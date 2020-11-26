Australian Dollar to Rise as Easing Border Restrictions Buoy Sentiment

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Unfazed by Ambiguous FOMC Minutes
2020-11-25 22:33:00
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Eyes Fresh Two-Year Low as VIX Falls
2020-11-24 22:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Break Key Chart Resistance as Vaccine Rally Heats Up
2020-11-25 07:00:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones, Crude Oil Outlook: Retail Bets Supporting their Advances?
2020-11-25 05:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Stocks Drive European Equities Higher, FTSE 250 Pressured by Gold Miners
2020-11-25 10:30:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones, Crude Oil Outlook: Retail Bets Supporting their Advances?
2020-11-25 05:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: November Selloff Warns of Shift in Market Behavior
2020-11-25 20:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Losing Luster, Bears Take Control - Key Levels for XAU/USD
2020-11-25 15:16:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Unfazed by Ambiguous FOMC Minutes
2020-11-25 22:33:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Rally Persists, UK Spending Review in Focus
2020-11-25 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Eyes Fresh Two-Year Low as VIX Falls
2020-11-24 22:30:00
Japanese Yen May Fall on GSA Joe Biden Transition, GBP/USD Eyes Resistance
2020-11-24 00:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Gold and silver prices have come under significant pressure recently. However, this correction lower could prove short-lived as price analysis hints at a reversal higher. Get your $XAUUSD market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/K1qL0fsGwy https://t.co/lvDggOLCCR
  • Australian Dollar to Rise as Easing Border Restrictions Buoy Sentiment - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2020/11/26/Australian-Dollar-to-Rise-as-Easing-Border-Restrictions-Buoy-Sentiment.html $AUD $AUDJPY $AUDUSD https://t.co/izMcqggHOC
  • 🇰🇷 Interest Rate Decision Actual: 0.5% Expected: 0.5% Previous: 0.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-26
  • Bank of Korea: 2020 GDP growth seen at -1.1% versus -1.3% projected in August, 2021 GDP growth seen at 3.0% versus 2.8% anticipated prior -BBG
  • Heads Up:🇰🇷 Interest Rate Decision due at 01:00 GMT (15min) Actual: 0.5% Expected: 0.5% Previous: 0.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-26
  • 7 out of 11 Dow Jones sectors ended lower, with about 63.3% of the index’s constituents closing in the red. Energy (-3.64%) , materials (-2.25%) and communication services (-1.24%) were among the worst performers on Wednesday. https://t.co/5MfrUSOYw4
  • Australian Private Capital Expenditure -3.0% in Q3 vs -1.5% expected and from -6.4% in Q2 (revised worse from -5.9%), $AUDUSD little changed so far -BBG
  • RT @FxWestwater: New Zealand Dollar Forecast: $NZDUSD May Rise Over Thanksgiving Holiday Link: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2020/11/26/New-Zealand-Dollar-Forecast-NZDUSD-May-Rise-Over-Thanksgiving-Holiday.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Westwater&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/dJMDOV…
  • The S&P 500, Dow Jones and crude oil prices have recently made critical advances to the upside. Is retail positioning supporting the case for further upside momentum?https://t.co/rfA2TsBctB https://t.co/D6bYpLxrKk
  • Update on #Cryptocurrencies #BITCOIN -0.85% #BITCOINCASH -4.66% #ETHEREUM -2.27% #RIPPLE -1.24% #LITECOIN -2.87%
Australian Dollar to Rise as Easing Border Restrictions Buoy Sentiment

Australian Dollar to Rise as Easing Border Restrictions Buoy Sentiment

2020-11-26 01:00:00
Daniel Moss, Analyst
Share:

Australian Dollar, AUD/USD, AUD/JPY, Easing Border Restrictions, RBA – Talking Points:

  • The Australian Dollar may extend recent gains on the back of easing border restrictions.
  • Positive economic data may sway the RBA to retain its wait-and-see approach in the near term.
  • AUD/USD eyeing the yearly high after breaching key resistance.
  • Bearish RSI divergence hints that the AUD/JPY’s impulsive surge may be running out of steam.
Advertisement

Easing Border Restrictions to Underpin AUD

The Australian Dollar has stormed higher in the month of November, climbing over 5% against the US Dollar to come within a stone’s throw of the yearly high set in September.

Prices look set to surpass this peak in the near term, as the nation’s successful suppression of the novel coronavirus allows states to roll back border restrictions.

The border between Australia’s two most populous states – Victoria and New South Wales – was reopened on November 23 after being closed for over 4 months, while Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced yesterday that “on December 1, Victorians can also come to Queensland and Queenslanders can go to Victoria as well”.

Australian Dollar to Rise as Easing Border Restrictions Buoy Sentiment

Source – Covid19Data

These moves will likely bolster the heavy-hit tourism, travel and services sectors ahead of the holiday season. Indeed, Flight Centre has registered a record increase in domestic travel bookings while Qantas – Australia’s national carrier – has added hundreds of extra flights to cope with the surge in demand.

