IBEX 35, CAC 40 Forecast: Possible Signs of Exhaustion as Year End Approaches

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: More Upside for EUR/USD, Or is 1.20 the Limit?
2020-11-28 10:00:00
EUR/USD at Risk as ECB Signals Recalibration of Monetary Policy Tools
2020-11-27 07:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Retreat ahead of OPEC+ Meeting, US Blacklists CNOOC
2020-11-30 06:00:00
US Dollar and Yen Down as Stocks Rise, Crude Oil Down on OPEC+
2020-11-30 00:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, DAX 30, FTSE 100 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2020-11-28 16:00:00
Dow, Gold, Tesla: What Different Markets Say About the Outlook for Risk Trends
2020-11-26 03:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Technical Gold Price Forecast: Bears Bring on Darkness
2020-11-29 18:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, U.S. NFP, RBA, OPEC Meeting, Gold, UK-EU Negotiations
2020-11-29 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Outlook - GBPUSD Struggles Despite Ongoing US Dollar Weakness
2020-11-30 09:36:00
Sterling (GBP) Weekly Outlook - Friction when Technicals and Fundamentals Collide
2020-11-27 17:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar and Yen Down as Stocks Rise, Crude Oil Down on OPEC+
2020-11-30 00:00:00
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Eyes Fresh Two-Year Low as VIX Falls
2020-11-24 22:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Heads Up:🇮🇹 Inflation Rate YoY Prel (NOV) due at 10:00 GMT (15min) Previous: -0.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-30
  • 🇬🇧 Mortgage Lending (OCT) Actual: £4.3B Expected: £4.455B Previous: £4.8B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-30
  • 🇬🇧 Mortgage Approvals (OCT) Actual: 97.5K Expected: 84.486K Previous: 91.5K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-30
  • 🇬🇧 BoE Consumer Credit (OCT) Actual: £-0.600B Previous: £-0.6B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-30
  • Missed today's Cross-Market Weekly Outlook webinar? See the recording here: https://t.co/zYC9yswxuP
  • Heads Up:🇩🇪 Bundesbank Balz Speech due at 09:40 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-30
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 Mortgage Lending (OCT) due at 09:30 GMT (15min) Expected: £4.455B Previous: £4.8B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-30
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 Mortgage Approvals (OCT) due at 09:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 84.486K Previous: 91.5K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-30
  • 🇵🇱 GDP Growth Rate QoQ Final (Q3) Actual: 7.9% Expected: 7.7% Previous: -8.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-30
  • 🇵🇱 GDP Growth Rate YoY Final (Q3) Actual: -1.5% Expected: -1.6% Previous: -8.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-30
IBEX 35, CAC 40 Forecast: Possible Signs of Exhaustion as Year End Approaches

IBEX 35, CAC 40 Forecast: Possible Signs of Exhaustion as Year End Approaches

2020-11-30 09:00:00
Daniela Sabin Hathorn, Analyst
Share:

Key Talking Points:

  • The IBEX 35 continues to battle resistance in its attempt to close the coronavirus gap and push above a key Fibonacci level
  • The CAC 40 remains resilient but uncertainties are likely to restrict further bullish momentum towards the end of the year
Advertisement

European equities have started the last day of November a touch softer in what could be considered the best month in history for most European indices. Positive vaccine news pushed global equities higher at the beginning of the month, but undervalued European indices like the IBEX and the CAC have really been the ones that have stood out.

The Spanish stock index surged more than 25% in the month of November after having been the biggest underperformed in Europe from the March meltdowns as coronavirus broke out. The country’s heavy reliance on tourism as part of its GDP meant that a big part of IBEX stocks were capped as the virus jeopardised summer vacation plans, which is why positive vaccine news had such a big impact on the index. Moving forward, if positive rhetoric around a vaccine remains and coronavirus uncertainty is cleared, the IBEX will likely have good positive momentum to head higher and close the gap with its European peers.

IBEX 35 best performers in November

IBEX 35, CAC 40 Forecast: Possible Signs of Exhaustion as Year End Approaches

Source: Refinitiv

IBEX 35 Daily Chart

IBEX 35, CAC 40 Forecast: Possible Signs of Exhaustion as Year End Approaches

Looking at a daily chart, we can see that the IBEX has still been unable to close the coronavirus gap back in March, a sign that bearish pressure is still prominent. Despite overcoming the 50% Fibonacci level being a big achievement, buyers are likely to not be out of the woods until a push above the 61.8% Fibonacci level is achieved, which would bring the Spanish index more in line with its peers with regards to the stage of recovery from the March lows. This means that the area between 8,450 and 8,500 is the short-term goal, whereas the previously important resistance line at 8,000 is likely to have turned into short-term support.

Introduction to Forex News Trading
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Recommended by Daniela Sabin Hathorn
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Get My Guide

CAC 40 REMAINS RESILIENT

Shifting now to the French stock index, the CAC 40 has also seen its best month in history after surging almost 21% in November. Despite being in a better position at the start of the month than the Spanish index, renewed uncertainty towards the end of the summer caused the French index to retreat back towards the 38.2% Fibonacci level despite having been able to close the coronavirus gap throughout the summer.

And despite a nationwide lockdown being lifted on December 15th due to the reduction of new daily coronavirus cases, bars and restaurants in France will likely remain closed throughout the Christmas period, which would be another hard blow to the economy given that all non-essential businesses have been closed since the beginning of November.

IBEX 35, CAC 40 Forecast: Possible Signs of Exhaustion as Year End Approaches

Source: worldometers.info

CAC 40 Daily Chart

IBEX 35, CAC 40 Forecast: Possible Signs of Exhaustion as Year End Approaches

The index is still well-positioned to continue pushing higher towards the end of the year, but given that uncertainties still remain, it is hard to imagine big positions coming into the market towards the holiday period. The key area of support to focus on is the 76.4% Fibonacci at 5,500, given that a sustained break below this level would leave the index vulnerable to further declines towards the 5,000 mark. On the upside, 5,700 is still an important resistance.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Daniela Sabin Hathorn
Forex for Beginners
Get My Guide

Learn more about the stock market basics here or download our free trading guides.

--- Written by Daniela Sabin Hathorn, Market Analyst

Follow Daniela on Twitter @HathornSabin

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

British Pound (GBP) Outlook - GBPUSD Struggles Despite Ongoing US Dollar Weakness
British Pound (GBP) Outlook - GBPUSD Struggles Despite Ongoing US Dollar Weakness
2020-11-30 09:36:00
Crude Oil Prices Retreat ahead of OPEC+ Meeting, US Blacklists CNOOC
Crude Oil Prices Retreat ahead of OPEC+ Meeting, US Blacklists CNOOC
2020-11-30 06:00:00
Nasdaq 100, Hang Seng Weekly Open: Markets Recede from Recent Highs
Nasdaq 100, Hang Seng Weekly Open: Markets Recede from Recent Highs
2020-11-30 03:00:00
Australian Dollar Dismisses Positive Chinese Data as US Blacklists SMIC, CNOOC
Australian Dollar Dismisses Positive Chinese Data as US Blacklists SMIC, CNOOC
2020-11-30 01:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

IBEX 35
France 40
Bearish