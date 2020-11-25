News & Analysis at your fingertips.

USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Eyes Fresh Two-Year Low as VIX Falls
2020-11-24 22:30:00
EUR/USD to Face Range Bound Prices Amid Failure to Test Monthly High
2020-11-24 15:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Break Key Chart Resistance as Vaccine Rally Heats Up
2020-11-25 07:00:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones, Crude Oil Outlook: Retail Bets Supporting their Advances?
2020-11-25 05:30:00
US Stocks Drive European Equities Higher, FTSE 250 Pressured by Gold Miners
2020-11-25 10:30:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones, Crude Oil Outlook: Retail Bets Supporting their Advances?
2020-11-25 05:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: Losing Luster, Bears Take Control - Key Levels for XAU/USD
2020-11-25 15:16:00
US Stocks Drive European Equities Higher, FTSE 250 Pressured by Gold Miners
2020-11-25 10:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Rally Persists, UK Spending Review in Focus
2020-11-25 09:00:00
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Eyes Fresh Two-Year Low as VIX Falls
2020-11-24 22:30:00
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Eyes Fresh Two-Year Low as VIX Falls
2020-11-24 22:30:00
Japanese Yen May Fall on GSA Joe Biden Transition, GBP/USD Eyes Resistance
2020-11-24 00:00:00
US Dollar Pays Little Attention US Data, Month-End Flows to Drive the Action

2020-11-25 14:15:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
US Dollar Analysis & News

  • Market Volumes Lighter Ahead of the US Thanksgiving Holiday
  • US Data Does Little for Market Direction
Market Volumes Lighter Ahead of the US Thanksgiving Holiday

A plethora of US economic data has been met with little acknowledgement as risk sentiment remains steady. While initial jobless claims rose to a 5-week high, this had been offset by the firmer durable goods data. Alongside this, the second estimate of US Q3 GDP remained at 33.1%. However, given that the data is unlikely to move the needle for Fed policy the cross asset market reaction was fairly muted, while volumes are also thinner given the upcoming US Thanksgiving Holiday. That said, markets will likely continue to follow the narrative of positive vaccine updates, coupled with Former Fed Chair Yellen set to become the new Treasury Secretary.

US Data Does Little for Market Direction

Source: DailyFX

US Dollar to be Driven by Month End Flows

In the short-term G10 FX are likely to be driven by month-end flows as has been evidenced throughout the week, particularly in Monday’s session. In turn, volatility is expected to pick-up around the London fix (1600GMT) with price action somewhat whippy. This is also expected of equity markets as investment banks tout potential outflows from equities into bonds after this month’s stellar gains across the equity complex.

Source: Refinitiv