To contrast, Germany has extended its nationwide partial lockdown for at least three weeks while Covid-19 hospitalizations in the US skyrocket to just under 90,000, surpassing the peaks seen in April and July by over 25,000.

This stark divergence in health outcomes may put a premium on the Australian Dollar, if the nation can successfully open borders without triggering a fresh outbreak in coronavirus cases.

Australian Dollar to Rise as Easing Border Restrictions Buoy Sentiment

Source – Google Trends

RBA to Hold Fire on Economic Data

These positive developments, combined with a slew of positive economic data, may also diminish the probability that the Reserve Bank of Australia will ease monetary policy settings further.

The RBA delivered what appears to be its last interest rate cut – for the foreseeable future at least – in November, after stating that “the Board is not contemplating a further reduction in interest rates [and] continues to view a negative policy rate as extraordinarily unlikely”.

The central bank also noted that “recent economic data have been a bit better than expected and the near-term outlook is better than it was three months ago”.

Australian Dollar to Rise as Easing Border Restrictions Buoy Sentiment

Source – TradingEconomics

The IHS Markit Composite PMI recorded its third consecutive month of expansion as activity in both the manufacturing and services sectors gathered pace, while the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate nudged up to 7% in October – below consensus estimates of a 7.2% print.

Therefore, Australia’s progressive return to normalcy may fuel a swifter rebound in economic activity and sway the RBA to keep its monetary policy setting steady, opening the door for the local currency to continue moving higher against its haven-associated counterparts.

AUD Forecast
AUD Forecast
Recommended by Daniel Moss
Get Your Free AUD Forecast
Get My Guide

AUD/USD Daily Chart – Yearly High Within Reach

Australian Dollar to Rise as Easing Border Restrictions Buoy Sentiment

AUD/USD daily chart created using Tradingview

From a technical perspective, AUD/USD rates look poised to challenge the yearly high, after slicing through key psychological resistance at 0.7300.

With the RSI eyeing a push into overbought territory and the MACD indicator storming to its highest levels since early September, the path of least resistance seems to favour the upside.

Ultimately, a daily close above the September high (0.7413) is needed to signal a resumption of the uptrend extending from the March nadir and open the door for prices to challenge the 78.6% Fibonacci (0.7573).

Conversely, slipping back below September 16 high (0.7345) could neutralize near-term buying pressure and generate a pullback towards confluent support at the 100-day moving average and 61.8% Fibonacci (0.7131).

Australian Dollar to Rise as Easing Border Restrictions Buoy Sentiment

Retail trader data shows 33.61% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.98 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 8.61% higher than yesterday and 12.03% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 5.10% higher than yesterday and 4.57% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests AUD/USD prices may continue to rise.

Yet traders are less net-short than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current AUD/USD price trend may soon reverse lower despite the fact traders remain net-short.

AUD/JPY Daily Chart – Bearish RSI Divergence Hints at Reversal

Australian Dollar to Rise as Easing Border Restrictions Buoy Sentiment

AUD/JPY daily chart created using Tradingview

AUD/JPY rates could be at risk of reversing lower, as prices fails to breach the psychologically imposing 77.00 mark.

Bearish RSI divergence hints that the impulsive surge away from the trend-defining 50-DMA (75.63) could be running out steam.

Failure to hurdle the 2014 downtrend midpoint and the November 11 high (77.10) would probably ignite a pullback towards the yearly open. Breaching that likely bringing key support at 75.00 into play.

Nevertheless, with AUD/JPY tracking firmly above all four moving averages, any pullback may prove short-lived.

With that in mind, a daily close above 77.00 is needed to validate bullish potential and propel prices to challenge the yearly high set in August (78.46).

Australian Dollar to Rise as Easing Border Restrictions Buoy Sentiment

Retail trader data shows 37.90% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.64 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 0.49% lower than yesterday and 1.94% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 6.09% higher than yesterday and 18.21% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests AUD/JPY prices may continue to rise.

Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger AUD/JPY-bullish contrarian trading bias.

-- Written by Daniel Moss, Analyst for DailyFX

Follow me on Twitter @DanielGMoss

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Daniel Moss
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Pays Little Attention US Data, Month-End Flows to Drive the Action
US Dollar Pays Little Attention US Data, Month-End Flows to Drive the Action
2020-11-25 14:15:00
US Stocks Drive European Equities Higher, FTSE 250 Pressured by Gold Miners
US Stocks Drive European Equities Higher, FTSE 250 Pressured by Gold Miners
2020-11-25 10:30:00
Gold Price (XAUUSD) - Sharp Sell-Off Leaves Gold at Risk as Support Levels Tumble
Gold Price (XAUUSD) - Sharp Sell-Off Leaves Gold at Risk as Support Levels Tumble
2020-11-25 09:56:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Rally Persists, UK Spending Review in Focus
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Rally Persists, UK Spending Review in Focus
2020-11-25 09:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/JPY
Bullish
AUD/USD
Mixed