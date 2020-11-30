News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Selling Persists, EUR/USD Nearing 1.20, GBP/JPY to Outperform
2020-11-30 10:30:00
Euro Forecast: More Upside for EUR/USD, Or is 1.20 the Limit?
2020-11-28 10:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Retreat ahead of OPEC+ Meeting, US Blacklists CNOOC
2020-11-30 06:00:00
US Dollar and Yen Down as Stocks Rise, Crude Oil Down on OPEC+
2020-11-30 00:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, DAX 30, FTSE 100 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2020-11-28 16:00:00
Dow, Gold, Tesla: What Different Markets Say About the Outlook for Risk Trends
2020-11-26 03:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Trading Below 200-day, Price Support; May be Wash-out Move
2020-11-30 12:00:00
Weekly Technical Gold Price Forecast: Bears Bring on Darkness
2020-11-29 18:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Outlook - GBPUSD Struggles Despite Ongoing US Dollar Weakness
2020-11-30 09:36:00
Sterling (GBP) Weekly Outlook - Friction when Technicals and Fundamentals Collide
2020-11-27 17:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar and Yen Down as Stocks Rise, Crude Oil Down on OPEC+
2020-11-30 00:00:00
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Eyes Fresh Two-Year Low as VIX Falls
2020-11-24 22:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Join @MBForex at 8:30 AM ET/1:30 PM GMT for his weekly strategy #webinar Register here: https://t.co/VAnAfZU02T https://t.co/YgbXQ1ph1Z
  • What are some trading mistakes @nickcawley1 made during his career and what did he learn from them? Find out: https://t.co/y3cckNW22W https://t.co/oJ333OhXKl
  • 🇿🇦 Balance of Trade (OCT) Actual: ZAR36.13B Previous: ZAR33.4B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-30
  • Moderna says it will ask U.S. and European regulators to allow emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine
  • 🇿🇦 Balance of Trade (OCT) Actual: ZAR36.13B Previous: ZAR33.51B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-30
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 94.25%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 77.17%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/dYXU7ukRwn
  • Heads Up:🇿🇦 Balance of Trade (OCT) due at 12:00 GMT (15min) Previous: ZAR33.51B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-30
  • Commodities Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: -0.57% Gold: -0.85% Silver: -1.92% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/sqkI5pXajb
  • Forex Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.31% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.28% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.18% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.10% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.10% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.04% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/JtkOOLrtBz
  • Heads Up:🇧🇷 BCB Focus Market Readout due at 11:30 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-30
US Dollar Selling Persists, EUR/USD Nearing 1.20, GBP/JPY to Outperform

US Dollar Selling Persists, EUR/USD Nearing 1.20, GBP/JPY to Outperform

2020-11-30 10:30:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:

US Dollar Analysis & News

  • EUR/USD Approaching 1.2000
  • Watch Out for Possible Month-End USD Selling into London Fix
  • GBP/JPY Tends to Outperforms on Last Trading Day After Strong Monthly SPX Gains
Advertisement

The USD has begun the week, much how it had finished last week, on the backfoot as month-end flows dictates G10 FX. The notable beneficiary has been the Euro which is looking to make a retest of the 1.20 handle. However, while there may be rising concerns of ECB verbal intervention again as EUR/USD nears 1.20, there is a sense that this time it may be different. The key reason being that the Euro TWI is not at multi-year highs as it was in the Summer, meaning that the FX passthrough into a softer inflation outlook is lower.

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Justin McQueen
Download our fresh Q4 USD Forecast
Get My Guide

EUR/USDvs EUR TWI

US Dollar Selling Persists, EUR/USD Nearing 1.20, GBP/JPY to Outperform

Source: Refinitiv

Watch Out for Possible USD Selling into London Fix

This month has seen a stellar rise in equity markets following a Biden victory and recent vaccine optimism with the S&P 500 posting its second-best monthly gain this year (rising 11%). In turn, the consensus is for above-average month-end USD selling into the London 4pm fix. As a reminder, back in April after the S&P 500 saw 12% monthly rise, the USD had come under heavy selling in the run-up (between 1500-1600) to the month-end London fix.

US Dollar Selling Persists, EUR/USD Nearing 1.20, GBP/JPY to Outperform

Source: Refinitiv

Another observation is that whenever the S&P 500 has had a monthly gain over 3%, GBP/JPY has tended to perform well into the London fix. That said, while markets remain on Brexit headline watch, I don’t rule out another strong performer into the fix.

US Dollar Selling Persists, EUR/USD Nearing 1.20, GBP/JPY to Outperform

Source: Refinitiv

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/ZAR Analysis: Oversold RSI Opposing Rand Fundamentals
USD/ZAR Analysis: Oversold RSI Opposing Rand Fundamentals
2020-11-30 11:20:00
British Pound (GBP) Outlook - GBPUSD Struggles Despite Ongoing US Dollar Weakness
British Pound (GBP) Outlook - GBPUSD Struggles Despite Ongoing US Dollar Weakness
2020-11-30 09:36:00
IBEX 35, CAC 40 Forecast: Possible Signs of Exhaustion as Year End Approaches
IBEX 35, CAC 40 Forecast: Possible Signs of Exhaustion as Year End Approaches
2020-11-30 09:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Retreat ahead of OPEC+ Meeting, US Blacklists CNOOC
Crude Oil Prices Retreat ahead of OPEC+ Meeting, US Blacklists CNOOC
2020-11-30 06:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/JPY
Mixed