimony to the House Financial Services Committee saw a repeat of these messages. Powell again noted that while vaccine news has been very positive for the medium term, the economy still faces severe challenges in the near term as the concerning rise in COVID cases continue. The continuing economic risks served as the motivation for lawmakers to continue to push Powell and Mnuchin on the termination of lending facilities.

The facilities set to expire on December 31st are the Corporate Credit Facilities, the Municipal Liquidity Facility, the Main Street Lending Program, and the Term Asset-Backed Loan Facility, mostly new facilities created under the CARES Act to provide further credit support to the real economy. Uptake from these facilities have been extremely limited compared to their overall capacity, but their announcement alone stabilized key financial markets. The Primary Dealer Credit Facility, Money Market Fund Liquidity Facility, Commercial Paper Funding Facility, and other Fed facilities created during the Financial Crisis to provide credit to the financial system will remain in place until March 31st, 2021. The remaining facilities provide the most direct backstop to financial markets.

Powell emphasized that the end of certain facilities did not suggest the Fed would be stepping back from supporting the economy. While taking questions from congressional members, Powell identified further labor market support through an extension of unemployment insurance and an increase in support for small businesses as the most valuable ways policy makers could provide further support to the economy. Other questions Powell faced included the topics of climate change risk, the transition away from LIBOR, and restrictions on the Municipal Liquidity facility. Powell noted the economic crisis would not be resolved until the pandemic’s effect on the post-pandemic economy are determined, likely in the second half of 2021.

Powell’s discussion of near-term risks and a slowing recovery were supported by this morning’s October ADP Employment Change report of only 307k compared to a forecast of 410k. Continued Jobless Claims continue to print higher than its Great Recession high. The USD has continued its downward trend since March’s high, hitting a another fresh two year low this morning.

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Izaac Brook
Access the DailyFX Q4 Forecast
Get My Guide

US Dollar Monthly Chart

USD Monthly Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; USD, DXY on Tradingview

--- Written by Izaac Brook, Research Intern for DailyFX.com, edited by James Stanley

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Sterling (GBP) Hit Further as EU Hardline Countries Push for a No Deal
Sterling (GBP) Hit Further as EU Hardline Countries Push for a No Deal
2020-12-02 12:59:00
S&P 500 Outlook: Topside Challenges and Downside Risks
S&P 500 Outlook: Topside Challenges and Downside Risks
2020-12-02 12:00:00
DAX 30 Consolidation Threatened as EUR/USD Strengthens
DAX 30 Consolidation Threatened as EUR/USD Strengthens
2020-12-02 10:30:00
Gold (XAUUSD) Price Rebound May be Short-Lived as Resistance Lies Ahead
Gold (XAUUSD) Price Rebound May be Short-Lived as Resistance Lies Ahead
2020-12-02 09:35:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR