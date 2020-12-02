News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD Technical Outlook – Euro Breakout Sustainable vs Dollar?
2020-12-02 13:30:00
DAX 30 Consolidation Threatened as EUR/USD Strengthens
2020-12-02 10:30:00
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Oil - US Crude for the first time since Nov 17, 2020 when Oil - US Crude traded near 4,158.50.
2020-12-02 08:23:00
Crude Oil Prices Eye Deeper Pullback on OPEC+ Doubts, Rising Stockpiles
2020-12-02 07:00:00
Dow Jones Forecast for the Week Ahead
2020-12-01 21:15:00
Dow and Dollar Enter December with Technical Breaks and Temptation
2020-12-01 05:00:00
Gold (XAUUSD) Price Rebound May be Short-Lived as Resistance Lies Ahead
2020-12-02 09:35:00
Gold Price, S&P 500, AUD/USD Forecast: How Might Retail Traders Behave Next?
2020-12-02 05:00:00
Sterling (GBP) Hit Further as EU Hardline Countries Push for a No Deal
2020-12-02 12:59:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Gains Reversed on Trade Talk Pessimism
2020-12-02 09:00:00
USD/JPY Forecast: Yen Remains Robust with Bleak Dollar Outlook
2020-12-01 13:00:00
USD/JPY at Key Resistance, RBA Rate Decision May Set Market Mood
2020-12-01 00:00:00
France pushes for no-deal Brexit if UK does not soften stance - The Times

S&P 500 Outlook: Topside Challenges and Downside Risks

S&P 500 Outlook: Topside Challenges and Downside Risks

2020-12-02 12:00:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:

S&P 500 Price Analysis & News

  • S&P 500 Kicks Off December on the Front Foot
  • Bearish RSI Divergence Signals Upside Exhaustion
  • US Dollar Short-Squeeze May Catalyze S&P 500 Pullback
Following the strongest monthly performance since April, the S&P 500 has gotten off to a strong start to December, hitting a fresh record high at 3678. Receding tail risks as vaccine optimism prompt markets to see light at the end of the tunnel, alongside vol-suppressing global central bank policy have been among the major contributors to this most recent rally. Support has also stemmed from the persistent slide in the US Dollar, which in turn paves the way for a cyclical global recovery as we look to 2021.

However, while the fundamental picture looks notably brighter than a few weeks ago, risks do remain, namely trade negotiations between the EU and UK, which looks to go down to the wire.

Read more on the latest Brexit headlines from today’s morning note

On the technical front, topside resistance at 3670-75 has garnered attention, which given that the weekly RSI is showing a bearish divergence, this could act as a marker to halt further advances in the short-run. That said, pullbacks places the psychological 3600 back into focus.

To learn more about 3 Trading Tips for RSI, join us in DailyFX Education

S&P 500 Weekly Chart

S&amp;P 500 Outlook: Topside Challenges and Downside Risks

Source: Refinitiv

It is important to remain cognizant of the price action in the US Dollar due to its negative correlation with the S&P 500. Thus signs of exhaustion in the S&P 500 is likely to coincide with short-squeezes in the safe-haven greenback. To that end, with investors short USD exposure at elevated levels an unwind poses a more material threat for the S&P 500. Elsewhere, the S&P 500 is also heading into a typically challenging 2-week period of the year, where early December rallies are quickly faded.

US Dollar vs S&P 500

S&amp;P 500 Outlook: Topside Challenges and Downside Risks

Source: Refinitiv

S&P 500 Average Performance (2000-19)

S&amp;P 500 Outlook: Topside Challenges and Downside Risks

Source: Refinitiv

