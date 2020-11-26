News & Analysis at your fingertips.

CAD Rate Outlook: CAD/JPY, AUD/CAD Levels to Watch

2020-11-26 12:05:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:

CAD, CAD/JPY, AUD/JPY Analysis and Talking Points

  • Canadian Dollar Tracking Risk Sentiment, Month-End Flows Tout USD Selling
  • CAD/JPY to Remain Rangebound in the Short-Term
  • AUD/CAD the China vs US Sentiment Proxy
Canadian Dollar Tracking Risk Sentiment, Month-End Flows Tout USD Selling

Canadian Dollar continues to hover around critical support at 1.3000 against the greenback, a level which the pair has rarely held below over the past two years. A key driver for the Canadian Dollar has been the equity market (S&P 500) and now with crude oil futures hitting multi-month highs following a 28% m/m rise, there looks to be some catching up to do for the Loonie. A factor to keep in mind for the CAD against the USD is month-end flows, where Citi’s FX rebalancing model is touting an above-average USD selling at the end of the month. With this in mind, risks are for a deeper setback towards the 1.2900 handle with a firm break below 1.3000.

Canadian Dollar Technical Levels

Support

Resistance

1.3000

-

1.3056

61.8% Fib (Sep 2017 – March 2020 rise)

1.2947

YTD Low

1.3155

200WMA

1.2924

2019 Low

1.3181

50DMA

For further analysis on USD/CAD, click here

USD/CAD MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 8% 11% 9%
Weekly 30% -1% 21%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

DailyFX Economic Data and Events Calendar

CAD/JPY to Remain Rangebound in the Short-Term

CAD/JPYremains within a multi-month 78.00-81.00 range, which in the short-term looks set to persist. As noted above, commodity prices will continue to underpin the Loonie, however, with US 10yr yields remaining below 1%, the Japanese Yen has held firm despite the recent positive vaccine updates. That said, for the near-term outlook, range trading is likely to play throughout the rest of the year.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Justin McQueen
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

CAD/JPY: Daily Time Frame

Source: Refinitiv

Support

Resistance

80.00

-

80.53

61.8% Fib

79.73

100DMA

81.00

-

79.25

50% Fib

81.49

Nov 9th High

AUD/CAD the China vs US Sentiment Proxy

The grind higher in AUD/CADhas shown little signs of abating as AU/CA 10yr spreads continue to move in favour of the Aussie. Alongside this, with the cross also a China (AUD) vs US (CAD) sentiment proxy, with the US lagging China in the COVID timeline given that the US is currently experiencing a second wave of virus cases, AUD/CAD has the grounds to keep pushing higher. That said, trendline situated slightly ahead of the 0.9600 will be in focus, where a rejection raises the likelihood of a dip back towards 0.9500.

AUD/CAD: Daily Time Frame

Source: Refinitiv

Support

Resistance

0.9550

-

0.9600-10

Trendline Resistance

0.9503

100DMA

0.9650

-

0.9466

50DMA

0.9695

YTD High

Top 10 Candlestick Patterns To Trade the Markets

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

