CAD Rate Outlook: CAD/JPY, AUD/CAD Levels to Watch
CAD, CAD/JPY, AUD/JPY Analysis and Talking Points
- Canadian Dollar Tracking Risk Sentiment, Month-End Flows Tout USD Selling
- CAD/JPY to Remain Rangebound in the Short-Term
- AUD/CAD the China vs US Sentiment Proxy
Canadian Dollar Tracking Risk Sentiment, Month-End Flows Tout USD Selling
Canadian Dollar continues to hover around critical support at 1.3000 against the greenback, a level which the pair has rarely held below over the past two years. A key driver for the Canadian Dollar has been the equity market (S&P 500) and now with crude oil futures hitting multi-month highs following a 28% m/m rise, there looks to be some catching up to do for the Loonie. A factor to keep in mind for the CAD against the USD is month-end flows, where Citi’s FX rebalancing model is touting an above-average USD selling at the end of the month. With this in mind, risks are for a deeper setback towards the 1.2900 handle with a firm break below 1.3000.
Canadian Dollar Technical Levels
Support
Resistance
1.3000
-
1.3056
61.8% Fib (Sep 2017 – March 2020 rise)
1.2947
YTD Low
1.3155
200WMA
1.2924
2019 Low
1.3181
50DMA
CAD/JPY to Remain Rangebound in the Short-Term
CAD/JPYremains within a multi-month 78.00-81.00 range, which in the short-term looks set to persist. As noted above, commodity prices will continue to underpin the Loonie, however, with US 10yr yields remaining below 1%, the Japanese Yen has held firm despite the recent positive vaccine updates. That said, for the near-term outlook, range trading is likely to play throughout the rest of the year.
CAD/JPY: Daily Time Frame
Source: Refinitiv
Support
Resistance
80.00
-
80.53
61.8% Fib
79.73
100DMA
81.00
-
79.25
50% Fib
81.49
Nov 9th High
AUD/CAD the China vs US Sentiment Proxy
The grind higher in AUD/CADhas shown little signs of abating as AU/CA 10yr spreads continue to move in favour of the Aussie. Alongside this, with the cross also a China (AUD) vs US (CAD) sentiment proxy, with the US lagging China in the COVID timeline given that the US is currently experiencing a second wave of virus cases, AUD/CAD has the grounds to keep pushing higher. That said, trendline situated slightly ahead of the 0.9600 will be in focus, where a rejection raises the likelihood of a dip back towards 0.9500.
AUD/CAD: Daily Time Frame
Source: Refinitiv
Support
Resistance
0.9550
-
0.9600-10
Trendline Resistance
0.9503
100DMA
0.9650
-
0.9466
50DMA
0.9695
YTD High
