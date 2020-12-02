News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD Technical Outlook – Euro Breakout Sustainable vs Dollar?
2020-12-02 13:30:00
2020-12-02 13:30:00
DAX 30 Consolidation Threatened as EUR/USD Strengthens
2020-12-02 10:30:00
2020-12-02 10:30:00
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Oil - US Crude for the first time since Nov 17, 2020 when Oil - US Crude traded near 4,158.50.
2020-12-02 08:23:00
2020-12-02 08:23:00
Crude Oil Prices Eye Deeper Pullback on OPEC+ Doubts, Rising Stockpiles
2020-12-02 07:00:00
2020-12-02 07:00:00
Dow Jones Forecast for the Week Ahead
2020-12-01 21:15:00
Dow and Dollar Enter December with Technical Breaks and Temptation
2020-12-01 05:00:00
2020-12-01 05:00:00
Gold (XAUUSD) Price Rebound May be Short-Lived as Resistance Lies Ahead
2020-12-02 09:35:00
2020-12-02 09:35:00
Gold Price, S&P 500, AUD/USD Forecast: How Might Retail Traders Behave Next?
2020-12-02 05:00:00
2020-12-02 05:00:00
Sterling (GBP) Hit Further as EU Hardline Countries Push for a No Deal
2020-12-02 12:59:00
2020-12-02 12:59:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Gains Reversed on Trade Talk Pessimism
2020-12-02 09:00:00
2020-12-02 09:00:00
USD/JPY Forecast: Yen Remains Robust with Bleak Dollar Outlook
2020-12-01 13:00:00
2020-12-01 13:00:00
USD/JPY at Key Resistance, RBA Rate Decision May Set Market Mood
2020-12-01 00:00:00
2020-12-01 00:00:00
France pushes for no-deal Brexit if UK does not soften stance - The Times

Sterling (GBP) Hit Further as EU Hardline Countries Push for a No Deal

Sterling (GBP) Hit Further as EU Hardline Countries Push for a No Deal

2020-12-02 12:59:00
Nick Cawley, Strategist
Brexit Outlook and Sterling (GBP/USD) Price, Analysis and Chart:

  • Initial morning sell-off in Sterling stemmed.
  • Latest report ramps up fear of a no-deal.
Trade talks between the EU and UK are seemingly breaking down with a group of hardline EU countries, including France, pushing for a no-deal unless the UK government make significant concessions in the coming days, according to a report in The Times. The report suggests that if the UK refuses to budge that a no-deal would happen before a re-start of negotiations sometime next year.

The latest media reports now suggest that UK PM Boris Johnson is willing to lower his fisheries demand in an effort to unlock negotiations.

Earlier today, chief EU negotiator Michel Barnier told EU member states that there was a serious chance of a no-deal outcome over the coming days.

With only a few days left before the negotiating clock finally runs down, expect further stories, rumors, and reports to push Sterling one way and the other.

British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Gains Reversed on Trade Talk Pessimism

GBP/USD 15 Minute Price Chart (December 2, 2020)

Sterling (GBP) Hit Further as EU Hardline Countries Push for a No Deal
Traders of all levels and abilities will find something to help them make more informed decisions in the new and improved DailyFX Trading Education Centre

What is your view on Sterling – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

