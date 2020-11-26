USD/CAD Forecast: Loonie Strength Continues Post-Election

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Latest: EUR/USD Well Placed to Hit 1.20 Level
2020-11-26 09:00:00
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Unfazed by Ambiguous FOMC Minutes
2020-11-25 22:33:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Break Key Chart Resistance as Vaccine Rally Heats Up
2020-11-25 07:00:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones, Crude Oil Outlook: Retail Bets Supporting their Advances?
2020-11-25 05:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, Gold, Tesla: What Different Markets Say About the Outlook for Risk Trends
2020-11-26 03:00:00
Dow Jones Pullback May Cool a Rally in Nikkei 225, Straits Times Index
2020-11-26 02:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Drop May Continue as Fed Stimulus Bets Unravel
2020-11-26 06:40:00
Dow, Gold, Tesla: What Different Markets Say About the Outlook for Risk Trends
2020-11-26 03:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Outlook Hinges on Brexit Progress Ahead of Key Deadline
2020-11-26 08:00:00
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Unfazed by Ambiguous FOMC Minutes
2020-11-25 22:33:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Eyes Fresh Two-Year Low as VIX Falls
2020-11-24 22:30:00
Japanese Yen May Fall on GSA Joe Biden Transition, GBP/USD Eyes Resistance
2020-11-24 00:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • It was noted that monetary policy decisions in December would be consistent with prevailing market expectations
  • ECB Minutes - headline inflation was now expected to be in negative territory for longer than had been foreseen in the September projections
  • What are the three ways the stock market impacts the economy? Find out here. https://t.co/fg2dYSBPgB https://t.co/zsILutmUNx
  • Heads Up:💶 ECB Monetary Policy Meeting Accounts due at 12:30 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-26
  • 🇲🇽 Economic Activity YoY (SEP) Actual: -5.5% Expected: -6.6% Previous: -9.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-26
  • 🇲🇽 GDP Growth Rate YoY Final (Q3) Actual: -8.6% Expected: -8.6% Previous: -18.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-26
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 93.81%, while traders in NZD/USD are at opposite extremes with 75.00%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/feJqffHqgL
  • Heads Up:🇲🇽 Economic Activity YoY (SEP) due at 12:00 GMT (15min) Expected: -6.6% Previous: -9.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-26
  • Heads Up:🇲🇽 GDP Growth Rate YoY Final (Q3) due at 12:00 GMT (15min) Expected: -8.6% Previous: -18.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-26
  • Commodities Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.33% Silver: 0.24% Oil - US Crude: -0.95% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/jPS6eutSJM
USD/CAD Forecast: Loonie Strength Continues Post-Election

USD/CAD Forecast: Loonie Strength Continues Post-Election

2020-11-26 10:46:00
Warren Venketas, Markets Writer
Share:

USD/CAD Analysis

  • Softwood lumber tariff reduction could have a systemic effect.
  • Oil prices favor further downside on USD/CAD.
  • Canadian GDP data scheduled next week.
Advertisement

MULTIPLE FUNDAMENTAL FACTORS SUPPORTING CAD

Post-US election, the Canadian Dollar (CAD) has gained roughly 2.75% against the US Dollar. This comes on the back of expectation around eased trade duties which were increased during the Trump administration. As of this week, this expectation has now become reality with the U.S. Department of Commerce setting a new duty rate of 8.9% on average for softwood lumber imports from Canada – previously 20.2%. While this is a step in the right direction from a Canadian perspective, the Canadian international trade minister Mary Ng is calling for further reduction as they are deemed “unwarranted and unfair”. The softwood lumber tariff cut could be a sign of further cuts across other industries such as steel and aluminum which could have positive implications for the local currency.

Oil (a major Canadian export) price resurgence has reflected positively for the loonie as the currency is known for its historic positive correlation with oil. As COVID-19 vaccines are gaining in effectiveness (%), markets are expectant of upcoming economic revivals and trade which are reflective in markets such as oil. This bodes well for the Canadian Dollar (long-term) as oil is likely to continue its rise once vaccines are finalized and distributed.

Further your knowledge on oil and the importance it plays in financial markets with 8 Surprising Crude Oil Facts Every Trader Should Know

Starts in:
Live now:
Nov 26
( 16:11 GMT )
Keep up to date with price action setups!
Trader's Toolbox: How to Identify Price Trends with Trader Sentiment
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

USD/CAD: DAILY CHART

USD/CAD daily chart

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

USD/CAD is trading firmly between the 1.3057 (61.8% Fibonacci level) and 1.2928 support swing low on November 9, 2020. The Relative Strength Indicator (RSI) is gradually approaching oversold territory which may mean an extension of the recent downward move. Initial support would come from the 1.2928 swing low. A break below could lead to further downside with the previous low (1.2782) tracking back to 1 October, 2018.

There is also a chance that the 1.2928 support holds firm and is then followed by a move higher towards resistance at 1.3057.

HIGH IMPACT EVENTS SCHEDULED FOR USD/CAD

The economic calendar has no further high impact events this week but next week could provide significant price volatility on the USD/CAD pair should Canadian GDP deviate significantly from estimates. Q3 figures are expected to be markedly higher than Q2 with eased lockdown restrictions and government support.

economic calendar

Source: DailyFX Economic Calendar

Introduction to Forex News Trading
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Recommended by Warren Venketas
Learn more on how to trade the news!
Get My Guide

USD/CAD STRATEGY MOVING FORWARD

USD/CAD has been trading with an established short-term downward bias which could be sustained leading up to the Canadian GDP announcement next week. Positive GDP data may supplement further downward pressure which could lead to multi-year lows.

Key points to consider:

  • 61.8% Fibonacci level – 1.3057
  • Technical indicators – RSI oversold territory
  • Oil price
  • Upcoming Canadian economic data
  • IGCS data

IG CLIENT SENTIMENT DATA REVEALS POTENTIAL FOR FURTHER DOWNSIDE

IGCS shows retail traders are currently prominently long on USD/CAD, with 75% of traders currently holding long positions (as of this writing). At DailyFX we typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long is suggestive of a sustained bearish outlook however, with a higher net change in short positions relative to long positions by retail traders, the outlook is of a mixed disposition.

USD/CAD MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 8% 11% 9%
Weekly 30% -1% 21%
Learn how to use Sentiment in your trading strategy
Get My Guide

--- Written by Warren Venketas for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Warren on Twitter: @WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

CAD Rate Outlook: CAD/JPY, AUD/CAD Levels to Watch
CAD Rate Outlook: CAD/JPY, AUD/CAD Levels to Watch
2020-11-26 12:05:00
ASX 200 Takes a Breather, AUD/USD Eyeing September High
ASX 200 Takes a Breather, AUD/USD Eyeing September High
2020-11-26 10:30:00
Euro Latest: EUR/USD Well Placed to Hit 1.20 Level
Euro Latest: EUR/USD Well Placed to Hit 1.20 Level
2020-11-26 09:00:00
Dow Jones Pullback May Cool a Rally in Nikkei 225, Straits Times Index
Dow Jones Pullback May Cool a Rally in Nikkei 225, Straits Times Index
2020-11-26 02:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Mixed