ASX 200 Takes a Breather, AUD/USD Eyeing September High

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Latest: EUR/USD Well Placed to Hit 1.20 Level
2020-11-26 09:00:00
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Unfazed by Ambiguous FOMC Minutes
2020-11-25 22:33:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Break Key Chart Resistance as Vaccine Rally Heats Up
2020-11-25 07:00:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones, Crude Oil Outlook: Retail Bets Supporting their Advances?
2020-11-25 05:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, Gold, Tesla: What Different Markets Say About the Outlook for Risk Trends
2020-11-26 03:00:00
Dow Jones Pullback May Cool a Rally in Nikkei 225, Straits Times Index
2020-11-26 02:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Drop May Continue as Fed Stimulus Bets Unravel
2020-11-26 06:40:00
Dow, Gold, Tesla: What Different Markets Say About the Outlook for Risk Trends
2020-11-26 03:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Outlook Hinges on Brexit Progress Ahead of Key Deadline
2020-11-26 08:00:00
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Unfazed by Ambiguous FOMC Minutes
2020-11-25 22:33:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Eyes Fresh Two-Year Low as VIX Falls
2020-11-24 22:30:00
Japanese Yen May Fall on GSA Joe Biden Transition, GBP/USD Eyes Resistance
2020-11-24 00:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Hungary PM Orban's Chief of Staff says we will veto EU Budgets as we have not received any new proposals $EUR
  • An economic calendar is a resource that allows traders to learn about important economic information scheduled to be released. Stay up to date on the most important global economic data here: https://t.co/x8IUl8AE3A https://t.co/AD1xGuQfWI
  • Irish Foreign Minister says outstanding issues are proving very very difficult
  • Irish Foreign Minister says EU-UK negotiations are very difficult at the moment but we are hopeful of a positive outcome
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 92.57%, while traders in NZD/USD are at opposite extremes with 74.11%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/JBeus3UZim
  • Savage sell-off in the cryptocurrency space...#btc #eth #xrp #ltc @DailyFXTeam https://t.co/gtF3Bhaubv
  • 🇸🇪 Riksbank Rate Decision Actual: 0% Expected: 0% Previous: 0% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-26
  • Commodities Update: As of 08:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.42% Silver: 0.32% Oil - US Crude: -1.59% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/lxXmaZtMPw
  • Gold Price Drop May Continue as Fed Stimulus Bets Unravel - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/commodities/2020/11/26/Gold-Price-Drop-May-Continue-as-Fed-Stimulus-Bets-Unravel.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Spivak&utm_campaign=twr #XAUUSD #gold #Fed https://t.co/Aq2pqtRQgC
  • Forex Update: As of 08:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.18% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.16% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.12% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.01% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.01% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.12% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/FQeyBoLLWV
ASX 200 Takes a Breather, AUD/USD Eyeing September High

ASX 200 Takes a Breather, AUD/USD Eyeing September High

2020-11-26 10:30:00
Daniela Sabin Hathorn, Analyst
Share:

Key Talking Points:

  • AUD/USD looks for further bullish momentum as it sets its eyes on the September high
  • ASX 200 gets rejected at the 2020 opening level
Advertisement

AUD/USD COULD FALL BACK INTO A RANGE

The Australian Dollar remains on a strong uptrend against the US Dollar, pushing above the 0.7350 barrier to be within 25 pips from the September 1st high, its highest level dating back to August 2018. But, momentum indicators seem to suggest a possible side-ways price action given that the RSI is flattening around the overbought territory, whilst the MACD is becoming less and less positive.

A daily close above the September high (0.7414) will be needed to cement the continuation of the uptrend, an area which is likely to be challenged given continued weakness in the US Dollar. But short-term corrections cannot be discarded, possibly falling back into the sideways trend seen for most of the past two weeks, between 0.7336 and 0.7220. If so, daily moving averages are likely to offer support in the short-term, with the 50-day and 100-day gearing up to perform a bullish cross around the 0.72 line.

AUD Forecast
AUD Forecast
Recommended by Daniela Sabin Hathorn
Get Your Free AUD Forecast
Get My Guide

AUD/USD Hourly Chart

ASX 200 Takes a Breather, AUD/USD Eyeing September High

Meanwhile, the ASX 200, Australia’s main stock index, is edging lower this Thursday, making it the outlier in a mostly positive session seen in Asia-Pacific. Rejection of further upward momentum started yesterday as the index reached its opening level for the year. This may be caused by some profit-taking as we are in the middle of a shortened week given the US Thanksgiving holiday, and also the perception that equity markets might be venturing into overbought territory.

Today’s biggest loser in the ASX 200 is Virgin Money Ltd, which is down 11.5% after it reported a 77% fall in pre-tax profit in the year to October as the group set aside 500million to face bad debts arising from the pandemic. On the other side of the spectrum, the biggest winner today is TechnologyOne Ltd, up 5.6% after reporting an increase to its total revenue in FY20. Big industry heavyweights like the banking and mining sectors were all taking a pause in the cyclical rally which has seen the index surge more than 12% in the month of November.

ASX 200 Technical analysis

Looking at the daily chart, the first thing to note is that simple moving averages are placed in descending order, pointing to a continuation of bullish momentum, but the RSI is still above overbought territory and the MACD is becoming less positive, pointing to a possible change in the short-term trend. Price action is now sitting right on a horizontal support line at 6640, an important area back in the second half of 2019, halting various downside corrections.

If this level fails to halt bearish pressure, the 76.4% Fibonacci retracement level at 6537 is the next area to focus on before the ASX 200 could crash back towards the 6000 mark. On the upside, Tuesday’s high at 6712 will need to be overcome in order to try and consolidate a bullish run towards 7000, where bearish pressure is likely to increase, as seen back in January/February this year.

ASX 200 Daily Chart

ASX 200 Takes a Breather, AUD/USD Eyeing September High

Learn more about the stock market basics here or download our free trading guides.

--- Written by Daniela Sabin Hathorn, Market Analyst

Follow Daniela on Twitter @HathornSabin

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/CAD forecast: Loonie Strength Continues Post-Election
USD/CAD forecast: Loonie Strength Continues Post-Election
2020-11-26 10:46:00
Euro Latest: EUR/USD Well Placed to Hit 1.20 Level
Euro Latest: EUR/USD Well Placed to Hit 1.20 Level
2020-11-26 09:00:00
Dow Jones Pullback May Cool a Rally in Nikkei 225, Straits Times Index
Dow Jones Pullback May Cool a Rally in Nikkei 225, Straits Times Index
2020-11-26 02:00:00
Australian Dollar to Rise as Easing Border Restrictions Buoy Sentiment
Australian Dollar to Rise as Easing Border Restrictions Buoy Sentiment
2020-11-26 01:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bullish
Australia 200