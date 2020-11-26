CAD Rate Outlook: CAD/JPY, AUD/CAD Levels to Watch

CAD, CAD/JPY, AUD/JPY Analysis and Talking Points

Canadian Dollar Tracking Risk Sentiment, Month-End Flows Tout USD Selling

Canadian Dollar continues to hover around critical support at 1.3000 against the greenback, a level which the pair has rarely held below over the past two years. A key driver for the Canadian Dollar has been the equity market (S&P 500) and now with crude oil futures hitting multi-month highs following a 28% m/m rise, there looks to be some catching up to do for the Loonie. A factor to keep in mind for the CAD against the USD is month-end flows, where Citi’s FX rebalancing model is touting an above-average USD selling at the end of the month. With this in mind, risks are for a deeper setback towards the 1.2900 handle with a firm break below 1.3000.

Canadian Dollar Technical Levels

Support Resistance 1.3000 - 1.3056 61.8% Fib (Sep 2017 – March 2020 rise) 1.2947 YTD Low 1.3155 200WMA 1.2924 2019 Low 1.3181 50DMA

CAD/JPY to Remain Rangebound in the Short-Term

CAD/JPYremains within a multi-month 78.00-81.00 range, which in the short-term looks set to persist. As noted above, commodity prices will continue to underpin the Loonie, however, with US 10yr yields remaining below 1%, the Japanese Yen has held firm despite the recent positive vaccine updates. That said, for the near-term outlook, range trading is likely to play throughout the rest of the year.

CAD/JPY: Daily Time Frame

Support Resistance 80.00 - 80.53 61.8% Fib 79.73 100DMA 81.00 - 79.25 50% Fib 81.49 Nov 9th High

AUD/CAD the China vs US Sentiment Proxy

The grind higher in AUD/CADhas shown little signs of abating as AU/CA 10yr spreads continue to move in favour of the Aussie. Alongside this, with the cross also a China (AUD) vs US (CAD) sentiment proxy, with the US lagging China in the COVID timeline given that the US is currently experiencing a second wave of virus cases, AUD/CAD has the grounds to keep pushing higher. That said, trendline situated slightly ahead of the 0.9600 will be in focus, where a rejection raises the likelihood of a dip back towards 0.9500.

AUD/CAD: Daily Time Frame

Support Resistance 0.9550 - 0.9600-10 Trendline Resistance 0.9503 100DMA 0.9650 - 0.9466 50DMA 0.9695 YTD High

